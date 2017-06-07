U.S. Bank Stocks, Fintech And Payments: What's Next?

U.S. financials are among the best performing sectors since President Trump won the election, but has the landscape changed? Steve Biggar, Director of Financial Institutions Research, Argus Research, talks to Sara D'Elia about what's driving the recent pullback in U.S. bank stocks and which names Argus has "buy" opinions on.
Summary
Which themes are driving the U.S. financial sector?
Which global banks have "buy" opinions?
Are there opportunities in the payments or financial technology (fintech) space?
