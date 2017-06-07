Target Just Made It Easier To Sleep At Night

Target (NYSE:TGT) is facing the fight of its lifetime. It's being squeezed by bigger (r)etailers like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and wholesalers such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Sams Club . The stock has had a rough run as of late, and the company still has much to prove. Many investors have looked for the exit and believe the firm has lost its way. The pessimism has hammered the stock hard and has created an attractive opportunity to pick up a dividend aristocrat at bottom shelf prices. With progress being made on its issues you are paid an impressive dividend and afforded an large margin of safety. I have taken a position in the firm; and in the process just broke my rule to invest only where I shop. Target is doing exactly what Wal-Mart did two years ago, and offers a second chance to jump into a powerhouse retailer for those who missed out in 2015.

What's the Problem?

In Q4 2016 Target reported.... disappointing earnings and guidance. In short Target guided for low single digit same store sales declines and full year EPS of $3.80 to $4.20, compared to $4.58 for FY 2016. Management has laid out a strategic plan to return to growth including a 'store of the future', as I'll discuss below. The market clearly didn't buy it, with shares down 16% since that call. Since the result, the firm has lost many of its outspoken backers. Jim Cramer has gone from pumping Target at every turn to sounding bearish and pessimistic of its future prospects. The market has decided Target is a ill positioned retailer with no moat.

What Progress has Been Made:

It's only been one quarter since Target announced the expedited plan, and some positives are beginning to materialize. Target has made progress on launching multiple in house 'billion dollar' brands. The retailer has been recently focusing on where it has the strongest moat, private label brands. Brands such as Cat and Jack, Pillowfort and Victoria Beckham are showing encouraging growth in the challenging fashion sector. Target has also made a significant investment in e commerce firm Casper (as discussed below). Q1 results (which Target said would be by far the weakest quarter) wasn't particularly bad at all. GAAP EPS was $1.22, compared to guidance of $.80 to $1.00 just three months earlier. This puts earnings in line with Q1 2016 (before debt retirement costs). Target traded hands at $70 then and $55 now...

Looking to the Future

Recently Target announced a $75 million investments in mattress startup Casper. As I discuss below, this is the kind of investment that will move the stock (as it did for WMT). This is exactly the kind of acquisition Target should be using its balance sheet strength for, not fruitless stock buybacks. Starting June 18th, Casper mattresses will be available with exclusive lines both in store and online. I love to see Target differentiating their sleep offering, just as they did with CVS Pharmacy. Target is willing to admit defeat in a sector it has no moat in and partner up with someone who does. This has been done in multiple sectors including pharmacy, restaurants, beddings and so on. What I expected to see (and I think this still makes sense), is for Target to partner with WholeFoods (NASDAQ:WFM) or Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and market a store within a store. Grocery is Target's weakest link and I think management needs to fix it fast or look for a partnership. Target has announced a $7 billion dollar investment over the next three years in its stores to bring them up to a higher standard and help position them for omni-channel. I am apathetic to this. Frankly I'd rather see Target do something bold like purchase another ecommerce firm. A $7 billion dollar acquisition would put Target ahead of even Wal-Mart in ecommerce. My insight into this is limited, being a Canadian. The only Targets I shopped in were less than two years old, but as a whole Target's portfolio is already much nicer than it's competitors. I don't think store upgrades are necessarily where they need to look. At this point I'm happy to see anything other than buybacks or special dividends.

What Makes Target An Attractive Buy

Target not only have an iconic brand; one with high perceived value amongst millennials, it has finally taken notice of the new retail environment and is positioning itself to thrive. What is so encouraging to me about the aforementioned Casper sleep investment is that Target sees where they need to look to support the stock and future earnings. Wal-Mart trades at so much higher of a valuation because the market no longer looks at them as a retailer but as a retailer with exciting ecommerce upside built in. Target (unfairly) has not received this market sentiment. While organic online growth has been good for both Wal-Mart and Target, the prior grew by non organic means as well, with purchases like Jet.com. While I would have preferred to see an acquisition of Casper (as would Target's management) the investment did its job. It has shown the market Target has an eye for e commerce startups (much as Wal-Mart did two years ago). Given time Target will continue to invest in ecommerce and the market will begin viewing Target like a Wal-Mart instead of a Kohls. Something no one can question is Target's excellent balance sheet. It carries an 'A' bond rating (virtually unseen amongst retailers). It trades dirt cheap too. I think management is remaining very conservative guiding for $4.20 EPS this year. Given the great Q1 , I don't think it'd be unreasonable to guide to $4.40. At $4.40 Target trades at under 12X earnings. Expect a dividend hike too, Bloomberg is guiding for a 6.66% hike for next quarter. Target trades with the highest yield it ever has, double what it offered in 2009...

What's the Bear Case?

Much of the SA community considers Target to have lackluster management with a history of failed execution. Well, most of Target's board is filled with fresh new faces. The CEO of Target since 2014, Brian Cornell, had nothing to due with big Target missteps like the botched Canadian rollout and credit card hacks. Let's look at what Cornell has done under his tenure. He discontinued Canadian operations and laid out a vision for Target heading into the digital age. Cornell appears to be targeting executing his long term vision for the company, saying "There's been a lot written about, 'Am I going to be here for three years?' This is the best job in retail, perhaps one of the best CEO jobs I can imagine anywhere in the world. I'm still young. This is my dream job. So they're going to have to drag me out of this building."

Morningstar analyst John Brick said in regards to Target's online offering

"However, we believe this strategy is coming under particular pressure, as consumers shift more to online, where Target significantly lags its peers (generating just $3 billion of sales annually through that channel, versus $16 billion at Wal-Mart and $55 billion for Amazon in North America)."

So Amazon carries 18x the online sales as Target (not total sales). Amazon also carries a market cap of almost $500 billion, while Target sits at $30 billion. Amazon carries 16.6x the market cap. Both equities trade at roughly 10x 2017 online revenues, both are significantly discounted compared to Wal-Mart (who has pushed the promise of its online offerings). Obviously Target has retail assets and Amazon, web hosting. To quote Target's report "Comparable digital channel sales increased 22 percent, on top of 23 percent growth in first quarter 2016. " Amazon grew revenues 23% in Q1 2017. If the analyst is concerned about lack of digital sales, at current valuations you get the same for your $ in Target as in Amazon...

What's With The Pessimism With TGT and the Optimism at WMT?

As many Target longs know, Target stock performed significantly better than Wal-Mart until very recently. In fact, when Wal-Mart announced a revised plan to expedite its online presence and drive it dropped 36% from its highs. Sounds familiar? Two years later Target announces a similar plan and the stock is off 33% from its highs...

Within 4 months of Wal-Mart's shares tanking they began to catch a bid. Target is 3 months into its mid $50s languish (levels not seen since 2014).

In my introduction I spoke to Target following the same pattern Wal-Mart did just two years ago. While we can see that in the stock we see it operationally too. Both faced low single digit comp declines and traded at around 14x forward earnings (I think Target actually trades closer to 12), with an online presence that seemed lacking. Both companies renovated their stores and made investments in margins to win customers back. I hate to use Cramer as a pulse of the market (or frankly for anything), but compare his views on Wal-Mart in 2015 and Target in 2017.

'_______ is facing a hellish retail environment, the stock should be lower than it is today. They face tough competition from _____ (in the case of Wal-Mart Target and vice versa)'

Maybe this is to be expected. Target CEO Brian Cornell was formerly the head of Sams Club (a Wal-Mart subsidiary).

Conclusion

Target offers investors both an attractive dividend and growth. The stock trades at the same price to online sales as Amazon with the same online revenue growth; an Amazon investor could consider buying Target as ecommerce diversification. On top of this you get an incredibly profitable store base for free. Management was very conservative with their guidance (far too conservative it would appear) and results are beginning to show the rumors of Target's demise have been greatly exaggerated. I'll enjoy my 4.5% yield while I wait for market sentiment to change.