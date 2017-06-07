Sigma Designs' (SIGM) CEO Thinh Tran on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sigma Designs, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTG)

Thinh Tran

Thank you, Ken. I would like to thank all of you for joining us today and for your continued interest in Sigma. In the first quarter, consistent with our prior guidance, we have reported 39.6 million in revenue. Within our revenue mix, Connected Smart TV platform sales were down reflecting the decline of connectivity in set-top box business as well as product transition [Indiscernible]. Our overall IoT device revenues were also down as guided with the lack of NRE late project revenue to our mobile IoT products while our Z-Wave product line revenue remained essentially flat for the quarter.

Our lower overall revenues combined with a shift in product mix that reduced gross margin to 47.6%, result in a net loss for the quarter. Though, these are disappointing results, we are in the mix of an aggressive transition that should be a long-term momentum for our core and emerging businesses and enable the turnaround for the Company growth and profitability. I would now like to provide an update on our overall strategy and outlook for each of our two core business segments. As mentioned on our last quarter call, we are embarking on the long-term shift to focus our durability into growth engine for our company. The IoT device business offers Sigma many long-term benefits including higher growth, most of the margins and better return on investment in general.

First, looking at the smart home segment, our Z-Wave product line has gained renewed momentum and is now in position to deliver consistent growth at strong margins throughout the next several quarters. This growth is new on the foundation of the business, established in the security provider sector, the ongoing deployment from telco sector adoption, the stop of our sell-through device adoption and several key accounts in consumer product. Z-Wave smart home platform is the IoT industry leading example for the complete solution to the issues of interoperability, security, and installation and its broad adoption reinforced its position.

As a reminder, Z-Wave is the largest ecosystem addressing the home automation market with more than 1,800 devices using the Z-Wave platform. We expect the second half of this year to obtain increased growth rates as well as our next generation Z-Wave chipset. This new chipset working on various established Z-wave platform is intended to set a new industry bar for low power and whole home coverage, raising the barrier to entry for other standards and allowing us to expand the number of devices in the home. In short, we feel extremely confident in the future of Z-Wave.

For the mobile IoT business, we are in the process of productizing our unique cellular technology, which delivers interoperability through existing global LTE networks with no change needed by the carriers to their network. This will offer at least a year long battery life in the market where most device only offer two to four weeks of battery life. Mobile IoT is a large and growing market and according to analyst is estimated to be roughly 550 million units last year and reaching over 4 billion unit by 2021. We will initially target the 400 million unit subset to this market with a focus on tracking text.

Subsequent versions or technology would be tailor to address additional IoT application including commercial telematics, smart mirrors, security and bending machine. At this time, we are proceeding ahead with IoT networks certification and expect it would be in field trials during the summer. Once solidify, we will expand our marketing efforts to global carriers. Our plan is to achieve certification in December, expand personal engagement and begin deployment in the fourth calendar quarter of this year and ramp revenue throughout next year. In short, we believe this product line would build a profitable revenue steam that offer a sustainable competitive advantage for the future.

Now let's move to our Connected Smart TV platform business. Into the Smart TV segment, we retained a strong position in the premium segment of 4K televisions, HDR-equipped TV and integration of branded Internet TV software. We also have a lineup of four new products that should tell us we addressed a new way of customer demand in the future. During the first half of this year, some of our top customers have been dealing with their own demand challenges which of course translate into lower unit volume in the short-term of Sigma. Smart TV revenues appear to be flattish in the near-term, we remain confident our customer will gain attraction in the market and that Sigma smart TV revenue should rebound accordingly.

Moving forward in Media Connectivity, we have elect to harvest our HDMA with minimal expenditures in order to generate maximum cash for the Company; as we have discussed previously, we expect deployment to slowly decline. Additionally, we are looking at strategic alternatives for the future [Indiscernible] product line. Regarding our focus on returning to profitability and minimizing cash usage, we intend to lower operating expense in order to position the Company to achieve positive net income at the earliest time possible time.

As indicated on our last call, we are in the midst of cost reduction which we start last quarter. Our goal remained to reduce our cost structure by about 10% on the quarterly run rate basis compared to prior year fiscal year. Furthermore, we continue to review all our product lines of potential divestiture and we will focus investment on the product line that offer the best fit for our long-term growth plan. In summary, we're in middle of the transition that is focused on delivering more revenue balance across our overall portfolio in the future with IoT device providing the growth engine. At the same time, we are highly focused on our operating expense reduction initiatives putting our cost structure down.

Now, I will pass the call to Elias to cover the financial results and forward guidance. Elias?

Elias Nader

Thank you, Thinh. Good afternoon, everyone. For today’s review, I will start with a summary of our first quarter results and then provide our guidance for the second quarter.

Net revenue for the first quarter was 39.6 million. This compares with 42.7 million reported in the previous quarter and 53.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2016. The revenue breakout by our served target markets as follows. Connected Smart TV platforms 27.9 million representing 70%, IoT devices 11.7 million representing 30%.

The sequential changes include the following. Connected Smart TV platforms sales decreased by 1.3 million from last quarter, with connectivity decreasing by 900,000 and set-top box decreasing by 800,000 while TV was essentially flat, sales in our IoT devices market decreased by 1.3 million over last quarter.

I want to be clear that our product revenues were flat in the IoT devices market with this -- with the prior quarter, while the decline was strictly related to the absence of NRE revenue for our mobile IoT products this quarter. When compared to the first quarter a year ago, Connected Smart TV platform sales decreased 15.8 million while sales of IoT devices increased by 120 million.

Now, moving to the primary items of the income statement and balance sheet. Non-GAAP gross margin was 47.6%, this compares with 50.6% in the previous quarter and 36.6% for the same period in fiscal 2017. The decline was due to product mix and the lack of NRE from our mobile IoT business. Non-GAAP operating expenses were 26.7 million compared to 26 million in the previous quarter and 27.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2017.

The sequential increase was primarily due to the continued investment in our IoT devices business. As a follow-up to our comments last quarter in Q1, we started a plan to lower operating expenses by 10% on a quality run rate basis compared to last fiscal year. We're expecting majority of these reductions to come from our Connected Smart TV platform business in the second half of the fiscal year.

Also as Ken mentioned earlier, we continue to review all of our product lines. For potential divestiture, we focus investment on the product lines that offer the best fits with our long-term growth plan. Although, we cannot predict with certainty the timing of any actions when we take with respect to our main core product lines, we intend to focus our efforts moving forward on our core growth initiatives which will allow us to better recognize a return on investments we're making to drive our growth in the future. These areas of focus are where we believe we can drive the most value for our shareholders in the future.

GAAP operating loss was 13.4 million compared to non-operating loss of 7.2 million in the previous quarter and an operating loss of 6 million for the same period in fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP operating loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was 7.9 million compared with an operating loss of 4.4 million in the previous quarter and an operating loss of 2.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2017.

GAAP net loss was 14.9 million or $0.39 per basic share. This compares with a net loss of 8.7 million or $0.23 per basic share in the previous quarter and a net loss of 8.1 million or $0.22 per basic share for the same period in fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP net loss was 9.4 million or $0.25 per basic share. This compares with a net loss of 5.9 million or $0.16 per basic share in the previous quarter and a net loss of 4.2 million or $0.12 per basic share for the same period in fiscal 2017. Please refer to our press release for a more detailed reconciliation on GAAP to non-GAAP performance.

From our balance sheet; cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, unmarketable securities totaled 74.8 million at the end of the first quarter compared with 71.5 million at the end of the previous quarter. The sequential change was primarily due to collections of accounts receivable balances partially offset by payments of certain operating liabilities compounded by net loss after non-cash adjustments.

Working capital was $86.12 million compared with 97.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decline was primarily due to changes in operating assets and liabilities. Net accounts receivable was 27 million at the end of the first quarter compared with 25.10 million in the previous quarter and 38.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The average days sales outstanding, which is our DSO, for our receivables as of end of the first quarter was 62 days, a decrease of approximately 14 days compared with the previous quarter and a decrease of approximately 3 days compared with the same quarter last year.

Net inventory was 18.9 million at the end of the quarter compared with 18.1 million in the previous quarter and 24.3 million at the end of the same quarter a year ago. This brings our inventory turns for the quarter to 5.6 on an annualized basis down from 6.3 in the previous quarter and up from 4.8 in the same quarter a year ago.

Accounts payable was 17.8 million at the end of the quarter compared with 14.2 million in the previous quarter and 23.6 million at the end of the same quarter a year ago. Accrued liabilities was 15.4 million at the end of the quarter compared with 13.6 million in the previous quarter and 15.6 million at the end of the same quarter a year ago.

I'll now cover our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Before discussing the specific guidance for Q2 I want to elaborate on some of the items that will impact our second quarter outlook. Connected Smart TV platform: our Connected Smart TV platform is expected to be flat to slightly down in Q2 versus the stair step we would normally see. For our IoT business, the visibility and demand for our Z-Wave devices has improved considerably. With this improved outlook, we expect Z-Wave revenue to increase in Q2.

With that as a backdrop, here our current expectations for Q2. Total revenue to be in the range of 38 million to 41 million, non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 46% to 49%, non-GAAP operating expenses to be under 26 million.

Regarding our OpEx reductions, we will see some of this benefit in Q2 with further reductions coming over the remainder of the fiscal year Q3 or Q4. Our goal remains to reduce our cost structure by about 10% on a quarterly run rate basis compared to the prior fiscal year.

This concludes my prepared remarks for today. At this time, I would like to open the call for a Q&A and thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Jaeson Schmidt with Lake Street Capital Markets.

Jaeson Schmidt

Just wondering, if you could start first on the TV business and it sounds like you're seeing some near-term headwind. Can you just talk about your general visibility into the back half of the year regarding that business?

Ken Lowe

Sure as far as visibility goes up, it's limited at this point and time. There is a lot of flux in some of our largest customers. There is expectations at they are going to be revisit their go-to-market plans and regain traction and then signals -- revenue will resume appropriately. I think -- but we at this point in time, we are limiting and there is ability to reach out because they are going through their re-planning and also their seasonal plans and as a result there is a lot of the variables involve.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. And I know you mentioned Z-Wave revenue will be up in Q2, but how should we think about mobile and NRE revenue going forward?

Elias Nader

Your mobile NRE grew up. Mobile in general, as we've said, we go to trial in the summer expect to have go into production near to the later part in the second half, and I think as far as NREs go, we are not building NRE into our forecast at this point in time. And, yes, so this is not standard part of the mix, but we do expect some incremental contribution from product revenues towards the later part of this year. Possibly NRE, but we're not banking on it.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay, and then the final one for me and I'll jump back in the queue. How should we think about gross margin going forward I know mix is the big driver for you guys, but any additional color if you can provide during the back half of the year?

Elias Nader

I think, you -- I think you have to look at it from a perspective of the guidance I gave, which is 46% to 49%. I think it's going to be around that range. I think don't -- I think our goal -- our goal or my goal at least that of the Company as well remains to get to 50% at some stage. But right now, that's the range for now 46 to 29.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will go next to Gary Mobley with Benchmark.

Gary Mobley

Some more question about your gross margin. Elias, if I'm not mistaken that 46% to 49% gross margin guide, that's at the upper and lower end of that range is the 100 basis points below what you are previously guiding for. It seems counterintuitive just given the mix shift should be favorable for you. Is this a function of maybe you expecting lower wafer volumes as a result of some strategic alternatives for non-core assets or maybe any explanation that would be helpful? Thanks.

Elias Nader

Fair and simple, there are two things that happened in the quarter. No NRE, right, compared to the previous quarter, and the ability I have right now and what I'm looking at in terms of the future, gives me the ability to say I'm comfortable within that range. Yes, it's below the 100 basis points of where we've guided. At the past, as you remember lowers have 50% and we're coming at about 50.6%, 50.3%. But at that point, we had NRE's and we view the NRE's would come in, but right now we don't have that visibility. That's why we believe the comfort level is at 46% to 49%.

Gary Mobley

With respect to your certification for your CAT-3 cellular IoT products, what are some of the milestones that you have as you are considering and we should consider accordingly? And that's just why I'm giving to is what are the risks that you carrier customer whether it would be from a productization standpoint this solution never goes for this. Asset tagging solution never goes forward or you don't meet the certification milestones that they're looking for?

Ken Lowe

At this point in time, they're going through the series of compliance tests at various different levels. And you go through your transition into the series of free to air test, at some point in time, you go through series of tests for us to achieve safer network milestone. That enables you to spread from a lab conducted to a real environment test. And then you go through a series of compliance tests that go through the entire range of factors that go into complying with the network requirements. At the point in time that you've achieved virtually all of your compliance tests satisfactorily, then you proceed to field trial. And right now, there's a definitive plan for moving into field trials in the middle of our summer here, and that's something that we've got to complete dedicated team that's fully resourced and 100% focused on. So, those are kind of the things that we expect along the way. We're right in the middle of that, and it's a substantial cast because there's a lot of compliance tests that are involved.

Gary Mobley

Why has your Z-Wave order visibility improved? Is it a function of some one-time customers just coming back and restacking inventory? Or is it next leg of growth driven by something your two-way sensors that are hitting the market?

Ken Lowe

It's really number one the traditional Z-Wave service providers have re-stabilized security otherwise, they've re-stabilized, they've reached the pre asset level. And so, we're seeing many quarters of consistent order rate. Ecosystem has expanded somewhat, which is providing us with better visibility and more avenues to sell devices. The third thing is we've got -- because of the strength of the market, we're building up backlog. So, we're getting backlog earlier in the quarter which is improving the visibility. When we're at 80% or so of backlog for the next quarter, it's a much more much simpler and much more confident for us to project at hand, at this point in time that's kind of where we're at, our backlog is building and the number of provider, the ecosystem is expanding.

Gary Mobley

Last question from me related to your smart TV business, you've seen that your main end customers had a little bit of a market share issue themselves as in you've not seen then revenue ramp that you would hope, seems like we've got a long plea ahead of this year in the TV side of business and perhaps no OpEx cuts, as they're going to get us to profitability so, that is the question, why not just grip the band aid off on this business?

Ken Lowe

That's a good question I think. That's exactly what we're examining right now, we want to make sure that we look at all the different factors that are involved in the business and make sure that any move that we make are not only to ensure the health of the business, no matter what we're going to do with it and as well as the synergy with adjacent businesses. As you well know, many of our businesses are synergistic with each other. And so what we do to one affects the other, in both the customer arena and the technology areas. So we're being very careful about the way we examine this and we're looking very intensely right now and we expect by this time next quarter in our that we would have a definitive plan for moving ahead.

Operator

We will take our next question from Hamed Khorsand with BWS Financial.

Hamed Khorsand

First off just a follow-up on the Z-Wave for the -- you are seeing -- are you seeing anything from the return as far as the telcos business or is this all from the security business guys that you were talking about?

Ken Lowe

No, there definitely is our strong component form the telco coming in. There is a new consumer vendor that’s coming into the mix and will be coming in strongly in the second half. And we also will start to see just some of the early growth of the centers in the second half as well.

Hamed Khorsand

And what's the change in the product mix? Given that more Z-Wave driven why isn’t growth seeing much of it compared to TV I thought that will carry a higher gross margin for you?

Ken Lowe

Well, I mean, if you look that last quarter's gross margin, Hamed. The change as I explained earlier to one of the question was the lack of NRE in Q1. If we had the NRE, the gross margins are going to be much higher. So take out the NRE, you are taking out almost 200 basis points of source and not only you are doing that, you are taking -- you also have to address the product mix in Q1, which is usually the start of what would have expected to be the beginning of the stair steps that then will occur especially with our TV revenue.

Hamed Khorsand

And did I understand that you are just going to -- form the connectivity in set-top box space as you're just going drive that revenue down to zero or as you find a buyer, I mean, is that going to be the goal from now on?

Ken Lowe

No, as we said before, we are in the midst of reviewing all of our product lines. It includes the GW HM business. It includes everything that’s in the Connected Smart TV platform. And we are looking at everything. So give us some time to put a plant together and that’s what we have been asking for.

Hamed Khorsand

But in the meantime that revenue is just going to decline though?

Ken Lowe

That revenue -- while its' declining, yes. We are also addressing the structural OpEx change in that group as well. We are aligning it properly and that’s why that revenue stream continues to be okay.

Hamed Khorsand

Last question is there any expectation for revenue from mobile LTE this year at all?

Ken Lowe

It all depends on what happens at the tail end of the production because even if there was, as I said to you before or many others, never expect the beginning to be too big of a number. Even if there is revenue, it would be very minimal. It would be de minimis in nature. And we should expect it next year to be larger than hopeful.

Operator

For our next question, we will go Richard Shannon with Craig-Hallum.

Richard Shannon

I'm going to follow up on one of the previous questions here on the Z-Wave. I think questions about clarity and whether returns going from telco and security, and I think you said there is a new consumer vendor coming to the mix in the second half of the year. Is that situation you can describe, this is a singular customer or some breadth too that, if you can help us understand what's going on in that bridge?

Ken Lowe

There are two customers expected to launch in the second half that would fit into the consumer realm, and one has got more definitive plans at this point in time than the other and substantial revenue attached. We can't reveal who it is, but both have recognized domains in the field.

Richard Shannon

Would you expect the launches from these two customers to be on the scale of what you've seen from your large service providers and customers in the past?

Ken Lowe

Yes, but in addition the nice thing is the dynamic that their demand will be completely different as opposed to finished your some service provider rollout deployment, it will be directly connected to their expertise in generating demand in the retail channel.

Richard Shannon

Okay. Does this intersect with the new Z-Wave products as sensors integrated or is this different?

Ken Lowe

No, this is different. That's a different avenue.

Richard Shannon

Perfect. Okay, great. Let's see here. We see mobile IoT trials going on here. What if anyway that you just talked about and not expecting much in revenues this year, but as we look into the next year or over a time period of rollout there, what's the kind of revenues that we should think about taken to discuss this singular customer could generate?

Ken Lowe

It could be all over the Board, we're being very modest in our expectation for next year. We're not going to put up high numbers in our forecast, but and I think the first year deployment will be where we've gain a lot more visibility. So, we launched here at the end of this year they ramp their volume next year, it's going to be -- there is two key factors that are really going to depend on how aggressively they position it in their channels, number one and number two, how big are they of a marketing campaign they launched when they pulled the product out. So, that's still being pulled together and so it's really difficult for us to put an exact number to it. It's going to remain the small sister to Z-Wave in terms of the IoT expectation for next year.

Richard Shannon

Okay, good. Maybe the last question as you talked about marshaling consider amount of internal resource to help to support the field trials here. What is you bandwidth supporting multiple trials overtime? Does the headcount requirement ease as you go through the first one and you figure out how to go through these trials faster or useless people? Or how many customers can you support in a trial say next year?

Ken Lowe

I think that I think that's exactly correct The first trial kind of case you through the fire and snow and gets you to wear it, but the technology is proven you've got once you've got certification in one LTE vendor it is almost a tricky cutter to do the rest. And so what you can do is the same amount of resource it will take you to go through that first vendor you can probably do three additional vendors in next six months time frame six to nine months to get certification. So you can continue to take advantage of the learning curve.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from Jordan Zelin with Needham & Company.

Jordan Zelin

Hi, guys. This is actually Jordan Zelin on for Quinn. Furthermore, if you can provide any update on the performing products you talked about when you to expect those example and then provide revenue?

Ken Lowe

Well, there're three products that are in the UHD sector and one product in the full HD sector. The UHD sector goes all the way from value leading products to -- up to a premium highly differentiated product. It enables us to capture the -- not only the traditional premium offerings that we've been dominant in the 4K sector in North America but it allows us to move down the chain in the masses, the center part of that market for greater volume and capturing more SKUs.

Jordan Zelin

And then on the mobile IoT, I know you guys were starting with tractors and then mentioned a couple of different areas you guys would get in to. Just curious, if there's any additional resource, is there spending needed or anything incremental on your end that you guys need that sort of leverage that into -- I think you mentioned vending machines in some other areas there?

Ken Lowe

Well, it's down the road, I mean we're going to start out with the cracking devices and specific telematics type applications and then we're going to move down -- we're going to start to expand in the all the other applications incrementally as -- and we -- call it probably do it opportunistically. We'll get exposed to greater number of customers, OEMs and service providers. We'll get pulled into the most lucrative areas and we'll react accordingly. We're not -- after the first market we enter, we'll try to do -- move in the direction that's not so speculative and much more solid when it comes to engaging with real customers with real interest. So, we feel very good about, there're so many application areas we can go into, and we feel very confident we'll be able to generate high volumes.

Operator

We'll go next to Quinn Bolton with Needham & Company.

Q - Quinn Bolton

Hey guys, I apologize I missed those prepared comments, so if you addressed this in the scrip, I apologize. But just a follow-up on Richard's question about the consumer application for Z-Wave, I know in past call as you talked about the opportunity that's folks like Apple and in some case services are Alexa, and/or Amazon with Alexa and Google, roll out there comp control services, that would be a new opportunity. When you talk about this new consumer application, are you referring to one of those types of services or is this a truly consumer type white goods, it's just a traditional consumer OEM that's starting to embed Z-Wave in their products, if you could clarify would be helpful?

Ken Lowe

I would say it's a more of on-guard consumer, major consumer vendor, somebody that's been putting out major products in the last couple of years and got made a name for themselves, and I think they're getting quite a following at this point of time and for Z-Wave to then accepted by them is a -- we think that is a huge opportunity for us. They know how to bring a product to market, they understand how those lender brands their products. So that it generates pull, they've a channel. We expect that to mean a lot in terms of being able to move reasonable numbers of Z-Wave product.

Operator

And it appears there're no more -- no further questions at this time. So, I'd like to turn the conference back to Mr. Ken Lowe for any additional remarks.

Ken Lowe

Thank you. I'd like to thank you all for joining us this afternoon and we look forward to speaking to you on the upcoming investor events and in our next quarters conference call in early September. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

