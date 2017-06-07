What's Happened To Brand Loyalty? - Cramer's Mad Money (6/6/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, June 6.

What's does Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiling its HomePod have in common with J.Crew chief Mickey Drexler stepping down? "Now, what the heck, you're probably asking, does a high-end speaker system have to do with the resignation of a famous retail CEO? Simple, they help define what's working and what's not working in this crazy stock market," said Cramer.

J.Crew has struggled with declining same-store sales in the last 11 quarters. This struggle is not limited to just J.Crew, but most retailers. Drexler has a strong reputation in retail and yet there was no success. In fact, Drexler was appointed by Steve Jobs to Apple's board to help Apple develop retail presence.

Cramer said that most mall-based retailers are missing the mark as young shoppers go the mall knowing exactly what they want. Brand loyalty plays a key role here. "In the age of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), where driving to the mall is anathema to many shoppers, Mickey couldn't distinguish his goods enough to entice people into a place where they didn't want to go to begin with. Much has been made of his fashion missteps. I think those are way off-base," added Cramer.

However, when it comes to Apple, there is a strong brand loyalty. "Despite all this internet disintermediation, despite the endless hunt for bargains via Amazon, Apple's got the best brand loyalty in the world. The loyalty is the key to the earnings per share, it's the key to its stock's recent run, and it's the key to why Warren Buffett became the company's largest shareholder," said Cramer.

Despite the $349 price tag, HomePod is a challenger to the $179 Amazon Echo. There will be lots of buyers due to brand loyalty. "Think about retail. Don't you increasingly believe that most apparel's generic? Think about televisions. Totally generic, right? I mean, my daughter bought a 55-incher the other day and I didn't ask which maker, I figured it would work no matter what. Big deal, right?" said Cramer.

Brand loyalty in retail has been fading and that's where Mickey Drexler could not do much. Cramer used to be a brand loyalist to many products but now Apple is the only brand he is loyal to.

Crude Oil

Is crude headed higher? Shouldn't oil prices have gone up on ties with Qatar being cut off by some Arab countries? "If oil can't mount a major advance on some insane Middle East friction, real tension among the Gulf States that export 30% of the world's crude oil to starved markets, what is it going to take for black gold to really roar higher?" said Cramer.

The answer to this question was in Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) conference call where they said that oil will rise when deep-water oil wells start to run dry. Cramer added that Schlumberger is the world's largest oil service company and they know about crude supply and demand.

When crude prices went down two years ago, all new deep-water projects were stopped. Those that are producing will run dry soon. This will lead to stabilization in supply.

The oil price is dependent on the speculators now who hold long-term contracts and they need to unwind. Cramer thinks the current oil rally will fade by the end of the week.

CEO interview - Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto stock went up on its earnings beat and strong guidance and is up 30% since bottoming in April. Cramer interviewed chairman and CEO Mark McLaughlin to hear more about the quarter.

McLaughlin said that the sales team restructuring in the last quarter has started showing results. The company added 2,000 new customers this quarter by taking share from competitors. They are displaying leadership in the space. "We continue to take customers at a very high rate," he added.

Their partnership with other cyber security companies has led to strong integration of the ecosystem that helps customers. "What's really driving the need for security these days is increasing levels of automation and orchestration. So, particularly for smaller companies, they just don't have the resources to keep up with all the complexities of cyber-security, so what we're trying to do and other folks are trying to do – we think we're leaders here – is create real platforms that have a lot of automation, a lot of orchestration, and a lot of leverage that drives simplicity because we're fighting a highly automated adversary so we need more automation," said McLaughlin.

He also added that the recent order from Washington to pay attention to cyber-security increases awareness and is good for the industry.

CEO interview - e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

The guidance from e.l.f. Beauty disappointed in the last quarter and the stock has been down after the company issued 8.4M shares at $27/share. Cramer interviewed chairman and CEO Tarang Amin to find out what lies ahead.

Amin said that the company reiterated its guidance of 20% revenue growth and they are keen on their strategy to make high quality cosmetics accessible to everyone. "We believe that this is a long-term growth play, and so for those who are fickle, maybe this isn't for you. But for those who really believe in the underlying thesis here, which is we make extraordinary cosmetics, high-quality ones that are accessible to consumers, then this is a great one," he added.

The company is using machine learning to know what the consumers want based on the product reviews on the website. This has helped them launch 21 new products in this quarter.

"We continue to have incredible growth at Wal-Mart, and then Ulta, they recently announced that they're going to be putting e.l.f. into a subset of their stores as well. E.l.f. has been able to grow regardless of the economic cycle, regardless of what's going on in the broader category, and we'll continue to grow as we have," concluded Amin.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS): Their quarter was good but Cramer likes growth and hence he prefers Pepsi (NYSE:PEP). He suggested buying some now and the rest on weakness due to the Fed.

Pandora (NYSE:P): It's too low to sell. Cramer doesn't think they will be taken over and so the stock is dead money.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP): Cramer likes the last quarter from them. He thinks it can stay independent and survive.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): The weather needs to be unusually warm for this stock to rise.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC): Their cost is low and they are a good long-term buy. There are hiccups in the short term.

Vale (NYSE:VALE): It's a play on iron trade. There is lot of uncertainty and Cramer recommended staying away.

