Bank Of America - Coincidence? I Don't Think So

Now is not the time to be a Bank of America bull.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is having a very hard time going up. Traders keep piling into anti-reflationary trades like Treasury bonds. Net long Treasury positions are climbing from record to record after hitting record net short positions after the election. The fact that we keep seeing lower government bond yields puts tremendous pressure on America's second biggest bank.

Graph: blue line = iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) (inverted)

One of the problems is the falling yield curve. Growth acceleration and the election pushed the yield curve from a 0.76 points difference up to more than 1.3 points between the 10 and 2 year bonds. This was probably one of the biggest bull cases since the massive 2012 rally.

We are currently back below 0.90 after a steady decline since the December peak. This has turned out to be a tremendous headwind for bank bulls. The yield curve is resembling a strong magnet causing bank stocks to underperform. Note how every rally ended when the yield curve kept falling.

Of course it is great to see a great correlation. It is even better to get actual comments from the finance industry that confirm the current macro trend. Below, you see the ISM/NMI comments from the finance industry and the Bank of America stock price.

The third quarter of 2016 did not show any significant growth. Neither did the stock price. It did go up but it was well within its sideways trend. In addition to that, the comments mentioned low interest rates as a negative force in September. This marked the exact yield curve bottom as you can see in the graph above.

October showed the first positive signs "All segments doing fairly well". This perfectly confirms by own macro analysis which showed higher economic growth before the election in November. These positive comments kept going until February, which marked the stock price peak.

Since then, we got comments that included positive message but all strong optimism is gone. "Business is progressing steadily. No real issues or adjustments to affect annual goals/efforts"

This is once again confirmed by the actual ISM/NMI finance & insurance graph. This graph shows the relative strength compared to other non-manufacturing industries. February marked the last month of high growth after which we got a few prints of rather slow growth.

Conclusion

Bank of America is not feeling the urge to rally higher. This could be the reason of a falling yield curve and lower sentiment. The finance industry is seeing moderate expansion after solid gains in the first months of this year. This is being confirmed by both the official ISM/NMI comments and the sentiment graph.

I personally believe that it will take some time until we get to make some nice returns. For now, I'm looking to sell my small Bank of America position which was aimed at benefiting from a short term bonds sell-off. Note that this was only a short term trade as I discussed in this article.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.