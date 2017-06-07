Should Santander Shareholders Be Worried About An Acquisition Of Banco Popular?

The biggest risk is a political push for a bailout from Santander, even if it isn’t in the best interest of its shareholders.

Popular has a lot of fundamental issues and a sale to a competitor seems to be the only way to survive.

According to Spanish press reports, Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) is the best positioned bank to buy the troubled Spanish lender Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESY). However, this acquisition doesn't seem to be a great deal due to the weak capital ratio of Popular, its large real estate exposure and its need to increase provisions for non-performing assets. This deal would transfer a big hole to Santander, even if the acquisition would be done at a very low price. A significant capital raise would be required, which doesn't seem to be in the best interest of Santander's shareholders.

Santander's Acquisition Policy

Banco Santander is one of the largest banks in Europe and has grown in the past through acquisitions, both domestically and abroad. It has a very good track record on integrating other banks in some markets, like Portugal or the U.K. The bank is usually disciplined and only makes acquisitions if they are financially accretive in a relatively short period of time.

Due to its large size and stable financial profile, Santander usually analyzes possible acquisitions and is frequently involved in fire-sale processes of troubled competitors. For instance, this has happened recently in Portugal, when the bank bought the retail network of Portuguese bank Banif, which was at the time near insolvency.

In this operation, Santander bought some 'good' assets of its smaller competitor, while problematic assets and other activities (like investment banking) were left outside of the deal. This shows that Santander's approach to takeover deals is quite disciplined and will not make deals just to become larger, if financially the acquisition doesn't make sense.

More recently, a similar situation has emerged in Spain related to the troubled lender Banco Popular, which is trying desperately to save itself following huge losses and a very weak capital situation. Banco Popular is considering several options, including asset sales or a capital increase, but the most viable solution seems to be a sale of the whole business. Banco Santander is one of the potential acquirers, but the benefit of this possible combination is not obvious and seems to be a risk for Santander's investors.

What Is Banco Popular?

Banco Popular is Spain's fifth largest financial entity, focusing mainly on retail and commercial banking. Through successful organic growth, the group has increased its market share in loans among private banks in Spain from about 8% in 1999 to 13% in 2010. Popular is a niche player on some specialized credit segments, with lending accounting for around 70% of the total balance sheet. Its closest peers are other domestic Spanish banks, such as Caixabank (OTCPK:CAIXY), Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY) or Bankinter (OTCPK:BKNIY).

Popular's business is mainly divided into two segments, its retail franchise in Spain (generating more than 90% of earnings) and Portugal and a non-core real estate unit. Its main distinctive factor comes from its strength in Spanish small and medium enterprises [SME] lending, where it has an 18% market share.

Like many of its peers, Popular has a significant exposure to real estate due to the property bubble in Spain prior to the global financial crisis of 2008-09. The bank has reduced its real estate exposure over the past few years, but contrary to many of its peers this exposure is still very large within its balance sheet after so many years.

Banco Popular was able to avoid a State bailout in 2012, when Spain received a European package to capitalize its banking system. Instead, Popular raised capital three times in the past few years. The last one was performed in 2016, when it raised €2.5 billion $2.8 billion) or about half of its market capitalization at the time.

The bank used this capital increase to improve its provisioning level at the NPA unit, even though its coverage ratio of NPA remained short of its Spanish peers' average. It also booked restructuring costs and to cover losses from excess interest charged to mortgage clients. Altogether, Popular set aside about €5.7 billion ($6.4 billion) in 2016 leading to one of the lowest capital ratios among European banks. Its fully loaded core equity tier 1 [FL CET 1] ratio was 8.2% at the end of 2016, a measure that slumped to 7.33% in the first quarter of 2017.

Fundamental Issues

This capitalization ratio is very weak compared to its peers, which have on average a ratio close to 11%. This means that Popular is currently undercapitalized and some measures to address this issue seem to be urgent. A capital increase would be the most likely option, but given that Popular raised a lot of money a year ago this seems impossible to do because shareholders don't want to put new money in the bank.

Moreover, Popular's woes are not only related to capital, making its solution more difficult. The bank has a very high exposure to real estate including non-performing and foreclosed assets. Its non-core unit is largely composed of non-performing assets [NPA] which amount to about €36 billion ($40.3 billion) or 15% of its total assets, generating little income and are a big drag on the bank's profitability.

In the last quarter, this unit reported negative revenue given that its interest income was not enough to cover funding costs, showing that operationally non-core assets are a significant toll on the bank's profitability. Additionally, its non-core assets unit has a coverage ratio of about 45%, below the average of its peers which is around 53%.

This means that Popular needs to strengthen its provisions to have a coverage ratio in-line with its peers, which may amount to between €2-3 billion ($2.24-3.4 billion) in a base-case scenario. Given that Popular usually has lower quality assets and higher than average exposure to undeveloped land, which has a lower demand than other type of properties like commercial or residential property, its coverage ratio should be higher than for its peers.

Assuming that Popular would be properly provisioned at levels ranging 60-65%, it may need to increase provisions by €5.4-7.2 billion (($6-8 billion). Popular's current market capitalization is close to $1.5 billion and the bank has not generated profits in the last few quarters, thus it seems impossible to increase provisions organically. Given that a capital increase seems to be practically impossible because the dilution of current shareholders would be huge, a sale process to a competitor seems to be the only option left.

Acknowledging this tough landscape, Popular started a few weeks ago a process to explore a possible merger with a Spanish competitor. Reportedly, several Spanish banks, including Santander, BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) and Bankia (OTC:BNKXY) have looked into Popular accounts. However, the interest in buying Popular seems to be low to non-existent. According to Spanish press, Santander is currently the only bank still in the process and an offer is not completely ruled out, but the price will certainly be low.

In the past five days, Popular's share price has collapsed by about 50%, reflecting the increasing likelihood that a possible offer will certainly be at a very low price or no offer will be submitted. Additionally, the liquidity position of the bank has reportedly deteriorated recently, making a sale process more difficult to happen. If Popular is not able to sell itself to a competitor, a resolution is the most likely outcome for Popular and this would most certainly lead to high losses for Popular's shareholders.

Conclusion

Banco Santander has a very good acquisition track record and in the past has explored competitors' woes to do acquisitions. A similar situation is currently happening in Spain, with Banco Popular being in a very difficult situation. Santander could explore this situation to increase its domestic operation, but the bank is no white knight and should buy Popular only if it's in the best interest of its shareholders.

Given that Santander has a higher capital ratio than Popular (10.7% vs. 7.3%) and a higher coverage ratio (75% vs. 45%), this acquisition would require a significant capital raise for Santander. Just to raise Popular's provisions to the same level of its group average, Santander would have to increase provisions by about €10 billion ($11.2 billion), showing that Popular's shares are currently worthless.

Nevertheless, even if the acquisition was done at a price close to zero, Santander would need to increase its capital significantly to maintain its capital and coverage ratios at the current levels. Therefore, a potential acquisition of Banco Popular doesn't seem to be a great deal for Santander, at least if it is done for the whole entity. A better deal would be something similar to what the bank has done in Portugal, an acquisition of the retail network without the toxic assets. In Popular's case, this would mean that the non-core NPA unit would not be acquired by Santander, possibly forcing an asset protection scheme guaranteed by the Spanish government.

This would not be easy to explain to Spanish taxpayers, given that the Spanish banking system received a bailout a few years ago and is now supposedly in a solid position. Therefore, the biggest risk for Santander's shareholder is political interference pushing for a takeover of Popular as a whole, even if it is not in the best interest of the bank's shareholders. This does not seem to be the most likely scenario, but is a risk that Santander's investors should not overlook.

