Cisco: Near-Term Revenue Concerns Hide An Excellent Dividend Stock

Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock price has decreased approximately 8% since their earnings release on May 17th, which I believe presents a good entry point to buy the stock. Despite disappointing Q4 revenue guidance (expect 4% - 6% decline compared to last year). I still view Cisco as an excellent buy based on the following:

Large amounts of capital will continue being returned to shareholders. Cisco's 3.63% dividend yield is well supported with free cash flow and will continue to grow. Additionally, continued share repurchases will support and increase EPS. Cisco continues making many small acquisitions, which will aid in future growth, but their massive cash balance also provides an opportunity to close large acquisitions without adding debt or diluting existing shareholders. Near-term sales headwinds overshadow long-term expected growth. As my discounted cash flow analysis shows, Cisco's stock is still attractively valued even with marginal growth, which should provide limited downside potential.

Financial Snapshot

Cisco's fiscal year ends in July.

Cisco's revenue has basically been flat since 2013, but EPS has increased. This has been a result of improving gross margins and restructuring efforts, which has increased operating margins to record levels.

My favorite quality of Cisco is how good they are at creating free cash flow. In 2016, Cisco turned 25% of their revenue into cash, which is impressive.

EPS has also benefited from a lower amount of shares, a result of Cisco's stock repurchase program.

General Note - Unless otherwise stated, data in the tables throughout this post were provided from Cisco's annual reports.

Cisco has an impeccable balance sheet, which includes a massive $68 billion cash balance (their market capitalization is only $156.7billion). Cisco has an enviable problem where they have so much cash, they have a hard time figuring out to do with it all. They have been active in making many small acquisitions, which should aid growth going forward.

Dividend & Share Repurchases

Cisco uses their strong free cash flow to support a growing dividend payment. Cisco started its dividend in 2011 at $0.06 per share and has since grown it to $0.29 per share. The table below analyzes Cisco's payout ratio using free cash flow, which is far superior to using earnings. Even though Cisco has a nice 3.63% annual yield, their payout ratio over the last 12 months has only been 42%. That's low and leaves plenty of room for growth.

Cisco also returns a significant amount of capital to shareholders through share repurchases ($14.1 billion over the last 3 fiscal years). I'm generally a fan of stock repurchases because it causes earnings per share to increase, even if earnings remain flat. For example, Cisco had approximately 7.5 billion shares outstanding at the beginning of 2002, but has since reduced that amount by approximately 33% to 5.04 billion shares (there has been no stock splits during that time period). This has been a significant factor in growing EPS and increasing value over time.

Valuation 1: Market Comparables

For comparables, I used mature, large-cap technology stocks that consistently return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Direct competitors like Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) are not that comparable to Cisco given their size, growth rates, and how they use their capital.

Cisco currently trades at discounts across the board. Especially take note of their long-term growth rate, which drives a very attractive PEG ratio. Cisco has near-term growth concerns, but the long-term expectation is positive based on an improving revenue mix, macroeconomic factors, and acquisition potential.

Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

Valuation 2: Single Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model - $34.29/share (9% upside potential)

I wanted to show a simple model that showed very modest growth. In this case, I used a long-term growth rate of 3%. Cisco should be able to easily achieve that just based on pricing control and future acquisitions. Keep in mind, Reuters expects a 10.3% long-term growth rate. As you can see below, this model still results in upside of approximately 9% with very limited growth. Because of this, I expect very little downside potential in Cisco's stock price.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - this figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used Google Finance.

Required Rate of Return - calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g)

CF1 = next years free cash flow, which I've estimated at $11.96 billion. I took Cisco's average free cash flow over the last 3 fiscal years, and applied 3% growth. I consider this conservative considering this is less free cash flow than last year or their trailing 12 months.

'r' is the required rate of return and 'g' is the long-term growth rate.

Conclusion

Cisco's revenue has been flat for the last couple of years and is likely to decrease this year. However, I believe this provides an excellent time to pick up one of the best dividend stocks on the market. Over the long-term, Cisco is expected to resume growth. Even if growth does not occur, Cisco is one of the best producers of free cash flow on the market, which is supporting their growing dividend and share buybacks. This free cash flow and Cisco's current valuation provide very little downside potential in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.