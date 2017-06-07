Tesla Motors' (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Conference (Transcript)

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Todd Maron

Hi, everyone. We are going to get started. Welcome to Tesla’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. My name is Todd Maron. I am Tesla’s General Counsel. Following the formal part of the meeting, we will welcome Elon Musk up on to the stage. In addition, I’d like to introduce several other people who are here with us today. We have our whole Board of Directors up in front along with our CFO, Deepak Ahuja. We have our VP of Investor Relations, Jeff Evanson.

There are two parts to today’s meeting. First, the formal part of the meeting. We’ll cover the five items that we’ve asked stockholders to vote on today. And after the voting, Elon will provide a presentation. At the end of his presentation, we will take the questions that we asked for on Twitter yesterday. We got thousands of questions and Elon will answer many of them.

Okay. I’m now going to call Tesla’s Annual Stockholder Meeting to order. Please refer to the agenda and rules of the meeting that were provided to you today. The time is now, something, 2:40 p.m., and the polls are now open. We’ve already received, over the past few weeks, voting proxies from our stockholders, meaning that almost all of the votes have already been counted, although some of you also vote today and those will be counted as well. As I mentioned previously, if you wish to pick up a ballot, there’s a table over there and you can grab one and then you’ll want to hand it to Lisa Brenten from Computershare.

Tesla’s Board of Directors has appointed Lisa to serve as Inspector of Elections for this meeting. She has taken and signed an oath as Inspector of Election. Computershare has certified that, starting on April 20, 2017, the proxy materials or a notice of Internet availability of the proxy materials were mailed or provided to all stockholders of record as of April 13, 2017.

We have a majority of the outstanding shares represented at the meeting. So there’s a quorum present and we can proceed with the meeting. The items on the agenda are as follows: number one, the election of 3 Class I directors, Elon Musk, Robyn Denholm and Steve Jurvetson, to serve for a term of 3 years or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; number two, a nonbinding advisory vote on the approval of executive compensation; number three, a nonbinding advisory vote on the frequency of executive compensation votes; number four, to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as Tesla’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017. Tesla’s board has recommended that our stockholders vote for each of the director nominees, for the approval of executive compensation, 3 years as the frequency of executive compensation voting and for the ratification of the appointment of our accounting firm.

Finally, we’ve also received a stockholder proposal as described in our proxy statement. Our board has recommended that our stockholders vote against this proposal. The stockholder proposal is proposed by the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Fund whose designee, Aeisha Mastagni, is here to present the proposal. Ms. Mastagni, where are you? There you are. You can come up and you’ll have a few minutes to present your proposal.

Aeisha Mastagni

Thank you very much. Mr. Chairman, members of the board and fellow shareholders, thank you for the opportunity to speak with you today. My name is Aeisha Mastagni, and I’m a Portfolio Manager in the Corporate Governance Unit of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System. I am presenting Proposal #5 on behalf of the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Fund, and sponsor of the proposal; and Connecticut State Treasurer, Denise Nappier. The Connecticut pension plan holds approximately 34,537 shares of Tesla’s stock.

I hereby move the proposal, which asks the board to take the necessary steps, excluding those steps that must be taken by shareholders, to eliminate the classification of Tesla’s board and require that all directors stand for election annually. Tesla’s board is currently classified, which means that, each year, only a portion of directors are elected by shareholders. This year, shareholders have the opportunity to vote for 3 of Tesla’s 7 directors. Classified boards hamper the ability of shareholders to hold directors accountable. In our view, annual accountability serves to keep directors closely focused on the performance of top executives and on increasing shareholder value. Moreover, academic studies have found that classified boards are associated with lower firm value, poor pay for performance, and greater likelihood of value-destroying acquisitions.

Classified boards are increasingly rare, especially among larger companies. Accordingly to the 2017 ISS Board Practices Study, over 65% of S&P 1500 companies and almost 90% of S&P 500 companies elect all directors annually. Tesla’s board has changed little since it went public. Founder Elon Musk, brother Kimbal Musk, serves on the board, as the three directors with business ties to Elon Musk. Only one of those directors is standing for reelection at today’s meeting, which means shareholders’ ability to express their views about board composition and director relationships that may compromise independence.

Tesla claims in its statement in opposition that declassifying the board will impair Tesla’s ability to undertake long-term initiatives and create shareholder value. Tesla cites no data in support of that assertion and the only data which we are aware tell a different story. A 2009 study in the Financial Analysts Journal found that U.S. public companies with classified boards invested less in research and development and other company-specific capital assets than companies with declassified boards. Even for R&D intensive companies and those in industries where technology played a key role, like semiconductors, aircraft and space vehicles, companies with declassified boards invested a significantly higher portion of assets in R&D and created 22% more value for shareholders than companies with classified boards. We urge shareholders to support this proposal.

Todd Maron

I’d like to remind our stockholders that Tesla’s board has prepared a statement in opposition to the proposal and that appears in our proxy statement. Alright. Before we wrap up, are there any proxies remaining in the audience that have not been submitted? If so, now is the time to submit them in order for them to be counted. If you have one, please raise your hand and we’ll have people come and grab them. Try to hold them up high. Thanks.

Okay, I don’t see any more hands. One hand. One more hand. Can we get one person to come up in front?

Okay. I declare that the polls are now closed. As I mentioned earlier, we did receive almost all of the votes before the meeting started, and based on the proxies that we received, I can announce that our shareholders have approved the recommendations of Tesla’s board on all five of the agenda items. We will formally announce the results of the voting by filing a Form 8-K within 4 business days of today’s meeting.

That concludes the official part of today’s shareholder meeting, which is now adjourned. We can now move on to Elon’s presentation, which I promise you, will be more interesting.

Elon Musk

Hi, everyone. Well, welcome. I am glad to see you, too. I always love these shareholder meetings. I mean, I tell people I like doing the shareholder meeting and it’s like, man, it always feels like a party and I love seeing you guys. And it’s like – they are like, really? That’s not like normal, shareholder meetings. So I want to go through the kind of a high level overview. I think it’s been a really great year for Tesla and I think there is even better years to come and so I am going to talk about that and then try to answer, I think there is 20 questions that we have on the list that were submitted by Twitter. There is certainly some really interesting questions that were submitted and some interesting correlations that were drawn, we can get to them all. But we will try to get to I think the 20 of that I think that are most significant for the year ahead of us.

So really, one of the key things that happened this year is the beginning of the transition of Tesla to a fully integrated sustainable energy company where you have solar creating energy, then the stationary battery pack, the Powerwall and Powerpack storing the energy and then that energy being used in an electric vehicle. Now the great thing about this is its – it answers all – it’s fully attained energy solution that could scale for the whole world. Again, for a moment, but it’s something where you can imagine as far in the future, well beyond human civilization, which I hope lasts a really long time, that this is something that would last for really – this is – this works. And I think there are no unanswered questions, even in the Gigafactory or the Gigafactories that make these products will be powered by sustainable energy. So I really don’t think there is any hole left in the argument, because when we are making electric cars, people would say that well, they are just really coal powered. And there is like the long tail pipe, the tailpipes really over there by the power plant. More like yes, but we are going to have sustainable energy generation too and then you can’t select gasoline cars. So you are going to have electric cars, sustain those sustainable energy production and then you are going to store that energy because the sun don’t shine at night, real simple one, two, three. That’s been amazingly difficult to explain this. I am like it’s only three pictures there, man. I am like I mean come on.

So with the solar roof, the solar roof, we really try to address at the residential level, I think one of the fundamental inhibitions of adding solar which is aesthetics. People love their homes. They want their homes to be beautiful. And if you got a solar proof home, that means you have to have solar integrated into the roof itself. And so what we have created here, I think is something that’s going to be incredibly revolutionary where it’s beautiful, in fact I think it looks better than a normal roof. And during this, we are trying to find examples of roofs and is like man, take a look at roofs next time you are driving down the road. Well, they are not good. So this is a roof that’s going to be better looking than a normal roof. It’s going to last practically forever, like I wanted to have an infinite year warranty. But then the finance department said, well that’s difficult to account for. So I said well, okay, it’s infinite or when your house falls down, whichever comes first, because you will get the best of request. But basically, it’s going to last for everything, like a cathedral with stained glass windows. Those stained glass windows are about the only thing and the stonewalls everything that’s last over half a millennium, so great looking, durable, affordable when you consider the cost of a roof and the cost of electricity from the utility and this is going to vary quite a lot by region. So it depends on what property taxes are, what the cost of financing is and what the cost of power from the utility is. But we are confident that this is going to be something that is – it either actually makes you money or is close to breakeven for most of the country, which I think is really profound.

Now there is still a very important role for the traditional kind of flat panel solar. And that’s going to be a very important part of our business going forward, because whenever you have got a flat roof situation, which is most commercial installations are flat roofs and/or if you got a residence that’s got a flat roof and it’s not visible from the street, then there is no need to go with the solar glass tiles, because aesthetics are no longer a factor, you can’t see it. So let’s – I just want to emphasize that traditional solar is still going to be a very important part of the business going forward. Also if somebody has got a brand new roof that they probably don’t want to replace the roof right away and still going to make sense to have retrofit solar. And these are the – what you are seeing cycling through are the kind of the first four. We are starting off with two, which is the kind of the black slate and the textured slate. And then hopefully, by early next year, we will be in production with the Spanish style and the French slate versions. And there will be more over time.

But the overarching goal here is to have a set of products or set of roof products where if you were driving through a neighborhood and you looked at the roof, you say like wow, I really like the way those roofs look. Roofs still got a lot of attention. But we want something – we want to create is like if you can imagine the future and what it looks like, that that’s something that you want. And obviously that needs to be paired with stationary storage with the battery pack. The battery packs are important for a number of reasons and they – because the solar power obviously peaks during the middle of the day and then its low at dawn and dusk and it’s not there at night. So it needs something that is load leveling the power. So it’s storing it when there is high power generation, releasing it when you have low power generation. And this is going to be important for good stability as solar scales. So there is more and more solar, it’s more and more critically important that there will be batteries to load level the grid and enable a full transition to sustainable energy. So the – and then it has a great advantage, which I think is the kind of thing where you really notice it when the power is out, like there are frequent power outages because a substation went down or a bird flew into the wires or in many parts of the world, power is intermittent and they have to have generators which run on very expensive diesel fuel.

But even here in California, we know we are due for the big one. That has been saving up. So there is going to be earthquakes in California, there will be hurricanes in the Southeast, there will be ice storms in the Northeast, there is floods, there is all sorts of things that cause electricity interruption and we are very dependent on electronic devices. So everyone says, well, it’s not our problem, I will call 911. Well, how are you going to do that if your phone is dead, okay, that’s real hard. And if all your devices are gone because of a power outage, we are so dependent on devices these days that it’s actually a significant safety and security concern. So it’s a nice thing about having that Powerwall, particularly Powerwall 2 is that it’s like having an uninterruptible power supply for your house and it’s like buying insurance. It’s sort of like the kind of thing that when you need it, you really needed it. And so I think that’s an important advantage that is sometimes overlooked.

We have got the Powerpack side. This is for big utility scale installations, as well as I should point out, a very important market, which is commercial and industrial. So we have done some of the biggest, in fact may be I think the biggest, still the biggest battery installation in the world in Southern California. And that took over from what was a natural gas peaker and that’s an operation, staying well. We have got a huge system in Hawaii in Kauai, which is responsible for 20% of Kauai’s peak power generation. And then we have got a system in American Samoa which powers the whole island, that’s totally off grid. And I think that’s a great example of what the – of the potential. Because in the limits, a continent is a big island, okay. It’s a big island. But it’s called a continent. If you can make – if you take an island and have that completely run on solar and batteries, you can do that with a continent. So the potential there I think is incredibly exciting.

And now with the latest version of the phone app, integrated the Powerwall and solar with the Tesla app. So now you can see on – in Tesla’s list of products, the longest list of vehicles, it says products and now you can see the Powerwall is on there and solar. So you can see the status of your Powerwall, you can see whether your solar system is functioning well, how much energy you are producing, it will show you how much energy you are producing, how much is being stored, how much is being consumed and how that relates to the car and so you have a really well integrated system that combines solar storage and your vehicle and I think there will be a few other things in the future that maybe people are not expecting as well.

So you can see your energy usage during the day. So you can tell if maybe if you should be turning off certain devices or reprogramming your air-conditioning system. And it gives you a good idea of like, where you are using power that you may not even realize that you are using. And if you are drawing energy from the grid, it will tell you how much energy you drew from the grid and how much you powered yourself. So I think it’s – and this function is just going to getting better. This is what’s working today. So this is not speculative, this is the current app that does this.

From the standpoint of the customer experience, we are going to make a significant increase in the number of retail sources we have around the world. We think we have really barely touched the surface on what’s possible on the retail side. If you just do a back of the envelope analysis and say, in the U.S., there is about 330 million people. How many stores per person should we have or how many people per store? It seems like probably over time, we would want at least 1 store for every 0.5 million people. So that’s 660 stores right there. In China, there will be thousands of stores. Throughout the world, there will be several thousands of stores. So that’s – our plan is to keep expanding the retail store footprint to be able to cover anyone who could want to buy our product.

Services gotten better and better. So we have fast lanes and service. So the wait times for service have gone down dramatically. So it’s also very important for the Model 3 and we are also adding a lot more service centers in anticipation of Model 3 production. And this year, we will double the number of Tesla superchargers in the world. So double year-over-year. And I think next year, probably be at least 50% increase, may be double again next year. This gives you just a sense for how many Superchargers there are in the world. It’s worth noting. This is actually the only high-speed charging network in the world. There isn’t even a second one. I asked our head of our Supercharger program, okay, well, what’s the second best high-speed charger that work in the world? You said, well, there’s this one place in the Netherlands but I think it’s only like 60 or 70 kilowatts. But there is only one of it. Okay, well, like, and off – and it usually doesn’t work. Okay, alright. Alright.

Anyway, let’s keep growing it as fast as we can to make sure people can go wherever they want, whenever they want, with convenience, keep upgrading the capability of the Supercharger systems that can charge things faster. We are going to start adding amenities to the Supercharger station so the really big stations, we will start adding amenities. And just make it so that you, when you do a long-distance trip with Tesla, you love the experience. That’s the overarching goal.

And then Autopilot it’s definitely been a tough slog transitioning from the Mobileye vision ship to Tesla’s internal vision system but I think we are almost there in terms of exceeding the ability of the Hardware 1 cars. So Hardware 2 cars have all the hardware necessary for full autonomy. So 8 cameras, 12 of the most advanced ultrasonic sonar sensors, a radar, a very good GPS, an IMU and everything that is ready to go full autonomy. It is really about upgrading the software over time so I think with the next release of software which is maybe as soon as next week, we will finally exceed the experience of the Hardware 1 cars and then it is going to advance very rapidly from there and then our goal remains being able to drive autonomously from a parking lot in California to a parking lot in New York without touching a control at any point along the way.

So the Gigafactory is going quite well. That’s I think the latest picture of the status obviously, the ultimate footprint will be quite a bit bigger than what you see you in there and it’s – we believe it will be within a few years, have a capacity equal to all other lithium-ion battery factories in the world combined in one building. So we have got everything in the U.S., China, Europe, and everywhere else. This one factory will output more than all of them combined. So it’s really – the sheer scale of this is difficult to appreciate unless you are there in person. It’s just staggeringly enormous. That allows us to achieve high economies of scale with very high production rates, we are maximizing economies of scale. Everything has to be at lowest cost per kilowatt hour in the world. At the same time, have the most advanced batteries. So it’s a combination of the best technology at the lowest cost, I think is just a very, obviously, a great position to be in. And I think it’s a fundamental part of Tesla’s strategy. There is just no one else who is attempting anything as far as we know, even attempting anything on this scale and so I think that puts us in a very strong competitive position to sustain the growth of the company for several years to come and then over time there will be several Gigafactories, I think eventually, 10, 10 or 12, maybe 20. I don’t know, but a lot. So it’s like a giant machine. So we will keep refining this and productizing it and then building Gigafactories around the world.

An important thing that we are making progress on is factory safety so far this year, Tesla is 32% below the auto web industry entry rate and that trend is better and better with each passing month. So I think we are on track to be less than half the entry rates of the automotive industry and by far better than any other U.S. factory which I think is something that is extremely important. And then we have got some future products so the semitruck, we are going to unveil at the end of September and I think that’s very exciting. A lot of people don’t think you can do a heavy-duty long-range truck that’s electric. But we are confident that this can be done. So we will be showing off a working prototype at not too long from now, in September. And what we have shown it to a number of the organizations that buy heavy-duty trucking and they all love it. They just want to know how many can they buy and how soon. It’s like, cool and we are involving them – thank you.

And we are getting them closely involved in the design process. So the biggest customers of the heavy duty Tesla semi are helping ensure that it is specified to their needs. So it’s not a mystery. They already know that it’s going to meet their needs because they help decide that – they have told us what those needs are. So it’s going to really just be questions of scaling of volume to make as many as we can.

And then Model Y, I am really excited about Model Y. It’s – there has been some criticism, like we should sort of derive from the Model 3 platform. But I think actually we made a mistake in trying to derive the Model X from the Model S platform. It would have been better to just design an SUV the way an SUV should be designed. Design a sedan, the way a sedan should be designed. Otherwise, you would just try to shoe horn something that doesn’t make sense. Also there are a number of I think really major manufacturing improvements that can be done that allow us to build the car in a way that a car has never been built before. The capital expenditures I think will be substantially less. I am confident that we could drop the CapEx by a factor of two between Model 3 and Model Y, which I think is a really big deal and accelerates its readiness despite the new technologies. So we are aiming for that to hit the roads in 2019 approximately. And probably the demand for Model Y will exceed the demand for Model 3.

So there is a few other things I haven’t mentioned here, I am going to – I just like really recommend showing up for the semi-truck unveiling. Maybe there is a little more than for staying here, maybe, could be, who knows. Model 3 configurator, so we expect that the configurator to go live towards the end of next month when we deliver the first production Model 3. So yes, we are definitely on track to deliver the first production Model 3 next month. That’s going to be really exciting. And then we will have the configurator to go live right at that point. Now I should say that the – we have kept the initial configurations for Model 3 very simple. This is critical to achieving a rapid production ramp. Big mistake we made with the X which primarily, it’s my responsibility, way too much complexity right at the beginning. That was rude, that was very foolish. So we think of like, going back to the launch of the Model S, Model S only had one configuration at the start of production. And now it had one configuration because that’s all that we could do, but because we were really clever. And then Model X is a uberous extraordinaire, we actually, we added, I mean it is like a [indiscernible]. I think it’s really an amazing product, but it has way too many cool things in it that should have really been rolled in with Version 2, Version 3, that would have been the sensible way to do it. We got overconfident and created something great that probably will never be made again. And perhaps should not be. But it is an amazing car. And as we keep refining the software of the Model X, it’s just going to get better and better.

So initially, the Model 3 configurators, it’s kind of going to be like what color do you want and what size of wheels do you want. That’s basically going to be the configurator. And then we will show what other – what other versions are coming later as soon as we get configuration 1 right, but they – and with the timeline associated with each configuration. For example, we were going to start off with dual motor. But that’s like wait a second, we just doubled the probability of something going wrong if we got two motors, because there are two different motor architectures. One motor is optimized for highway travel and one is optimized for stop and go traffic, which is great for maximizing your mileage in city and maximizing your highway – your mileage on the freeway and having incredible acceleration. But it’s too much complexity right off the bat. So we will just be single motor to begin with and then we will have the dual motor config, if we are lucky, toward the end of this year or more likely early next. So we’re too much about the configurator, because you really had to decide what color do you want and what size of the wheels. That’s basically it for the initial production.

In terms of how many factories are in the works, we are really giving serious consideration to three factory locations right now. But we are going to try to hold our powder, trying to keep the powder dry until we are confident of the locations and the timing. But like I said, ultimately probably there is at least 10 of these worldwide and maybe as much as 20. How long will it be for customers wanting Model 3 and having [indiscernible] deposit. This will be a long wait. There is a lot of people that have ordered the car. I am guessing, if you put a deposit down on Model 3 now, it’s probably – well, it’s going to be over 1 year. End of next year before you get it, something like that. On the other hand, we – there are more and more deposits every week. So if you wanted, then definitely, put down the deposit. The line isn’t getting shorter. We are doing our best to do this ramp. We got to do the ramp right. We got to make sure that the quality is good, the safety is good and its crazy hard to make cars.

I have to tell you, there is like 10,000 unique items and will move as fast as the slowest item. And then, even beyond the stuff that’s internal to Tesla, you say like okay, who is the least luckiest supplier we have out there or what’s the [indiscernible] cares the least or whatever the case may be. And then you look at our supply chain and say wow, our supply chain is covering earth. So like what are the odds that there is going to be some portions of your events somewhere on earth, like pretty high. So one of the things I want to do with Model Y is also just simplify the supply chain so that we are not inheriting force majeure risk from earth. Because earth is big and is something – if something bad happens on earth at any given point in time. So I stopped inheriting force majeure risk from all of earth. You can help – you can solve this by buffering parts. But if parts aren’t made to begin with, you can’t buffer them, so yes.

Are there plans to basically offer battery upgrades? Yes. So we do offer that already, I wouldn’t recommend doing a battery upgrade until the battery, the existing battery you have has a fair bit of life on it and there are some limitations, because that can be a pretty big weight difference between the lightest battery pack and the heaviest. So we can’t go from lightest to heaviest. But we definitely can upgrade battery packs really in every car and we will offer that and make that easier with each passing year. There is always going to be a new battery pack. It’s not going to make financial sense to upgrade just the battery pack. Better to sell the car that we got and then buy a different one, either new or used. And I should mention we are going to really give more prominence to used Teslas on our website. But we are not going to call it pre-owned. That is like a bogus name. That’s really BS, it’s used, okay. Everyone knows that. Who are we fooling here, so the used Tesla section of the website is going to get a lot more attention and particularly, if the car is 4 years old, it’s got a lot of mileage, you can buy a Model S for as much as a Model 3. It’s like, well, okay, maybe somebody wants to buy a Model S for $35,000, $40,000 and they can have that today. And then when the Model 3 comes in, they can switch out to the Model 3, if they want. Model S is still going to be the – because it’s more expensive car, bigger, there is more room for bells and whistles. It’s still going to be our premium car. But anyway, so used Teslas is going to get a lot more attention on our website and yes.

So, what changes are being made to address safety, so this is something we are driving really hard on every week, being with the safety team every week saying what can we do to make it better. And like I said, I think we are well on our way to having an injury rate that is half of that of the rest of the auto industry and way better than any other car company. The – a key change that was actually already made late last year was having three shifts instead of two shifts. So a lot of the injuries would happen when somebody was had like a 10 hour, 11 hour day which they get tired and then that’s when you tend to get injured. So having three shifts made a huge difference to injury rate. And then redesigning a lot of presses needs to be a lot more ergonomic and improving the fixtures and tooling. There is a lot of detailed work that needs to go into avoiding repetitive stress injuries. And – but I am really proud of what the safety team is doing and I think we are making huge progress towards being the safest automotive company in the world.

I already talked about the semi, so I mean timing wise I am guessing that we will probably reach scale production on the semi in about 2 years, maybe 18 months, but probably about 2 years. And I have already answered this. There will be continued improvements in the speed of supercharging. Yes, okay. Somewhat randomly, AAA of Southern California hugely increased Tesla insurance premiums. There was a simple solution, change your insurance provider. From the study we did the average rate for insuring a Model S from Model X is about 5% lower than other premium vehicles. And if you actually pick the right insurance provider, it could be 20% or 30% lower. The – it’s really hard to – for death or serious injury in S or in X, you really have – it’s like hard to do that, okay, that’s really have one person go down like 300 foot cliff/ravine and they walked out of the car. So the – and then with automatic emergency braking which is getting better and better as the software improves, that actually helps a big deal with pedestrians and cyclists and then because the Model S and the X have such a long crumple zone that’s 2x to 3x longer than conventional automotive car that’s got a big engine steel block in there, that means you actually are helping even – like even the car that you hit, the combined crumple zone of both cars is substantially greater than if two gasoline cars hit. So it’s not just you are helping safety with – the safety is not just good for people in the car, it actually helps if you do have a collision with another car. And then with – the hood is designed to be like a sort of trampoline. It’s not as fun as trampoline, but again there is no big engine block that you are going to hit. So you can sort of – if you do hit a pedestrian, the – it’s not a good time, but the – essentially, the spring effect of having a hood that doesn’t impact a big steel engine block is really, makes a big difference to the lives of a pedestrian if one is hit, so yes.

Well, we offer a package deal. Well, I guess effectively, when you consider the installation cost of the roof, the Powerwall and home connector, technically, it’s not a charger, it’s a connector, if that’s done at the same time, then you could save $2,000 to $3,000 on installation costs of all things combined. So just by doing it at the same time, you automatically get a reduction in costs because it’s fundamentally more efficient than if one team visits, than if three teams visit. And then yes, but we haven’t currently considered a package deal. But yes, maybe it’s something to do in the future, so no decision on this. But like I said, it will actually cost less if you do it at the same time.

In terms of new directors, so we have been interviewing a number of independent directors to add to the Tesla Board. And I think we are quite close to making decision and I think we will add at least two or maybe three new directors. And I think from a Broad range of backgrounds in the industries. So I expect we will probably make that announcement in the next month or two months at most. But I think there are really some amazing people that will be joining the Board.

Audio system insight, yes actually, I was just talking about that with the team today. I think there is quite a bit of room to improve the audio codec in the S, X and obviously the 3, because it is a Tesla system. So we can just reprogram it to make it better with software. And I feel pretty confident that just with a bit of an update, we can actually make the audio system sound quite a bit better. But it’s – I think it’s a good system and yes, it’s going to get better.

We are going to have a huge increase in the number of service centers around the world. And for any places that are not covered by our service center, we have our mobile repair expansion with Tesla Rangers that will cover essentially anywhere on earth. For Model 3, roll out in states that don’t allow direct sales, this is maybe where we got a lot of pushback from the dealer groups. And I mean they say that their mode of sales is superior. I mean like, hey why would you want a legal block if people love it so much, it’s like, it doesn’t make sense. But the answer is actually, you can order a Tesla in any state in the country. So there is no limitation on ordering a car. And we can service anywhere in the country. So actually or you need just go on the website and order the car and that’s it. We can’t do sales in stores in every state. But we actually sell in every state. And there are Teslas in every state in the United States. So all you need to do is just like order it like you are ordering something from Amazon or Apple or just go on the website and order it and shut up. It’s like that. And we will take care of service.

Really, some of these questions by the way, I am seeing as you guys are seeing them. What do I do for relaxing, well, it may not shock you, but sports is not like the thing that I do a lot of. Do you listen to music, particularly in the car and in terms of the music selection, I think there is going to be some exciting announcements in terms of how the music selection, I think it’s very hard to find a good playlist with good matching algorithms. We have something that works okay right now, but I think it can work really, really great. Yes, but there will be a few announcements on that later this year. I think that’s going to be – this is going to be like the music that you want to listen to. Yes, I think well, at least I want to listen to it, we will see. I do watch movies. I do love movies and I just watch a lot of them, less these days because of work. I mean I want to spend time with those questions because they are super irrelevant to Tesla as a company. But I mean I watched Wonder Woman maybe with my kids this weekend, usually it’s worth more though. It’s usually worth more. So yes, I hang out with my kids, see friends, normal stuff. Sometimes go crazy on Twitter. And it sort of little red wine, vintage record player, some ambience, magic, magic happens.

Are you expecting a new plan to be built for the Model, yes, we are. I think the existing Gigafactory will probably supply the bat – will in fact, will supply the battery pack and drivetrains and motor and power electronics for the Model Y. But the Model Y vehicle plant will be a new plant, essentially a new Gigafactory that we are going to figure out the exact location of. But there is just no room at Fremont. We are bursting at the seams. I will say like, if you ask me like what’s their number one complaint, it’s parking. It’s like okay, we like practically had a riot the other day for parking. And I am like, sorry guys. What happens, we had a bunch of contractors come on site to install equipment for the Model 3 and we haven’t counted on the fact that there will be 500 extra people that showed up to install massive amounts of equipment, okay. Well, probably the parking lot was full. So therefore, it’s like a conservation of mass, conservation of volume as there is 500 people who can’t park. Anyway, it’s crazy how much parking lot is bringing about. So we are bursting at the seams at Fremont. So there is no way we could do Model Y at Fremont, it’s going to have to be somewhere else. And I think Fremont is just going to be focused on obviously S and X and then ramping up Model 3. I think we even have to transfer some of the things we do at Fremont to the Gigafactory just to allow for Model 3 expansion.

So how do I allocate my time across my companies, yes, so I think it’s very important to appreciate that tweet frequency does not – there is no correlation with what I actually do for work basis. It’s like I might tweet a lot of like boring company which is basically a hobby. So I would when you pull out a real company at this point, it’s like three people, some interns and some part-time people. So we are making a pretty good progress for all of that. But that’s just kind of like a fun thing to do. Where there is like no pressure, everything is going to fail, so it’s like okay, look I want to go up from there. So that’s like low expectations are great. But the boring company is maybe 2% of my time, Neuralink is 3% to 5% of my time, OpenAI is going to be a couple of percent and then 90% plus is divided between SpaceX and Tesla. So depending upon – and it’s probably slightly more Tesla, Tesla is more like a drama magnet, so it’s like so have to do with Tesla drama. So but on average, it’s probably about half of my time is between SpaceX and Tesla and there is a lot to be gained knowing how rockets are done, and how cars are done. And rockets you had to do work on the very best mass materials, make things super-light and being able to translate some of that to automotive, I think it’s been very helpful. So it does do some good there, but I just want to reemphasize very clearly 90% plus of my time is divided between SpaceX and Tesla and this remaining less than 10% is everything else.

Like that I am literally seeing these questions as you are seeing them. So in terms of how we will have experts install solar roofs around the U.S. We are – that’s actually where a huge amount of the value of the SolarCity acquisition comes in, because they have installed solar on roofs almost throughout the country. And there are thousands of different roof types and every jurisdiction is different, every county, every city. It’s a really thorny complicated, un-sexy [ph] problem. But the SolarCity installation team has solved that. And so we are training the SolarCity installation team to do the solar roofs, the solar glass tiles. And the prices will come down as we are able to achieve economies of scale and optimize the installation process. I think it’s very important that we would be able to kit the entire roof before – and then put that in a van and install them on-site very quickly. So the amount of work that’s required on-site is minimal. It will just be like LEGO. Just it’s kitted exactly and you go and you do like a crazy, efficient roofing installation, so – but economies of scale are making that installation process efficient are key to having the prices come down.

Okay. So most millennials living in apartments rather than homes, what can we do to make it easier to own and charge a Tesla without a garage, so we are establishing supercharging locations a lot more in city, supercharging locations and there will be a little lower power. But in between a high-power supercharger which is optimized for long distance trips, but more powered than would typically be found in a home garage, so wherever the car is being parked, whether it’s the apartment or work or somewhere in between, we are going to make sure that there is a place to charge your car, even if you live in an apartment. One of the key things for apartments is to manage the power is if you got a lot of cars parked in your garage and you have to design the system to handle, hypothetical case, where all cars are drawing maximum power at the same time, then you need a crazy amount of power. So it’s important to have a system that load levels the power. So that they don’t have to build a new substation just to supply the apartment building. And so that’s one of the things that’s prices are being implemented, but no question, we need to solve this problem for apartments, not just homes, from [indiscernible].

Is there an electric plane in Tesla’s future, well, we got a lot of fish to fry. There are no plans right now to have an electric plane. We have a long way to go to handle [indiscernible] transport. And it’s not inconceivable I would do an electric plane. But I do think that we are not quite there in terms of the energy density of batteries for an electric plane. I think the kind of minimum that you would want is about 400 watt hours per kilogram and even that would require some pretty substantial innovation in the airframe and the way that you are building the plane in order to have these arranged with at 400 watt hours per kilogram. At 500 watt hours per kilogram it starts to be quite compelling. But I don’t know I think we are maybe 4 years or 5 years away from having 500 watt hours per kilogram, something like that, maybe half a decade in volume production. Of course, no I am not saying we are going to add a nuclear fusion reactor. I am just saying it fits.

So alright, thanks everyone for coming. It’s great to see you. I am looking forward to seeing you next year. Thank you.

