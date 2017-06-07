Excitement For Gun Rights, Anxiety For Gun Investors

In my January 2017 article "Shot Show 2017: A Warning Shot Across The Bow?" I wrote about my formed impressions from the firearms' industry's largest trade show. I concluded that under President Trump, the artificially high demand for firearms seen over the last 6 years is unsustainable, and unlikely to continue into the future. More than that, the firearms manufacturers were NOT helping their situation by the lack of innovative, must have products, or their questionable spending that some may call frivolous.

As some of my readers may know, outside of the financial services industry, I am an avid firearms owner and am deeply involved in the hobby and the business.

For the last 9 years, from what started as an interest in my first handguns, a Smith & Wesson 22A, produced by what is now known as American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) and a hand me down from my brother, a Springfield Armory XD in 45 GAP, quickly escalated into launching a highly successful regional firearms community and getting involved in competitive shooting. Not being content to leave that alone, for a few years I became a sponsor coordinator, working with the firearms industry in order to secure prizes for various matches and exposure for the manufacturers. Between being the owner of a firearms forum and my involvement as a sponsor coordinator, I made it a priority to participate in the Shot Show annually, as a media member.

Over the last 3 months, concurrent with my drop off in published articles, I have spent a significant amount of time head down in the gun world through upgrading my firearms community, consulting with a local gun range and working with the community's gun dealers and vendors. The results of that experience leads me to believe that the theories postulated in my previous articles are sound and are taking hold today.

What it means for the Seeking Alpha crowd and investors in the numerous firearms related stocks is that while 2A fans will rejoice with excitement, if even some of the reasons we discussed before or will discuss in this article continue to take hold, investors may have to start taking anti-anxiety medications over what it means for their investments.

Ready?

Let's Dig In!

Second Amendment is NOT Under Attack* (Accept in liberal strongholds like California and New Jersey)

I mentioned this in one of my previous articles, President Obama has done MORE for gun sales than any other president before him, perhaps even some presidents combined.

There is a joke in the firearms community that anyone who visited a local gun store or an online forum may have seen. It is a picture of President Obama with the words "NRA Salesman Of The Year" caption below it.

More guns were sold under President Obama than any other president before him.

While there is no 100% foolproof method of calculating gun sales, one metric that can be looked at is the number of FBI NICS checks performed, a background check performed by the gun store when selling anyone, any firearms.

What this metric does not take into account though are the millions of face to face transactions that either do not require a background check, or in a state that runs its own system (and charges for it).

With the data provided by the FBI, I was able to put together this spreadsheet.

Source: FBI Nics Data, compiled by Maks FS

As we can see, during President Obama's tenure, the fairly stagnant to modestly growing gun sales exploded. The average annual growth in background checks nearly doubled from 9% to 15%, and the number increased from nearly 11 million to over 19 million. The average still pales to the record 2016 number of 27 million background checks.

Let's start examining why.

Interestingly, the growth in gun sales under President Bush starting picking up during his final years in office. I believe it is most likely due to the near certainty that a Democratic President, be it then Senator Obama or Senator Clinton would have gun control on the agenda. Perhaps a part of that growth can also be contributed to the fear and uncertainty caused by the Great Financial Crisis.

Gun sales then began spiking as soon as Senator Obama became President Elect, and the rest is history.

2010 saw small growth in sales for two reasons. First, any pent up demand was transferred over and brought forward to 2009. Secondly, it was becoming more evident that President Obama would have a hard time passing any gun control measures with a Republican controlled Congress.

A growing economy helped drive more gun sales until it happened, the Sandy Hook Shootings in December 2012 and the immediate calls for stringent gun control.

Gun owners and more importantly people who have never shot before, but were potentially interested in owning a firearm, rushed out to buy a gun before the eventual gun control took hold. At this point, President Obama started to pass gun control through executive actions, without Congressional approval.

In a few short weeks, gun sales nearly doubled and brought a 19% increase in y/y sales for 2012.

Gun sales again moderated for the next few years until President Obama started pushing gun control yet again during his last two years in office.

After a drop of 1% in 2014, background checks increased 10% during 2015. The talks of new gun control measures were then combined with the sheer possibility of a President Hillary Clinton, who proudly supports the draconian gun control measures passed by California and New York. Background checks spiked 19% in 2016, to the record of over 27 million.

Is the party over? I believe so.

We now have a President Trump who is for all the evidence seen, is PRO 2A. Furthermore, we have a congress who is no longer looking at gun control measures, but bills that would further protect gun rights.

The theory is, with no looming gun ban, gun owners do not have to rush to buy something for the fear of not being able to in the future.

Where is the Proof?

The first concrete evidence of the start of the decline, and not merely a slowdown, is seen in the FBI NICS checks.

Looking at the January through May 2017 versus prior year, we see a drop of 998,672 NICS checks, from 11,698,006 to 10,699,334, or a DROP of 8.5%, a number not see in the last 8 years.

George Ascione, owner of Plumsted Arms, a NJ firearms dealer agrees,

"Definitely slowing down...post Sandy Hook and pre-election the focus of my business was individuals new to firearms purchasing their first gun, typically lower end Glocks and M&P (Smith & Wesson) type guns. (they) Never shot a gun before, thought about it but never did. I am guessing that they were worried that they were going to miss out on something if the government restricted gun sales. I suspect these people have probably never even shot the gun they bought. Now my buyers are educated shooters that are looking for that perfect gun for competition shooting or just to shoot for fun."

Jack Teahan, owner of JT Custom Guns & Collectibles also believes that "the whole industry in the "Trump Slump" due to a Republican being elected into office (President)."

Manufacturers Bet Big... and they Bet Wrong

One of the things that gun owners have been noticing lately is the plethora of new guns being sold at really low prices.

One example would be the brand new Ruger American Pistol, manufactured by Ruger (RGR), with an MSRP of $579, selling new for as low as $275 through various dealers.

Another example is the ongoing promotion for the Smith & Wesson Shield, manufactured by Smith & Wesson, an American Outdoor Brands company, being offered with a $75 rebate.

Most recently you can find a $100 rebate on the Walther PPQ and PPS pistols.

The most mind blowing aspect to this is... all of those pistols are wildly popular and GOOD firearms... if it was any other time, they would NOT need any sales stimuli to sell. They are not bad guns that do not move. The Ruger American Pistol is an amazing value for a solid firearm, the S&W Shield is arguably one of the best and most popular concealed carry choices and the Walther PPQ is a firearm that is RAVED about by almost anyone who tries one.

So why the rebates and discounts? To me, there is only one logical answer. The manufacturers not wanting to be caught behind the demand curve they saw after Sandy Hook, bet BIG on the elections, and they were WRONG.

"Rebates always help sales in general but the biggest effect is the dumping of inventory by manufactures & distributors who overstocked in anticipation of Hillary winning, which would have incurred a windfall of sales in fear of pending restrictions. Since the Democrats didn't win, the bottom fell out & is forcing mfgs. to dump inventory." - Jack Teahan.

Today, the firearms manufacturers and major distributors are in a generally bad place. As we have seen in the past, a good portion of the 2016 sales was the organic growth and demand that was going to happen in 2017 or 2018, that was pulled forward to 2016 for the fear of not being able to purchase firearms under a President Clinton.

In response to the higher sales, manufacturers produced a lot more firearms in their poor bet and are now sitting on a lot of unsold inventory.

We are now in an environment with both, a market with artificially low demand with no gun scare on the horizon, and a market with a glut of unsold inventory which is now being stimulated by significant discounts and rebates.

Econ 101... it is not pretty.

What's A Dealer To Do?... And Why Large Retail Chains Are Not Safe

Since a notable percentage of my followers and article readers are from the firearms industry, I did want to touch on this.

Every dealer I have spoken with agreed that while industry wide sales are down, one of the good things to come out of this discounting pain is the increase in transfers for firearms ordered online by the consumer that are shipped and picked up at a local gun dealer.

The smarter dealers are even using this to their advantage over their competition and are seeing increased sales and new customer acquisitions.

For Paul Kovba, owner of Estrella Ordnance in Goodyear, Arizona said, "May 2017 has been best month yet...transfers have become a staple for me, averaging 20 per week. The rebates have definitely increased sales," even though he has been in Arizona for a short 3 years. He attributes that success to word of mouth.

Steven Blair, owner of Monmouth Arms had similar success and has seen an increase in the number of NICS checks. Like Ascione, while Blair has not seen a "slow down dollar wise...", like other dealers, he notes that customers are "...buying differently than before the election."

One advantage that the traditional mom & pop gun store can offer that would be difficult for a large chain such as Cabelas (CAB) and Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) to replicate, or manufacturers such as Smith & Wesson or Ruger (RGR) to control is the customer experience.

As per Teahan, "...customer service is key to repeat business. We don't just "Sell" a gun, we instruct customer on how to strip, lube & re-assemble their weapon before they leave. Also we try very hard to cater to customer's work schedule. "

Growth through differentiation is not found in just mom & pop type gun dealers, but also found in firearms ranges such as Garden State Shooting Center, in Lakewood, NJ.

Anthony Altieri, owner of Garden State Shooting Center and TJ Sporting Arms sees a "constant increase in gun sales for us, with a steady increase in women buying/shooting."

Altieri continues, "We try to increase sales by pricing competitively, being honest and informative with our customers & upholding a good reputation in the industry."

Unlike the retailers I spoke with and highlighted here, the majority of firearms retailers nationwide are seeing declines.

In particular large firearms retailers and distributors like Cabelas and Dicks Sporting Goods are in the business of selling firearms through a large retail footprint while carrying massive inventories. They are in their nature, not nimble enough to refocus their business on the higher margin transfer and special order business and are burdened with higher costs and lower operating margins.

So What's The Downside?

There are currently 3 publicly traded firearms manufacturers that your typical gun owner would buy, American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), the manufacturer of Smith & Wesson firearms, Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR), the manufacturer of Ruger firearms, and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) the conglomerate spun off from ATK that produces Savage rifles and ammunition brands such as Federal, Speer and CCI.

Below is a chart of their trailing twelve month revenues for the last 3 or so years.

As we can see, while Vista Outdoor and American Outdoor Brands has seen modest growth, Sturm Ruger had already peaked in 2014 and is down about 6% in TTM revenue from 3 years ago.

Over the same time-frame, we see an approximate 31% increase in NICS checks. What that tells me is that the growth that we have seen, is largely derived from the overall increase in gun sales, and not operational efficiencies or stealing marketshare from competitors. More importantly, a good amount of growth for both American Outdoor Brands and Vista Outdoor was fueled by buying revenue through tuck in acquisitions.

For firearms retailers like Cabelas, Dicks and Big5, while the last 3 years have brought growth, their growth has been below the growth in NICS checks. While firearms are just a portion of their total revenues, they were impacted and surely, it is safe to assume that they have lost gun sales to internet distributors and local mom and pop stores who can offer lower prices.

So... if the logical line of thought is that if President Trump will be an ally to the Second Amendment and gun rights, Congress is not likely to pass any gun control measures (which would be likely vetoed by President Trump anyway), and we are already seeing evidence of declining gun sales... why would it not be time to start heading for the doors?

Bottom Line

As this article is titled, it is an EXCITING time to be a gun owner but a time of anxiety for being an investor in any security relating to firearms.

In early February 2017, I wrote an article which is still in draft form titled "Buy Ruger, Short The Rest" It was not published here as an editor did not think there was enough detail to Ruger, as it was very straight forward and focused purely on the numbers, comparing the three publicly traded companies on their balance sheets, income statements and technical analysis.

Unfortunately, investors lost out "yuge" as the calls have worked out exactly as described. Ruger is up 27% and VSTO is down 21% from the day I wrote the article. I will republish it either here as a blog post or on a different site if it cannot be reworked and published here.

What has changed since February however is that I would personally stay away from any of the publicly traded firearms related business.

We now have a legislative agenda that seeks to protect gun rights. Without the gun control stimuli, we see real evidence of a sales slowdown that I believe is just beginning. NICS checks are down over 8% versus same time last year and firearms manufacturers and distributors are in the middle of a pricing war with massive rebates and deep discounts on POPULAR firearms that would not ordinarily need rebates.

If we are to believe that gun sales are to return to the Bush era, or to at least normalize at a 9% growth rate, we are still looking at at least a 22% drop in sales from where we ended 2016. That drop would still not take into account the glut of inventory that currently exists or the exponential increase in the amount of manufacturers producing firearms and accessories, nor the mainstream acceptance of purchasing firearms from an internet distributor at a minuscule margin and having it transfered through a local dealer.

It is an opportune time to be a gun owner and a neighborhood gun dealer, but if you are an investor in a firearms manufacturer such as American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Vista Outdoor (VSTO), Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR), or a big box retailer like Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), Cabelas (CAB) or Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV), Gander Mountains' (GMTN) bankruptcy was your proverbial shot across the bow.