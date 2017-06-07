What's Left In Floating Rate Securities?

We believe there are better rewards for the risk in the market.

In mid-summer last year, we instituted our three-legged stool asset allocation strategy. This was a tool meant to protect us from the spectre of rising interest rates on bond portfolios. The three legs represented the following three fixed-income sectors in our closed-end fund Core Portfolio:

Hedged core fixed income

Floating rate

Short duration

Our hedged core fixed income looked for funds that generally had a multi-sector approach but used derivatives such as swaps to reduce the durations of their portfolios in order to mitigate interest rate risk. Short duration funds have relatively tight durations, but still decent yields as they typically invest in single and double-B credits. The short duration means movements in interest rates do not affect them much.

Lastly, we made a call to invest in floating rate funds. These funds are made up of bank loans that adjust primarily on a quarterly basis based on Libor plus a spread. Most loans made since the financial crisis have an embedded 'Libor floor' of 0.75% or 1.00%. When Libor was down near 0.30% for most of the last 9 years, these loans (and thus the funds) essentially were not really floating rate at all. Instead, they were 1.00% plus a spread.

We believe the space has received too much cash chasing too few opportunities, which has pushed up valuations.

We think investors should consider these actions for the following reasons:

The 'Trump Trade' has faded - as we have stated many times it would - and economic growth is unlikely to accelerate as hoped. One of the key foundations of our three-legged stool has been floating-rate exposure to combat rising rates. We think that trade has run its course.

The slew of new money (fund flows) into the floating rate space has allowed borrowers to refinance these loans now that the Libor floor has been breached.

Refinancing volume accounted for 52% of the volume across both the floating rate and high yield bond fund space.

On average, borrowers were able to cut 90 bps off their contracted spreads by refinancing, which will severely affect spread income.

The loan market could see nearly half of the outstanding loans refinanced this year alone. If the average cut to interest is 90 bps, you will likely see a significant amount of distribution cuts in floating rate CEFs.

Spreads have compressed in conjunction with high yield bond spreads even to a slightly larger degree, meaning further gains from declining spreads will be low.

3-Month Libor was at 0.30% in late 2015 but started to move higher as the Fed began raising interest rates. The jump in late 2015 was the result of the Fed increasing the Fed Funds rate by 25 bps.

3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

Since then, the Fed has raised twice more (50 bps total) while the money market changes brought on by the DOL rule also helped push up Libor in 2016. Now at 1.20%, these securities now actually 'float' for the first time in nearly a decade.

Investors discovered the space in late 2016 as interest rates moved up, especially after the election. In fact, until last week, the floating rate loan space had 28 straight weeks of inflows for a total of $15.4 billion, according to Lipper Data Services.

(Source: Lipper)

The increased demand for these loans coupled with the reduced supply - as companies deferred M&A to await policy clarification out of Washington - had led to a significant reduction in spreads. By early 2017, the borrowers had all the leverage in the relationship. Given the amount of capital flowing into the space, the borrower has been able to "refinance" (called 'reprice') the loans.

What does that look like? For a borrower who was previously borrowing at Libor + 550 bps with stringent covenant protections, they have been able to 'reprice' at Libor + 450 bps with less stringent covenant protections and larger loan balance.

The large capital flows are giving the borrowers all the leverage in the relationship and the resultant market dynamic is putting pressure on earnings generation of floating rate funds. Borrowing costs are rising given the higher short-term rates (chart above) while earnings are not rising commensurately as loans get repriced.

We can see the effect on the NAVs of the funds. Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) is a fund we have owned for a long time. The NAV had been steadily rising for the last 14 months, thanks to tightening spreads. However, spreads have bottomed and the repricing of loans is challenging the NAV as it has a hard time covering the distribution.

Another fund we have owned is the Invesco Credit Opportunities (VTA) which has shown similar trends. The fund now yields less than 7%, which from a historical standpoint is very low. The fund has a large allocation to triple-C and unrated loans, the lowest credit quality area. Distribution yields across most of the sector are now fairly low, around 6-7% while discounts are tight compared to historical averages.

The average high yield fund has a total yield of 7.2% whereas the floating rate total yield is down to 6.3%. Meanwhile, all NAVs in the floating rate space are now trending "flat" compared to high yield which still has a percentage moving higher.

Spreads are getting tight which makes high yield and floating rate both "expensive." However, despite lower default rates in floating rate, the funds in the space are likely to see distribution pressures as loans get repriced. While cuts in the distribution are not assured, we do think the strong growth in NAV is over and could rollover creating a headwind to total return.

Given the correlation to the price of oil, we view both of the high yield and floating rate spaces in a similar macro lens. Our take is that the price of oil is more likely to head lower than higher, leading to wider credit spreads. Below is a chart of the ML HY Options Adjusted Spread. This is the yield difference between a taxable bond and a similar duration treasury (risk-free). When the price of oil plummeted in 2014-16, the bonds of the oil companies sold off as well.

If that is the case, we would likely see floating rate seeing not only distribution rate pressure, but NAV challenges.

Conclusion

The spreads are tight, money is flowing in at a very strong rate, and loans are being repriced for smaller Libor spreads. In all, the market is very rich at this point. In our marketplace Core Portfolio, we have made several changes to our three-legged stool approach in order to combat what we think is the next threat after accurately predicting the interest rate risk problem. Investors in floating rate should understand the risks versus the returns.

Assessing the return per unit of risk should be a primary tool before looking at individual funds or securities. We are continuously updating our forecast for all sectors based on the relative risk versus return across all asset classes and seeking the more durable and insulated portfolio that meets our income generation parameters.

