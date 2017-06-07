Disney As A Dividend Growth Stock

Photo credit

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has struggled in the past couple of years as its high-profile issues with ESPN have weighed on the stock. There's also the more recent matter of attendance at its parks declining and although higher ticket prices led to increased revenue, things aren't exactly looking up for Disney these days. One thing it has been able to do well through this ordeal, however, is return capital to shareholders and in this article, I'll take a look specifically at its dividend in the context of free cash flow.

I'll be using data from Morningstar to do this.

We'll begin with Disney's per share payout for the past decade to get an idea of where it has come from.

The chart makes it look like Disney ramped its dividend in 2015 and then abruptly cut it and that is technically what happened, although the details are far less concerning. Disney switched from an annual payout to a semi-annual one during fiscal 2015 and thus, shareholders received what amounted to 1.5X the payout they would normally have received. That is an insignificant detail that doesn't matter for our purposes, but I thought I'd explain the funky looking bump in the chart.

Now that we have that out of the way, we can see that Disney really became serious about paying its dividend around 2012. That's when it began to increase the payout in meaningful increments and since that time, the dividend is up many times over. In fact, during this time frame, Disney's payout is 4.6X what it was in fiscal 2007. That's enormous growth but to be fair, it started from a low base. Still, shareholders must be pleased with the growth they've seen in the payout even if they do only receive two payments per year instead of four.

The average move in the payout over this time frame is better than 20% despite the lack of moves in the first part of the period. That's some pretty extraordinary growth and in looking at that level of movement, it is a bit surprising that Disney doesn't even sport anything close to a market yield at just 1.5%. Its current yield isn't all that enticing to be sure but as we look at its ability to finance the payout, we'll focus on growth potential.

To that end, below is a look at Disney's FCF against the cash outlay of the dividend for each year in our dataset. The idea behind this is that dividends are cash expenditures and thus, must be funded by cash, not earnings. That cash can come from asset sales, the balance sheet, debt or any other number of places, but the only one that matters for long term sustainability and growth is FCF. This is the only recurring source of cash for any company and thus, it is critical when discussing dividends.

The first thing you notice on this chart is just how robust Disney's FCF has been for many years. The low point in its FCF over the past decade is still in excess of $3B and the high point is better than $8B, set in fiscal 2016. That's absolutely tremendous and it allows Disney to not only buy back lots of stock, but pay its ever-rising dividend very easily as well. To that end, Disney has more things to spend its FCF on than just the dividend, but it is certainly an important consideration.

If we look at this another way, we can see how much of its FCF Disney uses each year in order to pay its dividend, giving us some insight into how much further the payout could rise.

Disney's FCF usage has been diminutive the entire time it has paid a dividend throughout its history. As I said, Disney didn't become serious about paying a meaningful, rising dividend until a few years ago and its FCF has ramped as well, meaning that its usage rates have risen but only slightly. Ignore the bump in 2015 due to the "extra" dividend payment that was received and we can see that in the TTM - Disney's high point in terms of FCF usage - it is still only at about 30% FCF usage. That's double what it was in 2007 but at that level, it could be quadruple from the starting point and that would be fine.

My proverbial line in the sand on dividend payments is 80% to 85% of FCF as at that level, the dividend is a burden on the financing of the company. To say Disney isn't close to that is a gross understatement and its current use of FCF implies that its dividend could increase by about 170% or so before it reaches the danger zone at Disney's current level of FCF. That's a lot and while I do think Disney will get there at some point, it is going to be a long time from now. In the interim, take comfort in knowing that Disney can afford whatever dividend increases that please it and shareholders will continue to benefit from its payout growth.

One cautious note I've got on Disney is that its struggles with its Media business are beginning to impact FCF and that, in turn, negatively impacts what it can do from a dividend perspective longer term. The Parks business is performing well but declining traffic is never a good thing so I'm not sure where FCF growth is going to come from in the future. Disney isn't dead and I'm not trying to suggest the company should be sold at any cost but I'm far more cautious on this name than I was even a few months ago. I think other people are as well because the stock has gone nowhere for about two years now. Despite this, the dividend could easily double from here with no undue stress on Disney's ability to finance itself so if you're in the market for some dividend growth, you can certainly do worse. In fact, perhaps Disney should consider a huge dividend increase to breathe some life into the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.