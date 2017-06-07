June 2017 Perspective

The U.S. Economy

Recall that in late 2016, we shifted our U.S. and global macro overviews, stating that while growth may marginally improve, we expected it to remain bound within the post-global financial crisis range. We stand by this view.

Since changing our overviews, the U.S. economy has followed through with exactly those kind of marginal improvements: first quarter GDP of just 1.2% is still rather uninspiring; inflation remains very much in check (last week's report on Core PCE Prices showed a 1.5% year-over-year increase, well below the Fed's 2% target); and the labor market continues to make slow but steady progress.

In particular, the gradual improvement for American labor can be seen in both the traditional unemployment rate of 4.3%, as well as in the broader so-called "underemployment rate," at 8.4%. The underemployment rate adds to the traditional rate all persons marginally attached to the labor force as well as those who are working part time for economic reasons. In 2017, the overall spread between the two has been compressing with the broader rate improving at twice the speed.

As the cycle further extends and growth names continue to run, core portfolios are shifting to a slightly more neutral positioning. While these core portfolios maintain a sizeable growth tilt in the aggregate, our bias has shifted toward being incrementally more comfortable with economically-sensitive stocks.

These changes are a manifestation of incrementally selling growth names that have met or breached what we consider to be fair value, as well as the addition of new names in new industries that we feel have positive risk/reward profiles.

It is worth highlighting explicitly, the portfolio shifts do not represent a top down call. As always, these core purchases are made from a fundamental, bottom-up perspective, and as such, the overall portfolio shift is merely a side effect of where we are finding the most attractive investment opportunities.

As an illustration, we recently purchased a basket of copper miners under our Hurdle Rate investment strategy. Copper miners struggled after the commodity supercycle rolled over several years ago. This drove down copper capital investment projects. Bringing new copper online requires several years and significant investment. New projects must also cope with declining iron ore grades that result in copper becoming increasingly more expensive to mine. These factors will constrain supply going forward.

Meanwhile, copper has a broad array of applications, particularly within infrastructure construction, and its usage is closely tied with global economic growth. We see our current economic outlook, highlighted at the beginning of this newsletter, as at least supportive of current demand levels.

Thus, we expect this constrained supply/steady demand dynamic to create a multi-year deficit that will boost copper prices and benefit our copper miner basket. This investment is an opportunistic example of our flexible, bottom-up investment philosophy in action.

The Global Economy

As a follow-up on last month's improving European outlook commentary, we find that our more constructive views are tracking as expected. Over the beginning part of the year, Eurozone headline inflation accelerated to 2%, but with the year-over-year change in oil prices peaking in January, it has come back down and we expect it to continue converging toward core inflation over the short term. We anticipate benign inflationary pressures will keep the central bank accommodative for now. Unemployment fell to 9.3%, below its long-run average and GDP is holding near 2%.

At least some part of the healing can be traced to improving global trade. World trade volumes are growing at a far quicker rate than they were at this time last year, with emerging market volumes spiking impressively. The rally is partly related to improving commodity prices, especially oil, and our copper Hurdle Rate would further benefit from an upside demand surprise, though this is not a requirement for the thesis to succeed.

Overshadowing the positive trade data released on emerging markets was a setback in one of the BRIC nations (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). Both Brazil's currency and stock market experienced a major selloff on bribery allegations against President Michel Temer. The allegations stem from Operation Carwash, an ongoing corruption probe that has already implicated over 100 of Brazil's political and business elite.

In one day, Brazilian equities fell 9% while the currency, the real (BRL), depreciated 7% against the dollar. In U.S. dollar terms, this equates to a massive one-day 15% drop for U.S.-based investors, although the markets have since stabilized. The reason for the selloff is two-fold.

First, Brazil is suffering from severe fiscal stress. The country requires deep social security and pension reform. Investors viewed President Temer as capable of pursuing a reform agenda that would unlock Brazil's tremendous growth potential. The scandal may delay or completely derail this process.

Second, Brazil was heavily hit by the commodity downturn, and it is only now recovering. For example, real GDP was expected to return to growth this year after having contracted for nine consecutive quarters. Inflation receded from double-digits to below 5%, and the central bank had successfully begun an interest rate cutting cycle. The political upheaval and sharp BRL devaluation create tremendous uncertainty, undermine the central bank's ability to support growth, and threaten the economic recovery.

Going forward, we see the odds of President Temer resigning as high and would view any additional currency weakness as suggestive of capital outflows, increasing the odds of the country tipping back into recession.

Our Perspective

U.S. equity markets were positive during May, and are up approximately 8.7% on a year-to-date basis. International equity markets were up for the month as well - strongly so - and have returned over 13% year-to-date on a U.S. dollar basis. Valuations in the broad U.S. stock market remain elevated, but we continue to see few unsustainable excesses that would suggest the U.S. economy is at risk of imminent recession. In this environment, discernment and flexibility are critical.

Given the slow global growth environment, in portfolios geared toward capital growth, we are targeting investments in fundamentally strong businesses that are not reliant upon macroeconomic growth to drive sales and earnings. More specifically, we see value in businesses that have control of their destiny and are taking share in large established markets or are creating new markets on their own. Our goal is to identify companies trading at attractive valuations relative to their growth potential. We have also become incrementally more comfortable with economically sensitive areas of the market based on the slight change in our overview, though selectivity remains key.

Regarding fixed income, our outlook remains constructive toward credit, and although spreads have tightened, they remain relatively attractive on a fundamental basis. Considering these dynamics, we maintain a sizeable allocation to corporate bonds, which consists of investment-grade securities, although some customized portfolios may contain selective high yield exposure as well. As we are in the later stages of the economic cycle, credit valuations are not as compelling as they were previously, and we may look to reduce exposure over time if credit spreads tighten further. Portfolios also have a notable allocation to Treasuries - which includes some Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) - and Agency securities, as well as asset-backed Pass-Through securities.

We continue to believe a modest duration remains in clients' best interests. Interest rates are still historically low, and since the excess yield for holding a long-term bond instead of a series of shorter-term bonds also remains low, we maintain our view that investors are not being adequately compensated to hold significant amounts of long-term debt. Should rates gradually move higher over time - as we anticipate - we may incrementally add duration to take advantage of higher levels of income. Conversely, if rates consolidate and prices rise, we may look to reduce duration.

In our view, short-term and income-oriented investors should also explore equities that display stable fundamentals and are trading at attractive valuations. We believe companies that generate strong, stable cash flows and pay an attractive dividend could be compelling options for these types of investors in the current environment.

Source: Thomson Reuters. Analysis: Manning & Napier Advisors, LLC (Manning & Napier).