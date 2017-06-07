Sears Holdings: Weak Retail Performance Leads To Continued Service Revenue Declines

Sears Holdings (SHLD) has seen its service revenue shrink as it closes stores and its overall revenue declines. Service revenues declined 16% between 2013 and 2016. The 1% decline in service revenues in 2016 was much improved, but service revenues then fell by 8% in Q1 2017, indicating that the downward trend remains intact.

The decline in service revenue has been somewhat less than Sears' overall revenue (and hardlines revenue) decline though, so if trends continue, a hypothetical 75% decline in Sears' overall revenues over a three year period may only lead to a 50% to 55% decline in service revenues during that same period. However, it seems likely that the decline in service revenues would eventually approximate the decline in overall/hardlines revenues, as current Sears-bought appliance owners increasingly purchase their appliances from other places (and likely look for repair/servicing from other places as well then).

Home Services Is Shrinking According To Multiple Metrics

In 2013, Sears mentioned that its Home Services division had an active relationship with "more than 41 million households." This has declined to "nearly 35 million households" in 2016, a decline of approximately 15% over three years.

Similarly, Sears' service technician count has declined by 15% from approximately 7,500 in 2013 to 6,400 in 2016, while its number of service and installation calls has gone from over 13 million in 2013 to somewhere around 11 million in 2016. Sears reported service and installation calls separately in 2016 (nearly 7 million service calls and more than 4 million installation calls), so I'm assuming that the combined number is somewhere around or slightly above 11 million.

Year Households (Million) Service and Installation Calls (Million) Service Techs 2013 41 13 7,500 2014 39 13 7,300 2015 37 12 6,700 2016 35 11 6,400

Service Revenues Declining By A Similar Amount

Sears breaks out service revenues in its quarterly and annual reports. The definition of service revenue "includes repair, installation and automotive service and extended contract revenue."

The 16% decline in service revenue at Sears Domestic between 2013 and 2016 is close to the percentage decline in service technicians, active households and overall call volumes during the same timeframe. However, the 16% decline in service revenue is better than Sears Domestic's 24% decline in hardlines revenue during the same time period. Hardlines includes various items such as home appliances, consumer electronics, sporting goods, lawn & garden among other categories, so there are some products in there that have less influence on service revenue. Home appliances sales would have the most influence on Sears's service revenue.

Year Service Revenue ($ Million) Hardlines Revenue ($ Million) 2013 $2,502 $9,355 2014 $2,318 $8,903 2015 $2,127 $7,915 2016 $2,101 $7,126

Note: The numbers above are for Sears Domestic, as Kmart's appliance sales are much lower and appear to represent a fairly small proportion of its hardlines revenue. Sears ranked third in major appliance sales in 2015 according to TWICE, while Kmart was 30th.

For Q1 2017, Sears Domestic's hardlines revenue was down 14.8% versus Q1 2016, while its service revenue was down 8.5%.

Projecting Future Revenue

Service revenue has performed better than hardlines revenue over the past couple years, declining around 2.9% less in 2015, 7.7% less in 2016 and 6.3% less in Q1 2017. If Sears continues to close 200 to 250 stores per year and its comparable store sales continue to fall by low-double digits per year, then Sears' 2019 revenues may be nearly 50% lower than its 2016 revenues.

A larger percentage of Kmart's store base is being closed compared to Sears' store base, so Sears Domestic's hardlines revenues may fall by a lower amount such as 40% to 45%. If service revenue continues to outperform hardlines revenue by around 7% per year, then 2019's service revenue will end up around 28% lower than in 2016 in this scenario. That would put Sears's 2019 service revenue at approximately $1.51 billion.

A scenario where Sears closed stores at a faster rate and had its overall revenues decline by around 75% by 2019 might result in service revenue declining by around 52% by 2019 to approximately $1.01 billion.

Installation and delivery revenue should have a very strong correlation to current major appliance sales at Sears. A 70% decline in Sears' appliance sales would probably lead to close to a 70% decline in installations and deliveries. The decline in installations and deliveries may be slightly mitigated if Sears Hometown And Outlet's appliance sales decline slower than Sears's appliance sales. However, Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores are facing their own challenges with a 6.6% decline in appliance revenue in 2016 and a 13.2% decline in appliance revenue in Q1 2017.

The decline rate in service repair calls appears to be similar to the decline rate in delivery/installation calls, based on the numbers that Fairholme mentioned a few years ago. Going forward, the decline in service repair calls may be somewhat slower than the decline in appliance sales (and delivery/installation calls) if the decline in appliance sales increases. The reason is that the installed base of Sears-bought appliances will decrease slower than the rate of new Sears appliance sales. For example, washers and dryers are expected to last around 10 years to 13 years, so even if Sears' appliance sales were to decrease 100% next year, Sears' service call volume may only drop by a much smaller amount (such as 25%) next year, although it would also continue to drop over time. This assumes that the majority of Sears appliance owners attempt to get their appliances serviced by Sears first.

Extended contract revenue may also decline slower than appliance revenues initially, since extended contract revenue would be recognized over the life of the contract. However, the quantity of new extended contracts will likely be highly correlated with new appliance sales.

Conclusion

Sears' services business appears to be in heavy decline, with a 16% decrease in service revenue between 2013 and 2016, followed by another 8.5% decline in Q1 2017. This decline isn't as bad as Sears' overall decline in hardlines revenue, though, as service revenues have declined by around 6% to 8% less than hardlines revenue in the past year and a bit.

If Sears continues to close large amounts of stores and suffer significant comparable store sales declines, service revenues are bound to drop dramatically too. It is likely that service revenues are not going to fall quite as fast as overall revenues and hardlines revenues due to Sears's large remaining base of Sears-bought appliance owners. Therefore a $5 billion to $6 billion revenue Sears may still include $1 billion in service revenue for the time being. That would still represent a 60% decrease in service revenue since 2013 though and would also continue to decline as the base of Sears-bought appliances diminishes.

