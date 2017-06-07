Teladoc Is Heavily Shorted - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/6/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Book profits on Sarepta Therapeutics.

Energy Transfer Partners' yield is a red flag.

Puma Biotechnology is too high to be bought.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, June 6.

Bullish Calls

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI): Every time the stock gets downgraded, it rises. It's a good stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): It's an online platform that is working and Cramer does not want to quit.

Bearish Calls

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC): "It's at a 52-week high and there's a gigantic short position. If they miss, it'll be cut in half. I think you're playing with fire with Teladoc."

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT): The stock has moved up a lot and there is a short position built. Book profits.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR): It's at the bottom of the chain. Stay away.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NYSE:PPC): No. Cramer prefers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): Don't reach for the yield.

Energous Corp. (NASDAQ:WATT): It's too speculative for Cramer. He recommended staying away.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI): It's a good stock but it has moved up 168% in a short while. Cramer said it's too high to be bought.

