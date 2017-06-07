Apple: Analysts React To HomePod

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 6, 2017.

Apple's smart speaker underwhelms analysts

As is so often the case when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) introduces a product, it isn't first to market. All too often, this is treated as the most important criterion, because, well, it's easy to evaluate. Everyone knows who was first, and second, and third.

Apple is more or less fourth, after Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Home, and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Invoke. Goldman Sachs (GS) analyst Simona Jankowski took note of the higher price (HomePod will sell for $349) than its competitors, and the fact that it only offers Apple Music and not other competing music services.

UBS analyst Steve Milunovich, an Apple bull, damned the HomePod with faint praise:

Apple is behind but the company rarely is first yet still won in music players, smartphones, and tablets. Net net, Apple appears to be playing defense but needed to enter this category with a twist.

The twist, of course, is that Apple is attempting to build a smart speaker that actually sounds good. Pacific Crest analyst Andy Hargreaves, who had downgraded Apple the day before the WWDC keynote, was not so kind:

This highlights a broader issue for Apple as consumers' interaction with computing becomes even more fragmented. Services in which Apple is weak are likely to drive the bulk of consumer value. At the extreme, this trend risks devaluing both mobile operating systems and hardware, which could create risk to Apple's smartphone pricing power over time.

Michael R. Levin, of Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, said,

There's a reason Apple's diving into it. Apple's trying to sell more hardware because its iPhone sales at least in the U.S. have started to plateau.

Observing that HomePod is currently not open to third party development, Gary Morgenthaler, a venture capitalist who had invested in Siri before the Apple acquisition in 2010, said that Apple is:

at risk of losing the lead by underestimating the value of third-party apps. That's surprising because Apple invented the App Store.

The reader should have gotten the basic gist. As is so often the case, whatever Apple does has to be put into a negative context. Apple is concerned about its iPhone sales decline, its ostensible weakness in services, etc. For the analysts, it's never about wanting to build great products, or believing that Apple has something unique to offer consumers that competitors don't. Apparently, they believe that Apple's management is motivated by fear and greed.

Tim Cook's thoughts on HomePod and AR

All of this serves to ignore that Apple may have done something very interesting with the smart speaker. Apple is using the processing technology in HomePod not merely to provide a platform for its Siri digital assistant, it's using that processing technology to build a better sounding speaker.

As a long time audiophile (of admittedly modest means), I'm a little skeptical myself, but I recognized the truth in Tim Cook's statements about HomePod in a Bloomberg interview:

What we've tried to do is build something that is breakthrough speaker first. . . To get the experience that we wanted and the quality that we wanted ... it takes multiple years to do from the core technology and building up to the product.

Over the years, we've seen various signal processing approaches and audio standards come and go. It remains to be seen whether Apple has succeeded in creating a breakthrough, but if Apple has only significantly improved on the sound of its competitors, that could be enough.

I was more impressed by Apple's Augmented Reality (AR) demo during the keynote and Cook was very upbeat about it:

I'm incredibly excited about AR. I think this is profound. I think that we today, as we get the developer release out in the hands of the developers, we'll have the largest augmented reality platform in the world.

Cook's absolutely right about that, and it was clear from his comments about the new AR Kit developer APIs that Apple is just getting started:

With a core technology, and as a platform owner, the first thing. . . is to build the foundation. And from that foundation you can do many things off of it.

Cook wouldn't be more specific than that, but I believe that it's clear that smartglasses that provide a platform for AR are clearly in Apple's future. It's a matter of developing the technology to the point where consumers will be comfortable wearing them. Microsoft's Hololens definitely doesn't meet that requirement.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Elon Musk presides over the Tesla shareholder meeting

The official part of the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholder meeting today took only a few minutes as shareholders voted on five proposals, all of which had already been approved by proxy submissions. Tesla's board members will continue to have three-year terms.

Then Musk came on stage for a brief discussion of the state of the company and to answer some questions submitted via Twitter. I continue to admire Musk for his intelligence, daring, and the obvious accomplishments of Tesla and SpaceX. However, I found his presentation disquieting.

It seems that as Tesla falls deeper into a financial morass, the vision Musk presents to shareholders becomes proportionately more grandiose. There was no discussion about the most compelling issue that Tesla faces. This is the likelihood that Tesla's Model 3 production goals for 2017-2018 will not be met, and the financial disaster that awaits Tesla and its shareholders when those goals are not met.

Instead, Model 3 was treated as a done deal, and Musk was intent on moving on to other things. Model Y, the crossover based on Model 3, seems to now occupy his and investor concerns. Model Y will require a new factory to be built since there just won't be sufficient capacity at Fremont, what with the 500,000 Model 3s per year coming off the line.

And of course, Musk continues to pitch the "accomplishment" that is the SolarCity merger, forming the first "fully integrated sustainable energy company." Does Musk not read Tesla's own financial reports? Does he think we can't read them? As environmentally desirable as a sustainable energy company might be, it does no good if it's not financially sustainable. Based on what SolarCity has done to Tesla's already weak financials, I see no way to defend the merger on financial grounds.

But these are details that Musk appears to be oblivious to as he extols the virtues of solar roofs as more attractive than solar panels. Solar roofs will last forever, we are told, and electricity generation will pay for the cost of the roof over time. Maybe, but that's not the point. The point should be, will Tesla's solar roofs be profitable, ever?

But Musk's thoughts are on the massive expansion of Tesla that Model 3 sales will fund. He wants at least 600 stores in the US eventually and 10,000 superchargers by the end of the year. Three more gigafactories are under discussion, with maybe 10 or 20 more in the future. How Tesla will pay for those seems not to worry him.

