Teladoc Is Heavily Shorted - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/6/17)

Puma Biotechnology is too high to be bought.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, June 6.

Bullish Calls

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI): Every time the stock gets downgraded, it rises. It's a good stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): It's an online platform that is working and Cramer does not want to quit.

Bearish Calls

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC): "It's at a 52-week high and there's a gigantic short position. If they miss, it'll be cut in half. I think you're playing with fire with Teladoc."

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT): The stock has moved up a lot and there is a short position built. Book profits.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR): It's at the bottom of the chain. Stay away.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NYSE:PPC): No. Cramer prefers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): Don't reach for the yield.

Energous Corp. (NASDAQ:WATT): It's too speculative for Cramer. He recommended staying away.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI): It's a good stock but it has moved up 168% in a short while. Cramer said it's too high to be bought.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up