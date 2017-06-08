General Cable: Q1 2017 Results Finally The Sign Of A Turn?

Q1 2017 was a strong quarter for the Americas and the best LatAm quarter in two years. Europe, while disappointing, had known issues that are beginning to moderate.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC) is now two years into its turnaround. CEO Michael McDonnell took over in July of 2015 and started a long process of cleaning up the company's operations. It was an interesting pick - Michael McDonnell's experience has been in CEO roles at a petrochemical firm (TPC Group) and a hospital supplies firm (Pregis Corporation) - but so far, results have been favorable. The share price has not moved much, and many investors have been left wondering if it would simply have been a better move to sell out to a larger firm (e.g., Prysmian Cable (OTCPK:PRYMY)) several years ago. Is the little spark from excellent Q1 2017 results enough to ignite shareholder returns going forward?

Business Overview, Restructuring Initiatives

Simply put, General Cable sells… well, cable. The product portfolio here is pretty wide, with the company selling low, medium, high and extra high voltage distribution cables for the electric utility industry as well as fiber optic, coaxial and multi-conductor cables for the communications industry. Niche product lines exist as well, such as offshore submarine cable, specialty products (halogen-free, flame retardant), and copper and aluminum rods. As part of the 2015 Improvement Plan, management has elected to trim this down a bit, instead electing to focus on electric utility, industrial and communications markets. These are all areas where the company holds top market positions in geographies (top three by sales), where General Cable can build off its existing leadership position.

In order to build off that strong base, management implemented a divestiture program shortly before the CEO change. General Cable has elected to focus on the Western developed world: The Americas and Europe. Over the past two years, the company has sold businesses, either wholly owned or joint ventures, in Zambia, Egypt, India, Thailand, Pakistan, and the Philippines. Nearly all of these sales have now been completed, raising roughly $285M in cash so far. Investors should keep in mind that this does not change the company's obligations in regards to its settlement with the SEC regarding the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. General Cable admitted that some of its employees, both at the parent and within subsidiaries, were issuing bribes to foreign officials to win contracts. These violations occurred in Asian and African markets that the company has since exited. $82M in total will be paid this year, which settles these issues.

Within core operations, management continues to consolidate and streamline manufacturing businesses. Exits of certain businesses are not off the table (sale of the North American ignition wire business in 2016) as well as facility closures. General Cable has identified some areas of improvement within the supply chain, changing its methods of procurement as well as developing a new logistics management system. As I'll add to down below, this has led to some solid margin improvement which bolstered Q1 results.

Quick Note On Gross Profit Margin

General Cable is incredibly sensitive to movement within raw materials prices. 85% of production cost or 45% of all operating costs were made up of underlying purchases of copper and aluminum used to make the company's wire and cable products. While a significant portion of General Cable's electric utility and telecommunications businesses operates under contract with metal escalation/de-escalation clauses, the remainder of sales (which operate more in the spot market with lumpy demand, like industrial power or residential construction) have no such provisions. In some cases, General Cable's ability to change selling prices will lag movement in metal prices, particularly if the company is sitting on inventory. Given the company uses weighted-average inventory method within its GAAP accounting, gross profit margin can fluctuate even if General Cable moves quickly in price-setting. Just something to be aware of heading when looking at and interpreting quarterly results.

Q1 2017 Turnaround

Net sales in Q1 2017 were $882M, down from $915M in Q1 2016 (4% drop). However, 2% of this drop was due to the sale of the North American ignition wire business, with the remaining piece primarily made up of lower demand for subsea projects in Europe. Importantly, adjusted operating income of $45M in Q1 was well ahead of both management guidance and sell-side analyst expectations. North America was particularly strong, with strong execution on strategic initiatives and product mix driving $10M in y/y operating income improvement, with operating margin improving from 5.85% to 7.69%.

This was enough to offset weakness in Europe, which saw revenue decline $41M or 19% from Q1 2016. Management had guided for this weakness, which was driven by lower subsea project activity, along with weak demand for industrial and construction projects. Subsea projects are high margin, so the loss of those projects, along with some operating leverage, drove Europe to a $2M operating loss, versus a profit of $11M in the year prior. With that said, the commentary was positive. A bottom in subsea activity appears to have been made and new project activity with offshore renewables (wind farms in the North Sea) continues to build. Onshore, high/extra-high voltage business has been strong due to governmental efforts to connect the grid for better energy security and reliability.

Latin America was the real surprise. Despite flat unit volume (aerial transmission cables up, weakness from electric utility and construction), Q1 was the most profitable quarter in Latin America in over two years. This was driven by improved operational efficiencies (procurement, headcount, cost containment), despite what is historically a seasonally weak quarter for demand. Importantly too, this was an incredibly clean quarter as well; very little differential between reported GAAP earnings and the company's adjusted number.

Debt maturities remain manageable, although the company will need to refinance its asset-backed revolver before September of next year. Net leverage did accelerate sequentially in Q1 2017 to 4.2x from 3.6x, as the company tapped revolver capacity to fund working capital. Expect leverage to come down late in the year, with the potential of a refinance before year-end. 2.5% interest rate here is solid, and I don't suspect the company will be able to garner more favorable terms.

Valuation, Takeaway

Like most companies in this business, income statement earnings are light, and the business is much better to look at from a free cash flow or EBITDA perspective. General Cable should book $235M in EBITDA in 2017 or 7.8x multiple off of the current enterprise value. This is roughly in line with peers, but below acquisition multiples found elsewhere (Prysmian paid 9x EBITDA for Draka several years ago for instance). Any roll-up interested in taking out General Cable would likely generate significant synergies given improvement in scale, but it would be a large deal; one not undertaken lightly. Off of a free cash flow multiple, the business is also relatively attractive: 8.2% yield. If General Cable can continue its turnaround there is substantial value here, and if not, there are likely large bidders willing to step in. This is a pick with some solid protection to the downside, with some upside potential for investors that believe in McDonnell's team and vision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.