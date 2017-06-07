Netflix: This Bear Case Is A 'House Of Cards'

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is arguably one of the most scrutinized stocks. It has made millionaires out of its early believers and bankrupted an armada of shortsellers. The current set of financials continues to invite disdain as bears argue that among other things, Netflix spends way too much on content.

The logic is that if content costs are never ending and keep jumping up, should that not be an operating expense (expensed in the same fiscal year) versus a capital expense (expensed over time/multiple years)?

The bears point is none too subtly expressed when looking at the cash flow statement.

Source: Netflix 2016 annual report

Certainly the cash flow does not look pretty. But to jump from that to "Netflix is using outdated accounting methods creating an overvaluation" is quite a leap.

To analyze this let's look at how management computes its amortization.

"Based on factors including historical and estimated viewing patterns, the Company amortizes the content assets (licensed and produced) in "Cost of revenues" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations over the shorter of each title's contractual window of availability or estimated period of use, beginning with the month of first availability. The amortization period typically ranges from six months to five years. For content where the Company expects more upfront viewing, for instance due to additional merchandising and marketing efforts, the amortization is on an accelerated basis. The Company reviews factors impacting the amortization of the content assets on a regular basis. The Company's estimates related to these factors require considerable management judgment. In the third quarter of 2016, the Company changed the amortization method of certain content given changes in estimated viewing patterns of this content. The effect of this change in estimate was a $19.8 million decrease in operating income and a $12.3 million decrease in net income for the year ended December 31, 2016. "

So reading that sent me two important messages.

a) Amortization is over 6 months to 5 years for content and is quicker when Netflix makes a marketing effort. When does Netflix make a marketing effort? When it spends a ton to develop content. So think 13 Reasons Why, DareDevil, House of Cards, Trapping Value (that one is still in the works, financial analyst by day vigilante by night), etc. Essentially I would say the bulk of its most desirable content is amortized at perhaps 6 months to a year.

b) Management is aware of this factor being the biggest impact to their financial statement. They are constantly reviewing the integrity of their methods. While management has not disclosed the mean weighted amortization we can make an educated guess.

Let's look at how much Netflix did amortize recently and how much it spent on content additions.

Source: Netflix annual reports

I ran a model where Netflix amortizes additions to streaming content by 55% the next year, 35%, the second year and 10% the third year. This is a fairly crude method and content development can vary throughout the year and is nowhere as identical from year to year. Yet cumulatively I thought this method would show a good resemblance to reality.

Source: Author's calculations

This method would have a time weighted Amortization average of 1.6 years, which would hardly be excessive.

How do Netflix's actual numbers stack up to this method.

Based on this it appears that while we may never know the exact intricacies of Netflix's amortization methods, it is reasonable to assume that they are amortizing on average over 1.6 years. That is incredibly rapid! Those making an argument for not capitalizing and expensing in the same period are calling for a time weighted average of 1. Netflix is not too far from what you are asking for. So blaming overvaluation on accounting practices does not seem correct to me.

An argument that Netflix is Over-amortizing.

With my assumption that Netflix is amortizing its average content over 1.6 years, I have to wonder if Netflix is being too hard on itself. The program content developed entices many to join up. Ditching cable that costs $100 a month and is littered with advertisements, for on demand content at $10 a month is no brainer for many and the shift continues. As time goes on a whole new generation would land to appreciate the content developed. Netflix can also sell fully amortized content rights to different TV channels.

One has to take a step back and ask is all of this content is totally useless in 19 months? Has everyone on the planet already watched it?

My answers would no and no. Netflix may be expensive on many valuation metrics and may be facing lots of competition, but the bears case that they are not properly expensing their content seems a little far fetched and may be the exact opposite of reality.