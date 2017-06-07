The Political Risk To Stocks

Another complicating factor is the technological revolution called artificial intelligence and the disruption this is going to cause.

If it doesn't it could get ugly. This isn't going to happen next week or next month, but it is brewing nevertheless.

It remains very much to be seen whether unleashing capitalism, given the economic circumstances, will lead to more wealth, let alone spreading it more evenly.

But what will happen if that revolt, which led to the Trump presidency, doesn't deliver?

The US economy generates a lot of wealth but a large majority isn't sharing in it. This has already led to one political semi-revolt.

There is a political risk to stocks brewing for quite some time. One wonders how much longer this development is going to be tolerated:

One of the main reasons this has been happening is the emergence of shareholder capitalism, which has shifted income towards management of big corporations and it might also exerted some downward pressure on wages (see link for details).

Shareholder capitalism might not even have been all that good for ordinary shareholders (from Prospect):

from 1933 until 1976-roughly speaking, the era of "managerial capitalism" in which managers sought to balance the interest of shareholders with those of employees, customers, and society at large-the total real compound annual return on the stocks of the S&P 500 was 7.5 percent. From 1976 until 2011-roughly the period of "shareholder capitalism"-the comparable return has been 6.5 percent. Meanwhile, according to Martin's calculation, the ratio of chief-executive compensation to corporate profits increased eightfold between 1980 and 2000, almost all of it coming in the form of stock-based compensation

And there could be worse to come. The fact that the top takes most of the economic gains from growth was one element that produced a revolt which led to the Trump presidency. The question is whether Trump's policies will be able to defuse this revolt. We are not terribly optimistic about that, as we will try to argue in this article.

For now, the economic environment is fairly benign. Given the limitations of the growth in the labor force and productivity there is actually pretty solid economic growth. Unemployment is low, at 4.3% and wages are starting to pick up a tad. But things will not always remain as benign as they are today, here are the main threats:

Economic upheaval

Technological upheaval

Political upheaval

Economy

We are already in a very long period of economic expansion, even if it's not a very vigorous one. But the latter isn't surprising because growth is simply limited by the twin structural forces of low growth in the labor force and low productivity growth.

Given these constraints, which are not easy to loosen, economic growth has actually been pretty good, and continues to be pretty good.

But this isn't necessarily going to last, even if there are arguments to suppose that the business cycle has prolonged and flattened out.

So at a certain time the US will hit a recession again. Perhaps there will be another financial crisis. This doesn't necessarily have to be generated at home. We've seen that in the mid 1990s, when a fairly small economy like Thailand caused serious ripple effects in the world economy.

There are known risks (the eurozone internal incompatibilities, Chinese credit), but then there are of course many others that don't feature so prominently on the radar screen. How will a number of OPEC countries cope if the price of oil remains low for the foreseeable future?

Technology

The more we study artificial intelligence ('AI'), the more we are convinced that the implications for society are going to be profound. While we leave a more extensive discussion for another day, this doesn't necessarily have to imply mass unemployment.

What is clear though is that the pace of structural change is going to accelerate. This means a fairly massive shift in the sectoral make-up of the economy and large changes in the types of skills and training required.

The US has always had an advantage over most other economies here, as its flexible markets allow for rapid redeployment of resources, and labor is more mobile compared to many other economies.

Some of these advantages endure, but whether it will be enough to deal with the changes ahead remains very much to be seen. The Trump revolt is blamed (we think largely unjustified) on the effects of the industrial heartland of globalization, unfair trade deals, and especially the rise of China.

Whatever the causes (we think it has more to do with automation), it's undeniable that this has caused considerable economic damage in many industrial communities, and that's not a good sign of things to come.

If you unleash the forces of capitalism, as seems to be the Trump government policy agenda, structural change is only going to accelerate (insofar as these policies are effective and actually make much difference, not everybody agrees on that).

Rather than decrease the safety net, it's more likely that increasing is a better idea:

People are much less willing to change jobs or start their own company if access to healthcare insurance is more difficult and/or more expensive.

Active labor market policies (job placements, retraining, etc.) are probably necessary to increase labor flexibility in the face of big shifts in the production structure.

With more structural change there will be more demand on the safety net, not less. People are likely to be more resistance to change if there is little protection for them.

If a significant part of the US population cannot cope with the level of structural change, and doesn't receive help in doing so, it's not a stretch to assume they won't take this lying down, at some moment. After all, this has already been a main contributing factor to the Trump election.

Political upheaval

The new US government is a fairly odd combination of populist rhetoric and market fundamentalist policy. The populist rhetoric attracted enough swaths of white working class voters in rust belt states to swing to a rather improbable victory.

How does the government plan to deliver on the campaign promises to stand up for these forgotten white working class people? By setting capitalism free, at least that's the idea. Removing as much taxation, government, and regulation as they can get away with.

There are several problems with this.

Constraints on growth

Business investment might not respond to the extent required

Much of the policy package seriously damages the white working class

Given the above mentioned constraints in the growth of the labor force and productivity, growth isn't likely to increase all that much, especially this late in the business cycle where we are at or near full employment already.

The crucial variable is whether the proposed policies will lift business investment in a sufficient amount to start lessening the supply constraints and labor productivity. Even in a best-case scenario this will only happen gradually, but there are reasons to assume that the policy mix will not boost business investment all that much:

Business investment isn't very interest rate elastic, for the same reason it isn't actually likely to respond all that much to tax cuts.

Tax cuts (from a much higher level) did little to stem the decline of business investments as a percentage of GDP in the 1980s.

The pressures of creating shareholder value tends to conspire against investments (more especially where these are longer-term and more uncertain in generating returns) in favor of cost cutting and turning money back to shareholders.

What's more, many of the policies that are supposed to unleash the forces of creative destruction are eating deeply into promises made to Trump's working class base during the campaign.

Many of Trump's policies (from healthcare to tax proposals to the proposed budget) have two things in common. They cut, often significantly, tax rates on the top whilst cutting spending programs that benefit mostly ordinary people.

Now, we know that the rationale for that, at least as stated publicly, is that these policies will unleash such a wave of economic growth as to lift all boats. As argued above, that remains very much to be seen.

In the meantime, the tax and spending cuts are real proposals that have real distributional consequences even in that growth materializes. In the light of the first figure at the beginning of this article, this could be a development with adverse economic, as well as political consequences.

Culmination

It is entirely possible that we'll get to a stage where these forces combine to conspire to deliver the ideal feeding ground for another revolt. Imagine the trifecta of a recession, job losses and upheaval because of technological shifts, and disillusion with the Trump government unable to deliver on its populist campaign promises (return of coal and manufacturing jobs, cheap healthcare for all covering pre-existing conditions, no cuts in welfare, rising wages, fixing the inner cities, draining the swamp, etc. etc.).

It might be unthinkable now, but rather than a moderate like Hillary (her economic program consisted of a myriad of incremental reforms, most of which containing fairly solid evidence on potential effectiveness), a real left-wing candidate could emerge on a program that could try to rewrite the rules of the game in a much more fundamental ways.

After all, Bernie Sanders got a pretty big movement going and wasn't far off from actually gaining the Democratic nomination. He was also ahead against Trump in head-to-head polls, for what these are worth.

This is just one scenario, really not necessarily the most likely one. What is likely is that for both economic as well as political reasons, the present trend in which nearly all of the economic gains go to the top cannot really continue.

Difficult to imagine today, but In the era of the Robber Barons (from the end of the civil war up until WOI) sentiment was anti-business and this sprouted a rewriting of the rules (anti-trust legislation, social reforms resulting in the New Deal).

We can only hope that any backlash produces sensible reformers like Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, but there are no guarantees in this game.

