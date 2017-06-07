Steven Bregman On 'The Greatest Bubble Ever' (Passive ETF Investing)

Jim Grant calls Steven Bregman "one of Wall Street's most interesting thinkers." I called upon him to share his thoughts on the massive and growing trend towards passive investing, which he calls, "the greatest bubble ever." He discusses the differences between the current bubble in the financial markets and prior bubbles, the specific distortions created in the markets and the unique opportunities they present. Perhaps most importantly, Steven reveals the little-discussed structural shift in passive investing which dramatically devalues it as a strategy, and how investors have been deceived by historical return figures that are not applicable to the products they own today. We also get into his personal history in the financial industry, along with his evolution as an investor and more. Here are a few notes and links related to the episode: