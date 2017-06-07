Blackstone: Maybe Schwarzman Wasn't Crazy

I poked fun at Schwarzman's claim that Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is worth $100/share, but if the man himself can keep making $40 billion deals, then perhaps his bullishness isn't completely unfounded. In my previous article I wrote that investors could buy Blackstone as a tactical trade as the company is set to reap in incentive fees in a bull market. Today, I also believe that the stock could have long-term potential.

As a private equity giant, Blackstone is an asset manager on steroids. Its assets under management not only generate high base management fees, they also provide free call options through performance fees. Now I knew all of this before, but I believe that I overlooked the company's most prized asset: Schwarzman himself.

The business hasn't changed, but I underestimated Schwarzman's ability to raise money and make deals happen in order to fuel AUM growth. With the announcement of the $40 billion Saudi Arabia deal, it's become clear to me that Schwarzman is leveraging his role as the Chairman of the Strategic and Policy Forum to its full extent to drive asset growth.

The stock has risen over 10% since the announcement of the deal. From an AUM perspective it makes sense, as an extra $40 billion of assets would imply a 10.8% increase over total AUM as of Q1, or a 14.3% increase over fee-earning AUM as of Q1. We don't know the exact terms of the deal, but we can be sure that Schwarzman isn't raising money for charity. Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund could get discounts on fees, but if history is any guidance, private equity companies are very good at extracting 2/20 from investors, no matter the size.

Assuming that the $40 billion fund will yield Q1's annualized base management fee rate of 0.92%, Blackstone could generate $368 million per year from this deal alone, or $0.31/share, which represents a 14.5% increase over the trailing twelve month dividend ($2.11/share). Obviously this assumes 100% margin capture, which is likely too optimistic; but at the same time, I excluded the volatile and unpredictable performance fees. From purely a base management fee perspective, if Blackstone could grow this stable income stream by 14% per year for the foreseeable future, then I would say that the stock would be an excellent buy. Of course, we don't know exactly how much capital, if any, Schwarzman could raise; but the fact that he successfully closed a $40 billion fund while he held the position of Chairman of the Strategic and Policy Forum gives me comfort that such growth is achievable. I am optimistic that more of such deals will pop up in the future. Remember that for a mega-fund like Saudi Arabia's PIF ($2 trillion AUM), $40 billion is a drop in the ocean, so it's not like the addressable market is drying up. In fact, the secular tailwind alone will provide some nice AUM growth; PwC has projected that alternative assets will grow at an annual rate of 8-10% through 2020.

Takeaway

When you invest in a stock you are not just investing in the company, but also the people that run the show. With Schwarzman at the helm, I believe that the future is bright for Blackstone, even if his price target for his own stock is a bit kooky. Overall, I believe that Blackstone is an attractive long here based on the potential acceleration in AUM growth as I believe Schwarzman will do his best to leverage his political position to raise more assets.

Author's note: Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.