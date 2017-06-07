Energy Stocks Finally Catching Bids

We believe 2017 is a "tale of two halves".

Warren Pies, Energy Strategist at Ned David Research, shares with us how fundamentals don't explain the bad relative performance.

In our flagship weekly report, "What Changed This Week" on 6/3, we went over the extreme pessimism taking place in the energy sector.

Warren Pies, Energy Strategist at Ned Davis Research, tweeted out a few charts that went over the staggering underperformance we saw in energy stocks.

Let's go over what he found first:

Source: Warren Pies

According to what Warren found, energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) relative to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is at the worst relative performance since 1985 (data didn't go back further). It would be understandable if the underperformance came on the heels of bearish fundamental developments, but that's also not what Warren found.

Source: Warren Pies

Out of those sample years, the average oil move was down 26%, but WTI was only down 9% YTD. It couldn't be explained by the underperformance in oil.

In addition, there were no fundamental weaknesses he could point to in explaining the negative sentiment in the market as crude inventory continues to decrease faster than the five-year average.

Source: Warren Pies

The negative sentiment in the energy community saw a ray of light Tuesday with the S&P 500 declining 0.30% while energy stocks rallied 1.18%.

Is this the start of a new trend? Or will energy investors have to continue to suffer?

We recently wrote a MEMO titled, "The Tale of Two Halves." In the MEMO, we talked about the material outperformance observed in growth versus value in the first half of 2017. And while the current market narrative points to this theme continuing for the second half, we found evidence to believe the trend will reverse. Inflation themed names, cyclicals, and value will outperform growth in the back half of 2017.

