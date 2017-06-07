Worthington Industries - Amtrol Acquisition Is Set To Create Shareholder Value

I continue to like Worthington on the back of a strong balance sheet, quality business and non-demanding multiple, and I am buying at these levels.

Worthington Industries (WOR) announced the bolt-on purchase of Amtrol that looks very nice. Worthington is buying a business with great exposure to the consumer at a very fair price, certainly if we take into account anticipated synergies and very low cost of financing - as non- to low-yielding cash balances are being used.

As the deal boosts earnings power comfortably above $3 per share, I can only take advantage of the relatively appealing multiples at which the high-quality company trades, all while leverage remains very modest. At these levels, I am adding on dips.

Adding Amtrol

Worthington has acquired Amtrol in a $283 million cash deal. With this deal, Worthington is adding expertise in pressure cylinders and water system tanks. The business is split up 50/50 in terms of water and industrial products.

CEO John McConnell is pleased with the deal. It adds to Worthington´s expertise, allowing it to serve both retail and wholesale customers more effectively, as the pact combines the leading US and European LP gas manufacturing businesses. The overlap in distribution & manufacturing means the combination can benefit from rather sizable costs synergies. This comes as both companies serve identical or similar customers through the same sales channels.

Amtrol itself posted sales of $248 million in 2016, and EBITDA of $38.5 million, for fat margins of 15.5%. The deal values the company at 1.1 times sales and 7.3 times EBITDA. If we factor in synergies, which are estimated at $6-8 million a year, the EBITDA multiple drops to just 6.2 times.

Adding To An Already Great Business

In early April I looked at the prospects for Worthington and concluded that I liked the business very much. For starters, Worthington focuses on value-added steel activities, allowing it to remain profitable even during harsh economic times.

The other key attraction is the golden rule: interests of shareholders come first. Traditional accounting methods do not fully grasp the size and profitability of Worthington´s business, and its interest in many joint-ventures is not fully consolidated.

Concerns about the revival of the steel sector under the Trump presidency, and the large reliance on the automotive sector (two-thirds of sales), has caused some doubts among investors of Worthington of late. This was only reinforced when the third-quarter results were a little weaker, although that followed an excellent second quarter.

The fully owned business consists out a steel processing segment, pressure cylinders and a struggling smaller engineered cab business. These three units combined posted revenues of $2.82 billion and operating earnings of $122 million in 2016. Yet the various interests in many joint ventures contributed another $115 million in earnings attributable to Worthington. The payout ratio of these companies is very high: Worthington actually received $86 million in dividends from these businesses.

It should be said that the vast majority of these joint-venture earnings came from the 50% stake in WAVE. This is the joint-venture that Worthington operates together with Armstrong World Industries (AWI) for the production of panel ceilings.

The Pro Contribution Impact

If we consolidate the earnings attributable to Worthington´s share of its joint ventures, I recognize that Worthington posted operating earnings of $248 million in 2016, and net earnings of $144 million, equivalent to $2.22 per share.

Note that these are 2016 numbers - and, with Worthington already in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, 2017 is set to be better. As a matter of fact, earnings came in at $2.29 per share in the first three quarters of this year alone. The company earned $148 million in the first nine months of the year, consisting of $142 million in operating earnings from the core business and $84 million in its fair share of earnings reported by the joint ventures.

If we simply extrapolate these results, earnings might come in around $200 million, or close to $3 per share. With EBITDA totaling $402 million on a trailing basis, the net debt load of $350 million has been modest, as well, at less than 1 times.

The $283 million purchase of Amtrol comes at merely 7.3 times the anticipated EBITDA of $38.5 million. This deal will increase the net debt load to $630 million, but as EBITDA rises towards $440 million as a result of the purchase, leverage ratios remain modest at a little over 1.4 times. At $42 per share, Worthington trades at roughly 7.6 times EBITDA which makes the 7.3 times multiple for Amtrol look reasonable, certainly if synergies can be delivered upon and financing is very cheap.

Amtrol´s EBITDA margins come in at 15% of sales - nearly double those of Worthington. Assuming that D&A charges make up a similar 3% of sales, the company might add some $30 million in EBIT.

As the company is mostly using low to non-yielding existing cash holdings to finance the deal, additional interest costs are very modest. For that reason, I see the potential to add nearly $20 million to the bottom line in the first year in which the deal closes, equivalent to roughly $0.30 per share. That marks some nice expected accretion on top of a $3 earnings per share number, given the potential for synergies on top of this. If synergies come in around $7 million on a pre-tax basis, after-tax contribution from synergies alone could boost earnings by another seven cents per share in the coming years.

Final Thoughts

The deal with Amtrol looks reasonable, and Worthington has a solid track record in terms of capital allocation through both buybacks and bolt-on M&A. While Worthington's results may be volatile in the short term, as the third quarter has been softer, I am not too worried about that. With earnings power of $3.00 or even $3.30 per share going forward in sight, while leverage remains modest, the valuation multiples of Worthington are not exactly demanding at 13-14 times earnings.

In light of this deal, its projected synergies, a still-strong balance sheet, long-term friendly shareholder orientation and a solid track record, I like Worthington and its management team. Following all these observations, I am buying on these dips in the low forties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.