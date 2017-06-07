L Brands' High Dividend: Avoid The Temptation

We've been diving into L Brands (NYSE:LB) for awhile now, trying to get our minds around the company and its prospects. A combination of self-inflicted wounds coupled with uncertaintites surrounding the retail space have depressed L Brands' shares, which are now hovering near a 52 week low, levels that haven't been previously seen since 4 years ago. Much has changed in the past 4 years, the maturing internet economy and the growth of online retailing, but much has stayed the same, namely the popularity of Victoria's Secret (VS) and Bath & Body Works (B&BW) soap.

What attracted us to research the company was the high dividend yield, but after doing so, it may not be compelling enough to buy the stock, because the real Victoria's Secret may just be saturation. There's just too much of it. It's not that the brand is weak or it's losing popularity, it's just simply dominant and inevitably once you dominate a space, there's little growth ahead.

Growth - B&BW and International

L Brands' management has touted a few growth strategies, Bath & Body Works and International growth.

Sales Growth Rates 2014 2015 2016 2017 Victoria's Secret 2.1% 4.7% 6.5% 1.4% Bath & Body Works 1.4% 7.4% 7.1% 7.4%

B&BW grew revenue by 7.4% last year, largely within its three-year average and well above VS' anemic 1.4% growth. The growth rate is healthy and B&BW accounts for close to 30% of L Brands' total sales. On an operating profit basis BB&W is the highest among the three business segments and represents close to 40% of the profits for L Brands, which explains why the company plans to add 38 more stores this year (21 net).

Operating Profit % 2015 2016 2017 VS 17.6% 18.1% 15.1% B&BW 22.0% 23.9% 23.5% International 23.2% 22.9% 9.5%

Apparently selling soap pays.

What hasn't paid off as well has been international. The international strategy has been one of wholesale and licensing. Work with local partners and have those partners incur the cost to build and operate the stores, acquire products from L Brands' and pay a royalty fee. Normally you'd imagine this business model to be more lucrative. As a licensor you wouldn't capture the retail revenue and profits (because you're selling wholesale and the distributor (i.e., your local partner) captures that portion of the profit pie), but you'd also avoid incurring the capital expenditures to build the stores. This works well only if your partners are great retailers as their success and failures are now yours. Revenue grew at the following pace:

Sales Growth Rates 2014 2015 2016 2017 Victoria Secret's International 2.1% 4.7% 6.5% 1.4% Bath & Body Works 1.4% 7.4% 7.1% 7.4%

While topline sales grew, growth was nowhere near as consistent or as high as B&BW. We believe L Brands' recent decision to buyback its partner's stake in stores in China is a partial admission of the failed strategy, and reflects a desire to better control that market. Ultimately, it may prove to be better to take direct control of key markets at the expense of cash flow because the current strategy isn't producing the desired outcomes.

VS International's weakness isn't just sales growth, but also bottom-line profitability. On an operating profit basis, the division's operating profits can in some years match B&BW, but it's inconsistent. Some of this is due to currency fluctuations and recently investments in China (where the company transitioned to a company owned model), but much of it is due to the beauty focused aspect of the business.

Even in China, where there's much "excitement" around the company's potential, management has already indicated (on its Q1 2016 call) that China's contribution to profit may be two to three years away. Consequently, we believe International can't be relied upon to deliver the consistent and material growth needed for the time being to pull the shares out of its recent lows.

VS Headwinds

For us, there's little to love about the current set-up for the company. Victoria's Secret stores brings in over half of the profits for the entire company. Unfortunately, the stores and products are struggling to grow. An attempt to expand and differentiate its product line into apparel, swimwear, etc. was unsuccessful, and likely won't be repeated. Growth divisions such as B&BW are fairing better, and with its high margin soaps and lotions are helping to bolster half of the company's operating profits, but it's not enough given the drag of the other business lines.

Now the company is attempting to retool and grow the business in the face of retail headwinds. Steven Roth, Vornado's CEO, recently listed the following retail challenges in his Chairman's letter (as summarized by 13D):

· The U.S. is grossly overstored. ICSC [International Council of Shopping Centers] publishes 24 square feet of shopping center space per capita.

· The struggles and failure (or near failure) of many household names in the anchor and chain store business.

· Traffic in shopping centers, while difficult to measure, is clearly declining and has been for years and so that makes a trend.

· Shopping preferences and how we shop have changed, especially among millennials.

· Most brands have become ubiquitous and, therefore, less differentiated and important.

· Price and on sale is the only strategy that seems to work.

· And then, of course, there is Amazon and the Internet.

He further stated

"I do not believe we can grow our way out of this mess. I believe the only fix for brick and mortar retailing is rightsizing by the closing and evaporation of, you pick the number, 10%, 20%, 30% of the weakest space. This very painful process will surely take more than five years. It will also create enormous opportunity for those with the capital and management platforms to feed on the carnage."

Lastly, for international, L Brands' strategy has been inconsistent and shows little signs of improvement. The most recent quarter continues to show softness in beauty and difficult market conditions in UK, Middle East and Turkey. FX pressures and continuing investments in China are also negatively impactin profitability. So for us, the challenges may outweigh the potential.

Are Special Dividends Revealing?

Admittedly we don't think our perspective is that different from the company's very own. If we simply look at the past three years, the company has been declaring special dividends, effectively borrowing and paying shareholders "one-time" dividends. In 2014, 2015 and 2016, the company declared special dividends in the amount of $1, $2 and $2/share, respectively, while long-term debt on the balance sheet has increased from $4.5B to $5.7B now, and now accounts for 30% of the company's enterprise value. Paying such a large dividend indicates to us that L Brands sees its growth prospects as limited because if the company could reinvest the cash into projects with higher rates of returns, then why wouldn't it? Not doing so says a lot.

For L Brands, 2016 was a year to reset the business and investor expectations. 2017 has now become a "prove it" year. We believe the shares, trading at a 15-17x multiple for guided 2017 EPS of $3.05-$3.35/share, means that investors continue to be optimistic about the company's prospects for returning to growth. Some investors are clearly attracted to the dividend, and we can't blame them as it's what drew us to the company in the first place. We're just not sure the right risk/reward ratio is there because if the company stumbles in a "prove" it year, the downside could be more severe given the healthy multiple. For now, we'll wait on the sidelines to see if growth can return. As they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.