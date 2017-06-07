Should You Bet Along With Hedge Fund Managers On Baxter International?

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is a very known health care company, which recently became popular amongst Wall Street biggest investment firms. For example, Daniel Loeb of Third Point Fund opened position in the company back in 2015 and now it accounts for 23.28% of his portfolio, his biggest position at the moment. At the same time, a number of value and activism orientated hedge funds like Starboard Value, Clinton Group, Two Sigma and others also own some pieces of the company, and since the stock is so popular among Wall Street giants, the question arises whether the average investors should also take a stake in the company or should they avoid it by all means necessary.

To give the right answer to this question, we should understand why those hedge funds opened their position in Baxter in the first place. And the reason is quite simple. When Dan Loeb bought his ~50 million shares in August of 2015, he made a deal with the company to add two additional seats to the board of directors, which are going to be filled by his men and he will help Baxter to find new CEO. In January 2015, Joe Almeida, who previously worked for companies like Covidien, Dell EMC and Carlyle Group, was appointed Baxter's CEO. Since the start of his reign, Baxter stock increased in value by more than 48%, which is greater that the returns of S&P 500, S&P Healthcare and Dow Jones indices for the same period. So the main reason, in my opinion, why those Wall Street firms decided to acquire Baxter shares is because they saw a manager with the proven track record, who had a skin in the game and was willing to help the company's leadership to reconstruct its business. It was a pure activism play and in the end, it made great results for those who stay committed to it for more than a year.

Going forward, there are a number of things to consider. Since the stock made a great run, another question arises whether it has enough catalysts that will continue to drive growth. And the answer is yes. According to Third Point's recent 13D filling, the fund continues to own 7.5% of the company, which is slightly down from 8.5% a few months earlier, but such a position still gives Baxter investors' confidence that they have a backing of a major hedge fund. In addition, the company's latest annual earnings report showed that the overall financial situation gives Baxter new openings to grow its business in the long-term. During 2016, it made a revenue of $10.2 billion, 58% of its portfolio now consist of products that are sold mostly internationally (vs. 42% in US), its free cash flow increased by 2.5x and the increasing spending on its R&D initiatives showcases that the company plans to improve its pipeline of drugs and benefit its shareholders along the way.

In addition, Baxter considerably reduced its outstanding debt and its cash and cash equivalents now outweigh the remaining debt as its cash to debt ratio is 1.03. Also, the dividend policy continues to change in a positive way for investors as the annual payout is now $0.64 on a share versus $0.52 a few quarters before. The dividend yield is 1.08$, which is higher in comparison with the healthcare average of 0.78% and I see no reason for it to decline.

Overall, the picture looks pretty attractive. Solid financials along with the reasonable dividend policy and the big reserve of cash are indicating that the growth is not yet over and there's still an opportunity to benefit from by acquiring Baxter shares. According to NASDAQ, most of the advisory firms have either Buy or Hold recommendations for the company, and this is a strong signal for bulls that Baxter is a great value play with a lot of potential going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.