Are Earnings Wall Street's Last Hope?

Now that the current earnings season is in its dying days, time for a quick recap of what transpired and what Wall Street thinks is coming - and the caveat, of course, is that what Wall Street thinks is coming is rather pointless, for reasons I'll explain in a moment.

As for the recently departed Q1 earnings season, the latest FactSet data indicates 75% of S&P companies beat the mean earnings estimate and that their combined earnings increased 14% from the year-ago period. A few "to be sure" comments are necessary, however. As in, to be sure:

Without the highly volatile energy sector that swings with every burp and hiccup in oil prices, the S&P's effort was less whiz-bang and more ho-hum at 9.8%. Same with cumulative revenue growth. Absent energy, FactSet calculates S&P revenue growth at 5.8%, nearly two full percentage points lower than the full complement of companies reported.

Forward guidance isn't so impressive, either. Roughly two-thirds of companies are guiding the Street's analysts to model results lower than first anticipated for the coming quarter. (Maybe they, too, sense the weakening consumer I've been writing about?

And valuations remain worryingly - head-scratchingly - stretched. Forward P/E is near 18, well above the five-year and 10-year averages. Of greater interest to me is that the forward P/E increased the quarter, indicating that investors are even more exuberant than when the quarter began.

That last point leaves me wondering what investors see?

I understood why money flooded into stocks on Trump's election victory. Eight years of excessive regulations during the Obama administration were over and, in all likelihood, the new prez would begin rolling back some (all?) of those costly measures that drained corporate profits as he "drained the swamp."

But we are now almost half a year into the Trump presidency and what we largely have at this point is a great big bag of nothing in terms of what Wall Street was betting on/hoping for. The swamp hasn't been drained, but largely expanded with the addition of Goldman/Wall Street talent at various levels and the hiring of former lobbyists. Trump has issued a rash of ethics-abrogation passes (17 so far) to lieutenants and others inside his White House. And economically speaking, we've not seen much positive movement.

Tax reform has stalled and faces tremendous pressure. Meanwhile, Trump's budget is DOA. Unemployment fell to 4.3% in the May report, the lowest level since 2001, but the headline number means bupkis. When you pull apart the data, as I do every month, the story is less rowdy, more dowdy. (I'll tell you about that tomorrow). GDP growth in Q1 was the weakest in three years (thank the consumer, as I've been saying). And while the Atlanta Fed's GDPnow forecast started Q2 with blistering expectations of growth approaching 4.5%, projections are now below 3.5% and likely to continue falling, as they do just about every quarter.

At this point, it seems the only thing the Street is hanging its hopes on is an infrastructure spending bill. But given Trump's dearth of political capital these days, the spending bill isn't likely to be as large as he might want, and won't have widespread benefits across all the various market sectors.

My point is simply that everything Wall Street was wagering on in rationalizing ever-higher stock prices, based on a continuation of buoyant corporate earnings, has yet to come to fruition. Expectations just keep pushing out into the future, leading one to wonder: At what point do investors throw their hands in the air, dump overpriced stocks and sit on the sideline until they see some (any?) tangible proof that the Trumpian economic revolution is more than just a series of promissory tweets?

What to Expect With Q2 Earnings

In the meantime, I continue to watch corporate earnings, with an eye toward those companies whose shares tend to show a post-earnings drift higher after an earnings beat. Opportunities exist there.

And as corporate earnings continue to show, beating estimates isn't terribly hard - because analysts, it would seem, don't do much in the way of actually calculating where earnings will go so much as they echo C-suite guidance and then reverse-engineer a spreadsheet to reflect that guidance.

Clearly, the C-suite has every reason to guide analysts lower so that it can more easily "beat" estimates, making management look effective and worthy of its compensation.

Looking ahead, I expect we'll see energy continue to carry the load in Q2. Oil prices continue to fluctuate between the high-$40s and mid-$50s per barrel, which will provide some earnings support for the energy industry (and depending on what comes of the Qatar crisis or the North Korean crisis, we could see oil prices higher).

Technology should keep on keeping on; I see no serious headwinds facing tech at the moment. Certainly, the consumer is a worry, what with consumers under a massive debt burden these days and loan-growth slowing, meaning access to credit could hamper some spending desires. But technology is one area where consumers refuse to cut back.

Elsewhere in what I call the consumerverse, I have lesser expectations for consumer durables and non-durables. Car sales are plunging (as the chart from the St. Louis Fed indicates), which, to me, proves the point that the overextended US consumer is in retreat:

Retailers are closing scads of stores at what CNN recently labeled an " epic pace." A lot of that has to do with the surge in online shopping (consumers and technology), but it also goes back, yet again, to the notion that the consumer is stretched too thin. So, I expect we will see the consumer sector, as a whole, drag down Q2 profits. The exceptions are likely to be low-end stalwarts that benefit from the fact that people still must live and, thus, will continue to look to economize their spending: Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Dollar General (NYSE: DG), Sonic (NASDAQ: SONC) and the like stand out to me - the latter two because, with P/Es in the high-teens, they look to be the cheapest among peers who sport multiples in the mid-20s to high-30s.

Infrastructure should also fare well. Deere (NYSE: DE) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) both blew away expectations in the quarter, by more than just previously lowered earnings guidance would have suggested. The global economy is looking healthier in places such as Europe and China, and that's helping drive industrial machinery sales. Q2 won't see a financial impact from any Trump infrastructure bill, but depending on what comes of those efforts in Congress, infrastructure shares could see some lift anyway.

The financials, meanwhile, are a struggle. Companies like Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) have reported a troubling increase in net-charge offs as consumer balance sheets weaken. And the FDIC is reporting that charge-offs across the financial sector are increasing as consumer loan-growth slows. Though the Fed possibly raising interests (I still don't think it will) would theoretically be good for banks because of improving net interest margins, higher rates on credit cards and homes-equity lines and such would be bad for consumers - and that, ultimately, would materialize as even higher net charge offs in coming quarters for the banks. Then again, if the Fed refrains from hiking rates, the consumer is better off, but banks don't get the income boost they're seeking. So, I'm not sure what to make of the financials at this point.

One last note: Keep in mind that companies continue to goose their per-share profits through share buy-backs (some $536 billion across all of 2016, according to Yardeni Research). At some point, that comes to end. Not only are companies repurchasing shares at extreme valuations, they're also shirking a need to invest in R&D and their workers. Avoid both, and the business suffers longer term. But that was just an aside to ponder…

Now we await Q2 earnings season, which begins in a few weeks.

Given that so many companies have guided analysts lower, we're certain to see an abundance of earnings beats. Which means, of course, that we'll see an abundance of trading opportunities as certain stocks respond with their traditional post-earnings drift.

