Chevron - Top Tier Oil Major

On top of these financials, Chevron's Gorgon project as come online with rapidly increasing production, and the company's Wheatstone project is about to come online. This will bring increased earnings.

The company's present earnings give the company a P/E ratio of less than 20. This, combined with the company's rapidly increasing dividends, show the company's impressive financials.

Chevron has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Even with its recent price recovery, its stock price is still more than 20% below pre-crash highs.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational oil company, and one of the largest in the world. The company is a dividend aristocrat, having increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years, and offers a current yield of more than 4%. On top of this, the company has significant growth assets with the potential to significantly increase its earnings. As we will see, Chevron's combination of dividend growth and significant assets make the company a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Chevron is a successor company of Standard Oil and headquartered in San Ramon, California. The company has active operations in almost two hundred different countries and presently participating in every aspect of the oil and natural gas industries. The company also has significant renewable energy operations, especially in the field of geothermal energy.

Chevron watched its stock price peak at more than $130 per share in mid-2014 before the start of the oil crash. From that point, the company had a difficult time until its August 2015 low of just over $75 per share. From that point, the company recovered to a late-2016 high of just under $120 per share. Since then, the company has dropped some to its present share price of just under $105 per share. At this price, Chevron, as we will see in this article, still has significant long-term potential.

Chevron Financials

Now that we have an introduction to Chevron including a discussion of the company's recent stock price performance, it is now time to continue by discussing Chevron's financials.

Chevron Financials - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron had first quarter earnings of $2.7 billion coming out to annualized earnings of $10.8 billion. These earnings give Chevron an annualized P/E ratio of just 18.3, showing the strength of the company's earnings throughout the downcycle. On top of this, the company had cash flow from operations excluding working capital of an astounding $4.8 billion while maintaining a debt ratio of just 23.6%.

Through all of this, Chevron managed to pay out to investors its astounding quarterly dividend of $2.0 billion. As we can see here, Chevron has managed to continue earning significant amounts of cash for its investors while keeping its debt ratio low and paying out its dividend. Given that we are entering the fourth year of the oil crash, we can see Chevron's ability to handle a drawn out oil crash.

This helps show through Chevron's financials how the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Chevron Cash Flow - Chevron Investor Presentation

Taking a deeper picture into the changes in Chevron's earnings, and we can see how much the company's financial position has changed over the past year. In the 1Q 2017, Chevron earned $6.3 billion in cash, $3.9 billion from operations, along with an additional $2.1 billion from asset sales. The company used $0.9 billion of this to repay its debt and $2.0 billion for dividends, for a total of $2.9 billion, or $1.0 billion less than its earnings.

The company then chose to use its last $3.3 billion for capital expenditures. These capital expenditures come out to an annualized rate of $13.2 billion. This shows how Chevron is continuing to invest in its company, through the downturn, at a significant rate. And looking at the past, Chevron's cash flow can be expected to continue recovering. The company's cash flow after dividends has been going up at roughly $1.0 billion per quarter over the past year.

As we can see here, Chevron's increase in earnings and continued investment in its business, along with the company's history of paying its dividends, show how the company is a top tier oil major and a strong investment at the present time.

Chevron Major Growth Projects

Now that we have discussed Chevron's strong financial profile, including the company's respectable dividend, increasing earnings, and continued investment in its business, let's now look at where these investments are going, to the company's major growth projects.

Chevron Gorgon Production - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron has recently begun ramping up its Gorgon project, and as the project has gone online, its cash flow has begun to increase significantly. The production of the project has gone from roughly 30 thousand barrels per day in 2016 to more than 100 thousand barrels per day in the 1Q 2016 after the startup of the Gorgon field and train 3. This has more than doubled the company's production from the Gorgon field.

Going forward, the company plans to start-up additional equipment and analyze performance to get capacity up to more than 200 thousand barrels per day. This should double cash flow from present levels providing Chevron with significantly increased earnings going forward. More importantly, this increase in earnings will come at a low capital cost for investors, a welcome sight, given the amount that has so far been invested into the Gorgon project.

Chevron Wheatstone Project - Chevron Investor Presentation

On top of the Gorgon project, Chevron also has its Wheatstone project. The Wheatstone project is not as far behind as the Gorgon project, but train 1 is planning to start-up in mid-2017. After that, train 2 is planned to start up at the end of 2017. These two trains are owned 64.1% by Chevron and have a production lifespan of more than 30 years.

This should bring Chevron significant additional revenue on top of the company's Gorgon income.

Chevron Permian Basin Project - Chevron Investor Presentation

The last of Chevron's major growth projects are the company's Permian Basin assets. The company watched its production increase by 33% from 1Q 2016 to 1Q 2017 and currently has 12 rigs in operation that it expects to ramp up to 20 rigs by year-end 2018. These rigs, combined with Chevron's increasing efficiency, are expected to grow production from 150 thousand barrels per day to 450 thousand barrels per day.

This is a significant growth in production that, along with the Gorgon and Wheatstone projects, should significantly help Chevron's earnings to continue to grow. These significant assets shows why Chevron is a strong investment at the present time.

Conclusion

As we can see, despite Chevron's difficult times since the start of its crash, where the company's stock price is still more than 20% below its pre-crash highs, the company still has strong potential going forward. Chevron has a multi-decade history of increasing its dividend and has incredibly strong earnings. With the company's 1Q 2017 earnings, the company has a P/E ratio of less than 20, an amazing ratio for during an oil crash.

On top of this, Chevron continues to have an impressive asset base. The company's Gorgon production has more than doubled since 2016 and is expected to double further as it reaches capacity. At the same time, the company's Wheatstone production is expected to come online soon bringing the company significant additional production. Lastly, the company's Permian Basin production is expected to triple in the next three years.

As we can see, Chevron's impressive earnings and dividend growth along with the company's rapid growth in production make it a strong investment at the present time.

