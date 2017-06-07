Ambarella: Headwinds Mount

Promising future might provide an opportunity to own the stock on any major dips.

The investment thesis after last quarter was that Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was on the verge of moving beyond the problems at top customer GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO). The company guided towards flat FY18 revenues, but the growth rate outside of the action camera maker was expected to reach up to 30% providing enthusiasm in the stock.

The stock dipped over 10% last week on the potential loss of business at a couple of key customers. Should one buy into Ambarella on this dip as tailwinds mount before the next cycle begins with the stock down nearly 6% in after-hours trading?

The developer of HD video chips continues to struggle with customers shifting towards cheaper chip options while exploring new market opportunities in computer vision technology. Despite the constant quarterly beats like in FQ1, Ambarella is only churning out results that are flat to down from the peaks a couple of years back.

As the Estimize chart shows, the actual numbers aren't improving showing the issue with owning the stock. Not to mention, FQ1 was the first quarter that Ambarella didn't exceed the Estimize consensus.

The FQ2 guidance of revenues around $70.5 million and operating income in the $17.5 million range are both major disappointments. Revenues are above the levels of the prior year levels, but the sales are coming at a huge cost to margins with operating income down from $21.7 million last year.

Ambarella has consistently held strong gross margins having eclipsed 67% last FQ2. The guidance for the current quarter is for at least a 350 basis point hit due in part to weakness in the high-margin drone business. On $70 million of revenues, the hit to gross profit is nearly $2.5 million and possibly more with gross margins possibly down another 150 basis points to 62.0%.

The news of losing sockets to important video chip customers like DJI (Private:DJI) in drones and Nest owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) in security cameras hurts not only revenues, but also gross margins. Clear signs that customers are seeing competitive products good enough to go with lower cost chips and requiring Ambarella to cut prices.

Ultimately, the stock repurchases provide a key signal. Despite ending the quarter with $420.2 million in cash, Ambarella only bought 163,000 shares for a meager $8.8 million. The company hasn't come close to repurchasing the $75 million approved for buybacks while adding another $50 million to the total.

The moves suggest the video chip company is flush with cash, but doesn't see much value in the stock above $60. The knowledge regarding customer defections and margin pressure is another prime reason to hold off on buybacks beyond minimal amounts.

The key investor takeaway is that Ambarella likely retest levels down around the yearly lows at $50 and below. The company is again being roiled by weak end markets as first action cameras and now drones saw solid revenue growth only to roll over as cheaper models hit the market and the demand for premium camera vision products peaked.

The stock is appealing on a dip to yearly lows as computer vision technology and automotive end markets provide long-term upside, but definitely don't chase the stock until a meaningful sell off occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.