The Ideal Gold Investment

With most precious metal traders looking to the June meeting of the Federal Reserve as the next big catalyst for gold, the price of gold as represented by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) remains up over 10% on a year-to-date basis as of this writing. Currently, Fed Funds Futures are pricing in a 75% chance of a rate hike at the June Fed meeting. The downward pressure created by rising interest rates seems to have been stalemated by global uncertainty - specifically, the upcoming UK election and any upcoming bombshells in the Trump White House.

For those who wish to maintain exposure to the yellow metal, the number of options is as varied as the opinions as to where the commodity will head next. Where some investors prefer the diversification of an ETF like GLD or the perceived stability of a major mining company like Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), others prefer specific attractive plays like those offered by Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRI) or even a direct bullion investment, such as through Miles Franklin. Ultimately, with gold looking bullish over the next few quarters, I favor thorough diversification, with a meaningful allocation to individual gold plays overseen by industry experts.

The Bull Case for Gold

While rising interest rates tend to put downward pressure of the price of gold, the mounting levels of global economic uncertainty should be expected to more than compensate. Reuters recently reported that the conservative party is in jeopardy of not commanding a parliamentary majority after the upcoming election, and the European Central Bank may back off some of its longer-term stimulus plans at the upcoming meeting. Also offsetting interest rate pressure has been a weakening dollar and sentiment coming out of the G7 summit in reaction to some of President Trump's negotiations.

While the president backed off some of his protectionist rhetoric, his unwillingness to commit to various provisions has made the safe haven aspect of gold more appealing across markets. The Washington Post's recent piece on the increased tension between the U.S. and Germany underscores the potential fractures that are developing between the US and Europe. While Chancellor Angela Merkel made some conciliatory comments, her message of European determinism remained. This level of tension should give investors pause about global risk. Overall, the risk-off trade is a positive for precious metal investments, particularly gold, which is considered the safest haven during global uncertainty. Until Trump's administration shows greater consistency and the direction of the US dollar against the global basket becomes clearer, gold should be considered bullish.

An Important Trend

Lower gold prices over recent years have led to an important trend amongst gold companies - the need for greater production at a lower cost. This has manifest itself in tighter management controls, consolidation, and various joint ventures amongst the majors: Barrick and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) recent announced a 50/50 joint venture on the Caspiche and Cerro Casale gold projects. Both companies hope to leverage important synergies, each with the goal of reducing production costs.

This same phenomenon can be seen in junior miners with strong management teams. Silver Standard, actually a gold company that will change its name in the near term, has focused on both expanded production and reduced costs. Looking across the company's projected all-in costs and expected production from 2014 through 2016, the company has successfully widened this gap each year - with both higher production and lower costs. The company's all-in cost is below $750 across its various projects and looks attractive at current levels.

Regardless of the specific instrument, gold looks attractive at current levels in the face of the global tension. While I prefer finding undervalued companies like Silver Standard, options ranging from direct bullion purchases to ETFs should be considered attractive.

I remain bullish on gold at current levels and would encourage investors interested in hearing from two industry experts to participate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.