Casey's: Overreaction On Earnings Miss Creates Great-Long Term Opportunity

I believe Casey's still remains a strong investment option and feel that this dip in price creates a nice entry position for long term investors.

Overview

Yesterday, Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reported earnings that missed estimates (EPS miss of $0.09 and a revenue miss of $20.00M) and its stock price has tumbled significantly, currently at $105.77 (down $10.73 and 9.21%). This brings the stock to its 52 week low and in my opinion makes a perfect opportunity for long term investors looking for an attractive entry position into this stock.

Let's Look Back

Back on August 14th, 2014, I wrote an article titled '13 Reasons Casey's General Stores Is A Great Long Term Buy'. The last reason I selected in that article for a reason Casey's was a great buy was its price and it looks like history is now repeating itself. At that time, Casey's stock price was right around $68/$69, pretty close to its 52 week low of $64.20 with a PE ratio under 20x. While the stock isn't trading at the same PE ratio, you can see that's its value has dropped significantly.

CASY PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

I believe this makes a great opportunity for long term investors considering that the reasoning behind many of the 13 reasons to buy Casey's generally remains the same.

#1 - Expansion

Casey's is still expanding significantly. It recently opened its first location in Ohio and currently has 116 sites under agreement for new store construction. For its most recent fiscal year, the company built and opened 48 new stores, acquired 22 stores, and remodeled 103 stores.

#2 - Distribution

Casey's still owns and operates its own distribution centers, delivering a large percentage of its gasoline and in-store products to its locations.

#3 - Revenue

Casey's did see a decline in revenue from 2015 to late 2016, but its revenue trend is back moving in the right direction. In its most recent quarter, the company saw a 17% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. And the quarter before that, the company saw a 12.7% increase in revenue.

#4 - Dividend

Casey's dividend growth remains strong as it has increased its dividend now for 17 consecutive years. Looking at the chart below, you can see that its dividend growth has held steady even during a brief rough time in terms of revenue/earnings growth.

CASY Dividend data by YCharts

#5 - Performance

Since the time my prior article was published, Casey's General Stores has gained over 54% even after today's large dip, while the S&P 500 has gained just over 24% during that same time period.

The Earnings Miss

Yes, Casey's did miss on earnings and revenue estimates, but the overall results were not that terrible when looking at full year results. I believe that the poor results reflect more on macro industry factors such as lower farm income that has led to decreased traffic rather than specific wrong turns the company has made.

Casey's annual fuel goal for fiscal 2017 was to increase same-store gallons sold 2.0% with an average margin of 18.4 cents per gallon. Actual results were a 2.1% increase with an average margin of 18.4 cents per gallon.

Casey's annual grocery goal for fiscal 2017 was to increase same store sales 6.2% with an average margin of 32.0%. Actual results were a 2.9% increase with an average margin of 31.5%.

Casey's annual food and fountain goal for fiscal 2017 was to increase same store sales by 10.2% with an average margin of 62.5%. Actual results were a 4.8% increase with an average margin of 62.3%.

So while the company didn't meet all of its sales goals, same store sales growth did occur throughout each of its product segments at a significant pace. I believe that when market conditions improve and customer traffic improves, Casey's will be well positioned to take advantage.

Conclusion

Casey's did have a poor recent quarter, but I don't think the performance was nearly as bad to send the stock down more than 8%, especially taking into account the leap year comparison that negatively affected the quarterly results. Casey's still maintains a healthy balance sheet and continues to grow significantly through acquisitions and new store openings. Its control of its own distribution centers lowers outside risk of future results, which is another reason why I think buying this stock on a large dip like today is a good idea.

Casey's is looking to increase revenue through digitization and a new loyalty program. I believe that its investment in this and remodeling existing stores will provide long term benefits that do not significantly help short term bottom line numbers. At the same time, the company is continuing its expansion and expects same store sales growth to continue.

Transitioning several of its stores to 24 hour locations along with adding pizza delivery, I have no reason to assume that Casey's will not continue to see future significant revenue growth. In terms of improving the bottom line, Casey's is reviewing its compensation program, its advertising budget, and individual store budget hours in fiscal year 2018 to ensure continued earnings growth. While Casey's does face continued challenges from tough market conditions and increased competition, I believe it has shown that it can make the appropriately needed adjustments to ensure long term success. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.