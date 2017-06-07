Can Goldman Invade Europe? Another Reason To Buy The Stock

At 1.11 times Price Book Value and 10.96 Price Earnings, Goldman is a bargain at historically low prices. The stock should be in the portfolio of any prudent banks investor.

Given its superior historical ROE, risk management controls and geographical spread in Europe, the bulge bracket most likely to benefit from this trend could be Goldman Sachs.

In a similar fashion to the “Big Bang” in which US banks took the British financial establishment by storm, they could now take a big chunk of the European market.

In our foundational article "Goldman: beyond the myth" we argued that the US financier was the most efficient investment bank in the world based on historic ROE (Return on Equity) and superior risk management. We said:

"At the start of 2016, Goldman Sachs is a formidable organization: the top M&A franchise in the world combined with world class Fixed Income, Equities and Merchant banking businesses.

What makes Goldman better than its competitors is its superior risk management skills combined with over the average structural return on equity (ROE).

These capabilities (high ROE + superior risk management) make the Wall Street bank an excellent target for a leveraged long position across the cycle at current prices."

At this point of the analysis we focused on the historic returns on equity and the evidence of major setbacks in terms of one off major losses and extraordinary write downs; we were not looking at the growth capability of the franchise in the US and beyond.

Nevertheless this capability does exist, particularly in Europe after the local investment banking community has been shattered by the 2009 crisis. In the European fragmented investment banking landscape, characterized by lower profitability and lack of continental champions, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) could find a fertile growth environment, backed by its higher efficiency, stronger equity base and its business backyard in the United States (60% of revenues and 61% of pre-tax profits generated in the US in 2016).

In a similar fashion to the "Big Bang" the City of London between 1983 - 1986, in which better capitalized, bigger US investment banks with access to the huge American savings pool took the traditional British merchant banking establishment by storm when local ownership regulations limits were eliminated, US bulge bracket investment banks with an already well built stronghold in Europe - Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) , Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) - could have a determinant efficiency advantage when competing with local players in the near future.

In this case, the organizations that will benefit most should be the historically most efficient: Goldman Sachs.

Therefore, at current prices of 11 times PE and 1.13 times price book value, for many reasons 1) better equity returns 2) better risk management systems and 3) potential for global - and in particular European - expansion, Goldman is a straight buy.

The City "big bang" of 1983 similar to Europe's 2017 investment banking landscape?

Jacob Rothschild, one of the senior partners in family investment bank N.M. Rothschild in London said in a conference in 1983: "The rules by which London has so successfully played the game are being rewritten by our international competitors"

In his speech, he held British banks were undercapitalized compared with US banks, noting that profits of Salomon Brothers in 1982 - US$500 million - were higher than the sum of all the profits from members firms of the London Stock Exchange put together.

He foresaw that the only viable strategy for London banks would be a redefinition of the British financial landscape through mergers aimed at creating conglomerates big enough to survive the incoming US offensive.

After the liberalization of Stock Exchange commissions in 1983, UK financial operator ownership restrictions and the traditional broking-dealing legal separation, a "Big Bang" of London financial intermediaries acquisition by US aggressive banks started, combined with some defensive national mergers.

Major American clearing banks took over historic British brokerages (Chase Manhattan acquiring Simon & Coates, North Carolina National Bank acquiring Panmure Gordon) while, at a purely national level, Barclays acquired Zoette & Bevan - a major broker - and Wedd Durlacher - a "jobber" or market maker - and HSBC purchased historic brokerage James Capel.

After the whole process had ended, among the top 15 or so London investment banks, brokerages and jobbers, only Lazard and Warburg - acquired later by UBS - were still operating independently.

Summarizing, four key strategic advantages 1) bigger capital basis 2) investment banking revenues backyard in the US 3) more entrepreneurial orientation and 4) access to the huge US savings pool for London listed companies made the major business and market share takeover for overseas American investors possible.

A nice summary was made by the New Yorker on September the 28th 1986: "The Yanks muscle in the City: Wall Street's finest are bringing their risky ways to London's markets". For the paper, the key for American investment banks success at the City was "the extraordinary risks that American investment houses are beginning to take as they aggressively try not only to gain a foothold in Britain's securities markets but to dominate those markets as quickly as possible".

Can it happen again?

The European investment banking landscape has been decimated by the 2009 crisis.

Major Swiss banks have been forced to reposition their business model: UBS (NYSE:UBS) rationalized its investment bank - particularly its Fixed Income division in London and New York- and refocused its value proposition into being the premier global private bank, with a far smaller investment bank attached; Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) went through the worst of the crisis remarkably unscathed but is now suffering problems of scale, which makes it too big to be small and too small to be big - See our article: "Credit Suisse: the new strategy will make money, but not too much".

The British investment banking landscape has significantly changed too after the winding down of the whole Royal Bank's (NYSE:RBS) investment bank and the deep cuts in Fixed Income and Equities at Barclays Capital, not so long after the acquisition of US top capabilities in Fixed Income with the absorption of the US division of Lehman Brothers.

The last major European independent wholesale bank, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), has been restructuring since 2009, trying to sort out deep seated problems: a sub optimal business mix, problematic geographical distribution and low levels of capital.

Another old German competitor, Dresdner Kleinworth was absorbed by Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) in 2009 and significantly wound down afterwards; Commerzbank has, on its own, significant asset quality and profitability issues and does not seem to be in the position to compete seriously for the investment banking business at a Pan European level.

Finally, M&A and capital markets activities embedded into "national champions" in France - BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPZY), SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLF), Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF) -, Italy - Unicredit (OTC:UNCFY), Intesa (OTCPK:IITOF) - and Spain - BBVA (NYSE:BBVA), Santander (NYSE:SAN) - have bounced back after the crisis and are fully operational. They are probably the only serious counterbalance to what could be the XXIst Century "Yank invasion" of Europe.

On the other flip side, US bulge brackets and particularly Goldman Sachs have extensive presence in Europe, with GS operating offices in London, Paris, Milan, Frankfurt and Madrid. Goldman's operations in Continental Europe are focused on M&A and Wealth Management, while London acts as European headquarters for the firm, centralizes capital markets activities and serves local branches in the Continent.

The key advantages of Goldman Sachs at a Pan European level are, surprisingly similar to those Jacob Rothschild outlined in 1983: 1) better equity basis 2) solid business backyard in the United States and 3) a well-known innovative and aggressive spirit.

According to a Financial Times analysis on Goldman Sachs, the organization operates somewhat like a giant hedge fund, absorbing information and transforming it in profits through its different affiliate businesses taking into account applicable regulations across the countries in which it operates.

Whether this view true or not, it seems the scope for growth of Goldman's operations in Europe will be very significant over the next 3 - 5 years, with it likely to take market share in different segments from local, smaller and less capitalized European competitors.

Local competitors will not be eliminated - they are too embedded in their national establishments for that to happen - but they may certainly lose client and market shares to the benefit of American organizations with superior efficiency and synergies, particularly in M&A, Wealth Management and certain areas of capital markets.

Summarizing, given the strong revenues base in the US, its access to the huge US savings pool, its spearhead in the UK and Continental Europe and the state of shock in which most of European investment banks are immersed, Goldman Sachs has a notable scope for growth in the continent.

At 1.11 times price book value and 10.96 Price Earnings, Goldman is a bargain at historically low prices. It should definitely be in the portfolio of a prudent banks investor.

