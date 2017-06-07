Bed Bath & Beyond Products Are Still Cheaper Than Amazon

Online sales continue to expand at a 20%+ rate. The company's products, on average, are cheaper than Amazon even without a coupon. Savings are even larger with coupons or loyalty membership.

The stock appears to have overshot to the downside and trades at a significant discount to valuation.

Margins continue to be the major question mark; however, the peak rate of decline may be behind us.

Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is not the next Radio Shack or Blockbuster, but a company with historically strong fundamentals and cash flow generation. Its product pricing is already on par with and even cheaper than Amazon, while the market has overshot to the downside. The stock, at minimum, should be on every value investor's watch list.

The Business

Bed Bath & Beyond is a retail giant with a household focus. It has over $12 billion in sales, 8+ brands and 1500+ stores. Brands include the namesake Bed Bath & Beyond, Cost Plus World Market (household items), buybuy BABY (products for babies and young children), Christmas Tree Shops (seasonal/discounted/overstock items), Harmon Face Values (cosmetics/beauty), decorist (online decorators), Personalization Mall (personalized gifts), Of a Kind (unique limited production pieces from new designers) and One Kings Lane (home decor).

Each brand has its own unique character, and the products carried do differ. For example, at World Market you can pick up a chicken coop. Not the sort of item I've seen at Bed Bath & Beyond.

A positive about the company is that it doesn't overspend on acquisitions. One Kings Lane was valued at $900 million during its 2014 funding but was acquired for under $30 million. The company also takes the brands and builds on them. For example, buybuy BABY had 9 stores in 2008, and the company has grown the brand to 113 stores in 2017. There is a real effort by Bed Bath & Beyond to become a one-stop shop for all home needs, and the brands carried contribute to this effort via either the retail or online presence in the sector.

Historically, the company has shown strong fundamentals. It has grown sales every year for the last 25 years, while maintaining double-digit EBITDA margins. As the chart shows below, return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been in the double digits for the past five years.

The company has been free cash flow (FCF)-positive since 1996, with a 2017 FCF margin of 5.5%. Over the last 5 years, it has returned $7 billion to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. The 15 cent quarterly dividend translates to only a 1.7% yield, however the low payout (13%) means there is significant room for it to grow.

Bed Bath & Beyond is rated BBB+ with debt due in 2024+. The Debt-to-EBITDA is 1x, and even if we including operating leases, this merely rises to 3x. From a risk standpoint, the Altman z-score is 5.8, the Piotroski score is 5 out of 9 and the Domash score is 7 out of 11.

The company's sales are 11% of the Furniture & Home Furnishing market. Its size is a serious advantage versus competitors, as it is able to aggressively negotiate with suppliers. Unfortunately, this segment has grown at a slower pace than New Home Sales.

The company has been growing sales at an even slower rate for the last three years despite its significant outperformance in previous years.

For the past 10 years sales, operating profits and EPS have grown at 6%, 3% and 8% respectively. However, over the last 5 years, operating profits have dropped due to lower margins.

With the exception of Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH), comparables have not been doing significantly better. Pier 1 (NYSE:PIR) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) margins are in decline, Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) is mixed but at a lower level, and only Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is somewhat steady. If we look across retail, we see that department stores and apparel are in decline, while only home improvement is up.

On the positive side, same-store sales is not a concern with a very small fluctuation.

Another positive is the improvement in online sales. According to the SEC filings, "Comparable sales consummated through customer facing digital channels increased in excess of 20%". This is down from the "in excess of 50%" in 2014, however it is higher than U.S. eCommerce Retail Sales, which ranges around 14-16%.

Product Pricing

The bears argue that BBBY can't compete versus Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) pricing. Back in an October 2016 article, I showed that BBBY is cheaper than Amazon. In April, I put together a new basket of 70 items across all main product categories on the BBBY website. The items were selected in order of appearance, but clearance items were NOT included. I then searched and found the same items on the Amazon website and looked for the lowest price. Newly launched third-party Amazon sellers were excluded from the study. (These were only a few cases among the 70 items.)

The pricing from April 14th, 2017, is shown below:

The average and median difference in price was 0%. 28 items were cheaper at BBBY, 9 items had the same price and 33 items were cheaper at AMZN.

11 days later, on April 25th, I used all the links to go check the same products again. This time, the average and median difference in prices were -1% and 0% respectively. 30 items were cheaper at BBBY, 10 items were equally priced and 30 items were cheaper on AMZN.

Today, on June 6th, I did the same thing I did on April 25th. I went through the links and checked the prices. 3 items were no longer listed on Amazon, while 1 item was no longer available at BBBY. The table below shows the items along with the prices. If you would like a copy to check the items yourself, feel free to e-mail me.

The 4 filled red rows are the missing items. From the 66 items left, 30 were cheaper at BBBY, 9 were equally priced and 27 items were cheaper at AMZN. The average and median difference in price was -2% and 0% respectively. Note that this does not take into account any coupons.

On a recent visit to the U.S., I went into a BBBY and spoke with the employees. They told me that typically people receive a 20% off one-item coupon, but a few times a year a coupon with 20% off all purchases is sent out. In addition, the new loyalty program, Beyond+, is being tested and by invitation allows 20% off all purchases always! If we take the 20% off all purchases into account, then the average and median difference in price drops to -22% and -20% respectively. Furthermore, 57 / 66 items are cheaper at BBBY!

Now regarding variety and number of products, if you carry Free Range Chicken Poop lip balm, then in my book that counts as you carrying a lot of stuff. Do note that the company offers personalization on 5,000 items.

Furthermore, I would like to point out that the other brands (e.g., Christmas Tree Shops) carry additional items. Back in April, when I was browsing through the Christmas Tree Shops website, I noticed several sets of beer can glass cups like those shown below. At the time, Amazon was selling the same cups for $26. These can now be found for $17 on Amazon. What surprised me was that I could only find Corona cups on Amazon, while Christmas Tree Shops carried various beer brands.

Valuation

What I like most about BBBY is how cheap it is. I put fair value of the company at $55-60. Below is the sensitivity analysis from my DCF on the terminal value and resulting share value.

Historical multiples put the stock at $65 and industry multiples at $56-60. Current FCF-to-Enterprise Value is 11%, while analysts' projected FCF-to-EV is 10%.

Conclusion

The major risk is that margins continue to decline, but it appears that the rate of decline may have peaked in 3Q17, when the operating margin was 277 basis points (bps) lower year on year. The decline was -199 bps in 4Q17, and analysts expect -143 bps in 1Q18. Over the course of the year, this would translate into an 8%+ operating margin with the company valued at the very low EV/EBITDA of 4.4x. In comparison, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) trades at 13x. The picture will be clearer over the course of the year. Fortunately for investors, this could be a case where a delayed entry will still pay off. Even if the stock jumps 15% from current levels, there is still a long way until $60. So, I highly recommend that you keep BBBY on your watch list. This 800-pound gorilla with sound fundamentals is not going away anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.