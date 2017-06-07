Tesla: Musk Aiming For Another Galaxy

If you were expecting some fireworks to come out of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholder meeting, well it appears we just got some. CEO Elon Musk has always been known to be ambitious and offer wild predictions, but it appears he's upped the ante for what the company might do in the future. It's talk like this that continues to push shares to new all-time highs, but will they fall back quickly if Tesla fails to deliver? Take a look at the most recent news.

At the moment, Tesla itself has on eGigfactory in Nevada, with what some call a second one in Buffalo that was part of the SolarCity acquisition. Musk has said he will reveal plans for the next set of Gigafactories rather soon, expected to be numbers 3, 4, and 5. With the company burning through cash like crazy and not even halfway through building the first Gigafactory, there are plenty of skeptics that don't believe he can build another three of these factories. Now he thinks Tesla could build 10 to 12 total, although electrek is now reporting that it is actually 10 to 20, with Musk mentioning in an interview that 100 Gigafactories to move the entire world to sustainable energy.

The second piece of news is that Musk expects the Model Y to have more demand than the Model 3. That's a high bar to set, given the 373,000 reservations that Tesla had as of May 2016 for the upcoming Model 3. We got the first teaser image of the Y today, seen below, but it really isn't enough to get excited yet.

The Model Y is now set to be on its own platform, which Musk says won't be ready until late 2019 or even 2020. By then, Tesla is likely to have sold enough vehicles in the US that federal tax credits will be gone, a current advantage that could lower the Model 3 price quite significantly at the base. It's hard to imagine the Model Y going for less than that, with no tax credits, especially if it has some of the following features that have been speculated about:

Falcon wing doors

Solar roof

Fully autonomous driving mode

Range of at least 238 miles

More cargo room

A heads-up display

With just a few of those options, a minimum $40,000 starting price seems very likely, and that could easily be well above that if it features even more. The fully autonomous driving mode is likely to be the biggest catch, but that's assuming Tesla gets everything perfected by then. At a $50,000 price point or higher with no tax credits available, it may be quite difficult for Model Y demand to exceed that of the Model 3.

Everyone loves the phrase "go big or go home," and Elon Musk seems to have put that out there today. Tesla's CEO now thinks Model Y demand is going to be even more than the Model 3, which could be tough depending on price point. Additionally, Musk now thinks a dozen or more Gigafactories could be possible for Tesla, despite not even having two at full production currently. Shareholders certainly love this man's ambitions, but they better hope Musk can deliver in the long run, something Tesla as a business has failed to do in recent years.