Are Higher Inflation Rates Inherently Less Stable?

Vaidas Urba directed me to a very interesting talk by Vítor Constâncio, Vice-President of the European Central Bank. Here's one item that caught my eye:

Increasing the inflation target real interest rates could then be effective to eliminate negative output and unemployment gaps. These benefits of a higher inflation target can be outweighed by the broader costs of higher inflation, depending on the chosen level. Historically, relatively higher inflation has usually been associated with more volatile inflation.[30] Moreover, the ECB and many other inflation-targeting central banks have shown that other monetary policy tools are available when interest rates cannot be lowered further.

It's true that the availability of alternative tools makes a higher inflation target unnecessary, but the first argument is a bit misleading. While it's true that "Historically, relatively higher inflation has usually been associated with more volatile inflation", this isn't actually relevant to the debate over whether the inflation target should be set at 2%, 3% or 4%. Yes, inflation was both higher and more volatile during the 1960s-80s, but inflation was lower and more volatile during the gold standard era.

The greater stability of inflation since 1990 is due to the fact that central banks have started targeting inflation, whereas there was no consistent inflation target under either the Great Inflation or the gold standard. Inflation will be more stable when it's being targeted, regardless of whether the target is set at 2%, 3% or 4%. Now, if you are talking about an extremely high target, say 17%, then I'd expect more volatility, as it's unlikely the next government or central bank head would agree with that sort of specific number. The real issue is not how high the target is, but rather the degree of consensus. Maybe there is currently more consensus around 2% than 3%, but if the zero bound continues to be an issue, then that consensus may reverse in the future.

The discussion also mentions NGDPLT, but doesn't really offer any useful analysis of that proposal.

David Levey directed me to an interesting Vox essay by Athanasios Orphanides, which compares the debt situation in Japan and Italy:

For Japan, the dramatic rise of the debt ratio before the crisis reflects the lack of nominal growth. While the long-term government bond yield appeared to be low (consistently below 2%), nominal GDP growth was even lower (about zero, on average). The adverse debt dynamics worsened after 2007, with the recession following the Global Crisis. Part of the problem was overly tight monetary policy: policy rates were constrained by the zero lower bound (ZLB), but the Bank of Japan was reluctant to employ the required QE policies. However, since 2013 the Bank of Japan has embarked on a decisive QE programme which has simultaneously boosted nominal GDP growth and depressed long-term government bond yields. Since September 2016, as part of its 'Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing with Yield Curve Control' policy, the Bank of Japan has communicated explicitly its intention to keep the 10-year yield on government bonds close to zero and short-term interest rates negative until inflation rises to 2%, in line with its definition of price stability. This monetary policy has stabilised Japan's debt dynamics and has provided the Japanese government more time to implement structural reform measures and complete the fiscal adjustment needed to bring its primary deficit under control.

Abenomics has modestly boosted inflation in Japan, but the rate remains below the BOJ's 2% target. In another sense, however, the policy has been a big success. Unemployment has fallen to 2.8%, NGDP growth has accelerated, and the debt ratio has stopped rising. Japan is no longer on the road to bankruptcy.

That's why I favored the monetary "arrow" of Abenomics, and I'm pleased to see even a partial success. In contrast, Italy lacks its own currency and will have to combine fiscal austerity with supply-side reforms to solve its problems. That's much tougher to achieve.

P.S. Hester Peirce is my colleague at the Mercatus Center, where she focuses on financial regulatory issues. In this link, she's on a panel with Ben Bernanke discussing Dodd-Frank provisions such as the "orderly liquidation authority".