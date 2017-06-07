Wall Street Breakfast: Countdown To The U.K. Election

Economy

The latest IMF proposal is not helpful in reaching a resolution to the country's impasse with its European creditors, according to Greece's ruling party. Syriza's political committee said the plan pushed back decisions and "does not contribute positively in the direction of finding an honorable and commonly accepted solution."

Overlapping or replacing NATO? The European Union is set to unveil proposals today for a new European defense union. The "nature of the trans-Atlantic relationship is evolving," the EU's executive arm will say in a "reflection paper" on the future of the bloc's defense. "More than ever, Europeans need to take greater responsibility for their own security."

Further weighing into the Gulf state rift, President Trump appeared to support the isolation of Qatar, noting that his message against funding terror and extremism is being heeded by countries in the region. "The U.S. still wants to see this issue de-escalated and resolved immediately," said Press Secretary Sean Spicer. We're communicating with all the parties in the Middle East "to restore cooperation."

Australia's economy slowed in the first three months of the year as bad weather hit exports and a deceleration in homebuilding produced the weakest annual growth since 2009. New figures showed GDP growth at 0.3% Q/Q in the period ending March 31, slowing from 1.1% in the December quarter, but in line with economists' forecasts.

The Mexican peso has recovered all its losses vs. the greenback since President Trump was elected, discounting the worst fears of a trade war between the U.S. and its southern neighbor. A series of rate hikes by Mexico's central bank has added to the rally, as well as a win by President Nieto's PRI party in the election for governor of the country's largest state.

It also comes after the U.S. and Mexico reached an "agreement in principle" designed to avert a trade war over sugar, setting the course for bigger talks on rewriting NAFTA. While American producers failed to endorse the deal, the pact will go through a final drafting stage, during which the two sides will try to make it easier for them to "come on board."

The U.S. Department of Energy believes U.S. oil production will rise to 10M barrels a day next year, the highest average annual level on the books. The revision is another sign that U.S. drillers are taking full advantage of higher oil prices buoyed by OPEC's deal to limit production. Output in the American oil patch has surged about 9% to 9.3M barrels over the last eight months.

President Trump is will speak in Cincinnati today as part of what the White House has billed as a week-long effort to formally launch an initiative for $1T in infrastructure investment. He'll propose allocating $200B in federal funding over 10 years to spur at least an additional $800B in spending by states, municipalities and the private sector.