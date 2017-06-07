Abercrombie & Fitch: Buy Acquisition Potential For Free

Abercrombie & Fitch is effectively up for sale, but the market is not reflecting such value.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) currently trade at the lowest levels seen since 2000. In the past three years alone, shares have fallen nearly 70% as the company has been plagued by an across-the-board fundamental deterioration.

At such levels, I believe ANF to offer an attractive entry point for investors, especially in light of the recent evaporation in the stock's potential acquisition premium.

A Deal May Be on the Horizon, But You Wouldn't Know It From ANF's Stock Price

On May 10, ANF topped headlines when the company reported that "after receiving expressions of interest, [ANF] is in preliminary discussions with several parties regarding a potential transaction with the company." On the news, shares jumped over 12%. In the month since, speculation and excitement about a potential merger or acquisition has only increased, with numerous outlets reporting that private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management and American Eagle Outfitters were working on a joint bid and were the likely frontrunners, although Express was also rumored to be in the running.

Even with some reports referencing the potential for a deal to be completed as soon as the end of June, ANF shares have given back all the gain, and then some, from the initial pop on the news.

While it is an infinitely difficult, and often fruitless, exercise to handicap the probability of a deal being completed, ANF is without a doubt a more valuable stock if the company is up for sale. ANF's May 25 first quarter results came in slightly above estimates on the top line and the market's reaction to the report was positive, with shares jumping from $13 to $14 on the report. Given that the market's valuation of ANF's underlying business has only increased since May 10, the drop in the company's stock price since the first announcement of a potential deal represents a complete evaporation of the market's premium for a potential acquisition. Quite backwards, this deterioration in deal premium has come as the most recent reports have suggested a successful deal is growing more, not less, likely.

Such a setup provides investors the opportunity to purchase the potential of a deal occurring without paying for that potential, an inviting proposition.

But What If?

Of course, buying ANF merely on the potential of a deal is a dangerous game (a less dangerous game given you are not paying a premium for that potential, but nevertheless, a dangerous game). In the initial release, the company itself commented that "there can be no assurance these discussions will lead to a definitive agreement or that a transaction will be consummated."

On its own merits, ANF is an appealing investment. The added benefit that a deal may be on the horizon is what turns ANF from a good to great investment opportunity.

Of course, all the bad things you have likely heard about ANF as a business are, for the most part, true. No different than much of the predominately brick-and-mortar special line retail industry, ANF's fundamentals have rapidly deteriorated in past years. The top line has shrunk four consecutive years, falling from $4.5 billion in 2012 to $3.3 billion in 2016, representing a drop of over 25%. The difficulties have extended into the company's margins, with the EBITDA margin more than halving from 13.3% in 2012 to 6.46% in 2016. The multiplying effect of revenue declines and margin contraction has resulted in a treacherous 64% decline in EBITDA over that period.

Throughout this period, ANF has continually closed stores. As of January 2012, ANF operated 1,045 stores, 946 of which were domestic. As of January 2012, only 898 total and 709 U.S. stores remained, with plans to close another 60 U.S. stores just this year.

All of these developments would be exponentially more troubling if ANF's valuation did not already reflect such weakness in the company's underlying business trajectory. ANF's market cap registers at $833.1 million, but after factoring in the company's net cash position and minority interest stake, an enterprise value of only $674.7 million is yielded.

Given ANF's TTM EBITDA of $198m, the company is currently trading at an EV to TTM EBITDA multiple of just 3.41x when the average of the 108 U.S. companies in the special lines retail industry is 8.06x and the average of the overall market, excluding financials, is 12.13x. Such a multiple suggests that ANF's future prospects are substantially worse than those of the overall industry and implies a projection that ANF's EBITDA will continue to plummet.

Both of these assumptions rest on unsure footing. For one thing, ANF's main brand, Hollister, in fact showed some signs of life in first quarter results, with 3% comparable store sales growth opposed to Abercrombie's -10% mark. As for further EBITDA declines, the 13 Wall Street analysts who release estimates anticipate $195 million in EBITDA for the current fiscal 2017, representing only a marginal drop from fiscal 2016. With only 2 out of the 19 analysts who follow the stock giving ANF a buy rating, such an estimate is likely pessimistic.

As to the financial health of ANF, there is not as much concern warranted as you would expect from a company priced for disaster. For one, ANF holds $421 million in cash and equivalents that alone matches all current liabilities. The company's debt to capital ratio [ debt / (debt + equity) ] sits at 18.4% in an industry where the average is above 40%. The major knock against ANF's financially is the company's operating lease obligations, which totaled $1.55 billion as of January 28. The risk associated with these obligations, and the hefty early termination penalties associated with premature store closings, is largely mitigated by ANF's strong financial position. ANF is still a couple hundred million dollars away from going negative on a cash flow from operations basis, and has continued to pay out a $0.20 quarterly dividend, reaffirming management's confidence in the strong financial footing of the company.

The Takeaway

Any bid for ANF will have to come in substantially above current prices to gain the approval of shareholders. I suspect a price in the range of $16-$18 would get the deal done, which is still well below the 52 week high of $24. If such a deal was to happen, shareholders would be almost immediately awarded, but even in a deal's absence, ANF's stock sits poised to appreciate over time as the underlying business stabilizes. ANF is by no stretch of the imagination in a financially treacherous position, providing a cap to downside in that regard.

Considered in full, I believe ANF to offer an attractive risk-reward profile for investors at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANF, ANF JAN 2019 $11 CALLS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.