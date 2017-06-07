Dividend Stock Analysis - The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Stock - The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW):

In today's analysis, I wanted to place one of our hometown stocks under the microscope. Being born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, only one thought comes to mind when I think about paint…the "Cover the Earth" logo. That's right, today, I wanted to take a deeper look at The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Why Sherwin-Williams? First, SHW would represent a new industry in my dividend growth portfolio. I am always looking to continue to diversify my positions as my portfolio grows, and my current exposure to SHW is minimal through holdings in my various mutual funds. But I do not own any paint/coating companies individually in my portfolio.

Second, I strive to owns companies that have increased their dividend for an extended period of time. Earning the Dividend Aristocrat title with nearly 40 years of consecutive annual dividend increases has my attention. In their 2016 Annual Report, management set a target of a dividend payout ratio representing 30% of prior-year EPS (once debt is reduced to a more sustained level). Our analysis below will show a payout ratio using forward EPS; however, the company's 2016 basic EPS per the 10-k was $12.33 and a 30% target payout ratio would represent a slight increase from their current dividend. Of course, this figure is subject to change pending management's decision.

Lastly, SHW just completed a major acquisition of Valspar to expand their international footprint and position the company as a market leader for years to come. A lot of great things are happening at one of the largest companies in my hometown, so it only seemed fitting to run them through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener.

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

1. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation.

2. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple.

3. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. To provide a comparison point, we will compare SHW against their competitor in the industry, PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG). Now, onto the results:

1) Dividend Yield: Well, SHW doesn't have the highest dividend yield (when compared to other Dividend Aristocrats). The company's current yield is 1%, nearly half of the yield of the S&P 500. Typically speaking, I try to invest in companies with a higher yield than the broader market. PPG has a yield below the broader market as well, so SHW is not the only company in the industry operating with a low dividend yield. But with a lower yield, I would expect a higher dividend growth rate...and we will analyze that metric in a little.

2) Payout Ratio: Earlier, I mentioned that SHW's management team targets a payout ratio of 30% trailing earnings. Currently, using the average analyst earnings for the year, SHW has a payout ratio of only 23.94%. This is below the management target and well below the 60% threshold we use in our stock screener. SHW passes this mark with flying colors.

3) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Typically, when a company has a low dividend yield like SHW, I expect a higher dividend growth rate. And SHW met that expectation, posting a five-year average dividend yield of 17.55%. The largest jump occurred on February 17, 2016, when the company increased their quarterly dividend from $.67/share to $.84/share. However, SHW slowed their growth rate down this February when they only announced a $.01/share increase in their quarterly dividend. I'm sure the slowdown has a lot to do with the acquisition of Valspar that just closed, so I would expect the growth rate to return to levels closer to the average in subsequent periods. Still, SHW has posted a very, very strong dividend growth rate over the last half decade. For comparison sake, their growth rate is much larger than PPG's five-year average dividend growth rate of 6.85%. SHW also checks the history of increasing their dividend box that we look for since the company is a Dividend Aristocrat.

4) 5-Year Dividend Yield Average: I enjoy this metric because it is another way that we can assess the valuation of the company and potentially identify an undervalued dividend stock. SHW's 5-year average dividend yield is approximately the same as their current yield. Interestingly, the same can be said for PPG. Very, very, interesting.

5) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Lastly, another valuation metric. For this metric, we look for the company's P/E ratio to be lower than the broader market's ratio. Currently, the S&P 500's P/E ratio is in the low 20s area. SHW's P/E ratio is 24X earnings, which appears to be in line with the market. Since our goal is to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks, the company does not exactly pass this metric in our stock screener. For comparison, PPG has as ratio that is lower than both SHW and the broader market.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

So what are my thoughts on the hometown hero SHW? SHW does not pass through out stock screener perfectly. While SHW has an impressive dividend growth rate and history of increasing their dividend, the company does not appear to be undervalued compared to the broader market and their main competitor. I love what the company is doing and I cannot wait to see how accretive the acquisition of Valspar is to the company's earnings immediately and in the short-term. However, for now, I am going to pass on adding shares of the company and continue my search elsewhere to find an undervalued dividend growth stock to add to my portfolio.

What are your thoughts about SHW? Or would you prefer to invest in PPG? Do you like their acquisition?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.