Blue Apron IPO: An Emerging Road And A Lot Of Turbulence

Meal delivery service businesses like Blue Apron have grown in popularity, but they have struggled to reach profitability and many have closed.

I have never used Blue Apron or any of its competitors, but I have heard of them and it is easy to understand the appeal of a home-delivered food kit which lets people cook without the actual irritations of cooking. In a sign of how the home delivery industry is expanding, Blue Apron filed to go public last week. There are currently not a lot of details about the IPO itself beyond the fact that Blue Apron will use the NYSE. Blue Apron in its SEC filing uses the placeholder value of $100 million when indicating how much it plans to raise and gives no indication of how many shares it plans to sell.

Blue Apron's IPO is a test for the entire home delivery food kit business, and a successful IPO could cause competitors like HelloFresh to join in as well. Unfortunately, there are real problems with what financial numbers we do have and I remain skeptical of this entire industry. Investors should stay away from Blue Apron, but watch it as a sign for whether home delivery businesses can succeed.

Keeping Customers

Blue Apron was founded in 2012, and its signal booster based meal delivery service has ballooned over the past few years. Its revenue as noted in the SEC filing increased from $77 million in the 12 months ending December 31, 2014, to $795 million in the same period in 2016.

But despite such massive revenue growth, Blue Apron only had $61 million cash on hand as of March 31, 2017. And in the aforementioned time span, its net losses increased from $30 million to $54 million.

Blue Apron's expenses have gone up as its revenue has increased, but the one expense which has increased the most relative to its 2014 size is marketing, which rose from $13 million to $144 million. This increase in marketing expenses is a result of how competitive the meal kit business has become. The New York Times pointed out how competitors like HelloFresh, Sun Basket, and Purple Carrot have intruded on Blue Apron's territory.

This competition is problematic given the subscription-based nature of meal delivery businesses. Customers can easily switch from one business to the other depending on the best deals or changing culinary tastes which makes it harder for the businesses to ensure a steady clientele. Blue Apron has seen a decrease in the average revenue per customer and high customer churn, indicating real difficulties in building a loyal consumer base despite all its marketing.

Can Meal Kit Companies Survive?

Given the intense competition as well as its current losses, it is difficult to see how Blue Apron can emerge triumphant in the meal delivery market and become profitable. But the profitability question affects all meal kit companies. Meal-delivery service Sprig shut down two weeks ago, and it is just the latest business to close given massive losses in handling the logistics and labor of food delivery. Blue Apron has not figured out how to make it profitable themselves, and in fact is facing ethical questions about the pressure it places on its workers.

Blue Apron will tell you that the demand for home delivered meals is there and they are not wrong. But that does not mean Blue Apron will be the one to reap the benefits of that demand. Amazon in its quest to dominate just about everything is making moves to enter this market, and grocery stores could do something similar to Blue Apron at a more local level. Blue Apron is already struggling at the current level of competition. Can it survive if it is directly pitted against grocery chains and Amazon as well?

Stay Away

Blue Apron's IPO is an intriguing possibility as the first company representing a rising market to go public. And if it can figure out how to become profitable, those investors who manage to get in on the ground floor will be rich.

But that is a titanic "if" given Blue Apron's losses. And the questions investors have to ask themselves is not if Blue Apron will become profitable, but whether meal delivery businesses as a whole are viable. Even if they are, there is no reason to think that Blue Apron will be the one to dominate.

Investors should stay away from Blue Apron, but keep an eye on this stock. As the first meal delivery company to go public, its success or failure will be a sign on the viability of meal delivery businesses as a whole.

