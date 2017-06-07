Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated: The Stock Has Doubled But Trouble Looms Ahead

Territory expansion has increased the company's debt and increased expenses which could lead to a disaster.

The stocks recent run up is due to territory expansion which could become problematic.

If you were lucky enough to have invested in Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) over the past few years then you have likely seen the company's stock soar to staggering heights; but it could soon leave a bad taste in your mouth.

Don't let the company's name fool you; this isn't The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO). The company is however the largest Coca-Cola Bottler in the United States.

Industry Background

To understand the very important difference between the two companies you have to have a basic understanding of the non-alcoholic beverage industry.

When you go to the store and purchase a Coca-Cola product that beverage is not necessarily produced by the company whose logo is on the can.

The Coca-Cola Company is the company that owns the beverages secret recipe and produces the syrup that produce the flavor for the beverage.

Bottling companies such as Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated purchase these syrups and other key ingredients from the manufacturers, add carbonated water to the syrup, fill bottles and cans with the beverage and then sell and ship the finished products to merchants in their territory.

The Bottling Business

Generally speaking the bottling business can be highly lucrative. Bottling companies have protected territories in which they operate, they are producing some of the nation's most consumed beverages and they are not necessarily limited to producing beverages for only one company.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated also produces and bottles Dr. Pepper and other non-Coca-Cola beverages. They also distribute pre-bottled beverages such as Monster Energy Drinks.

This is standard practice in the bottling business and gives bottlers close to a monopoly on non-alcoholic beverages in their area.

For the remainder of this article I will refer to Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated as "the company" now that we have a general understanding of the company's business and industry.

Revenue Growth & Stock Price

When I first stumbled upon the company's stock I was blown away by the stocks growth. The stock has jumped from $61 per share just 5 years ago to trading at $231.75 per share today.

Even more impressive was the fact that the stock has almost doubled in the past year alone. Its current 52 week low is $119.80 so investors who have been in the stock for more than a year are sitting pretty.

When I delved into the company's financials I found some pretty impressive growth. Net sales have grown from $1.61 billion in 2012 to a staggering $3.15 billion in 2016. Just between 2015 and 2016 net sales jumped from $2.30 billion to $3.15 billion.

While most investors would look at this kind of sales growth as a good thing I saw just the opposite. The bottling business has been around a long time and most bottling companies are long past the days of impressive growth like this.

Territory Expansion

It turns out this is not a story of great management or superior skill; but a story of luck.

Over the past few years the company has had the opportunity to expand into new territories that were previously not available to the company. These new territories are the cause of the company's sudden growth and the company's ability to gain these new territories was not something they could have previously pursued.

Based on the stocks outstanding performance investors seem to be placing a very large value on this territory expansion; but a closer look at the company's financials shows a much bleaker picture.

In 2016, after gaining a ton of new territory, the company had net sales of $3.15 billion but Costs of Sales was $1.94 billion leaving a gross profit of $1.21 billion. From the gross profit of $1.21 billion you subtract the Selling, Delivery and Administrative expense of $1.08 billion and the company's 2016 income from operations was a sad $127.85 million.

Looking at income from operations over the past 5 years we still see a growth trend due to the territory expansion; but a much less exciting growth trend than the sales numbers would indicate.

Income from operations:

2012: $88.68 million

2013: $73.64 million

2014: $85.96 million

2015: $98.14 million

2016: $127.85 million

The Important Numbers

When we look at the numbers that truly matter to shareholders the company's performance is even less fantastic.

The company had net income in 2012 of only $31.45 million and that number has only grown to $56.66 million in 2016. Once you take away net income attributable to non-controlling interest 2016 net income attributable to the company was only $50.14 million; less than half of 2016's income from operations.

This equates to earnings of $5.39 per share ($5.36 per diluted share) with the per share earnings also being much higher in 2016 than in previous years; again due to territory expansion.

At the end of the day a company is only as good as the profit it makes for its shareholders. Impressive sales numbers and the appearance of organic growth are great to see on paper, or on a chart, but it's the company's profits that matter the most.

You Don't Need Money

It's important that a company generate profits; but it's equally important what the company does with those profits.

In 2016 the company paid investors dividends of $1.00 per share. $1.00 per $231.75 share. That's an annual yield of 0.44%. This is inexcusable.

Each share produced $5.39 in earnings, yet shareholders were only paid $1.00. If the other $4.39 per share had been reinvested in some way that would help grow shareholder value I would be fine with that.

If that money is needed to buy new equipment, reduce debt, take advantage of some new opportunity, those are all acceptable reasons for shareholders to receive a smaller portion of the earnings.

What is not acceptable is for a person, or a small group of people within the company, to decide that they should put the shareholders second and use the funds that rightfully belong to the shareholders for something that is in no way going to grow shareholder value.

Charitable Donations

In 2016 the company gave away $8.4 million in cash to various charities.

The 2016 annual report actually states "we believe a sustained and planned charitable giving program to support our communities is an essential component to the success of our brand"; 2016 annual report page 15.

The company is selling the worlds favorite beverages to retailers that have to carry them in order to please their customers. The company could never donate a dime to charity and see the exact same results.

I'm not saying that charitable contributions are a bad thing. If they are used strategically to reduce tax liability which results in a creation of shareholder value that could not be expected otherwise that's fine; but that's not the case here.

The company has 41 million people in its territories and gave away $8.4 million. That's less than $0.25 per person. That's far from a significant impact of any kind.

More importantly it's not the company's job. The company's job is to create a profit for its shareholders and to create value for its shareholders. It's the company's job to grow the value of the company for the shareholders.

The shareholders are the ones that own the company. If a shareholder wants to take part of the money they make from investing in the company, whether it's dividends they receive or proceeds from selling the stock for a profit, and donate that to charity I am all for that.

The key difference is that it should be the shareholders decision whether or not to give away their portion of the money their investment made; not the company's.

When your stock is $231.75 per share and the annual dividend is $1.00 per share the last thing you should be doing is giving that money to charity.

The Deeper Problem

This is a trend I see in companies that are publicly traded but whose stock ownership is concentrated in a very small group of individuals.

Because the chosen few own millions of shares they can sustain a small dividend such as $1.00 annually yet still make a fortune off of these distributions every year.

Individuals like this could take the money from the dividends they receive and give it to charity. Instead they donate it directly from the company; that way it doesn't come out of their pockets and they don't have to pay taxes on those funds prior to donating them.

I view this as not only unethical but also as extremely unfair to the other shareholders. Everyday hard working people buy stocks so they can grow their wealth and invest for the future.

If you are one of the lucky few who own so much of a company's stock that you can make millions of dollars a year from low dividends while serving on the company's board you have a responsibility to the other shareholders to insure that the faith they placed in your company when they invested is rewarded.

Shareholders First

If a few people own so many shares that a $1.00 per share dividend can make them millions, and those same people are in control of the company's finances, it is unlikely that the dividend rate is likely to increase in the future.

The shareholders and their best interest should always be put first. If the company isn't putting shareholders first at all times then it's not worth investing in.

Confidential Information

Last month the company was able to get information related to exhibits from its latest quarterly report treated as confidential by the SEC. I have attached a copy of the SEC order.

This order allows this information to be undisclosed for the next 10 years.

I'm sure there's a good reason the company decided to hide something from the public and from its shareholders; but then again there's never a good reason to hide things from the shareholders.

The shareholders own the company. To have information related to the company they own withheld from them is completely unacceptable.

Options

Options are an important part of an overall investment plan. When used strategically they can give you peace of mind knowing your investment is protected or they can be used to help put extra money back into your portfolio.

Not all companies have options available, and not all investments require options to be successful, but in cases such as this it can be hard to make a prudent investment without them.

Investors who own the stock and have benefited from its price increase aren't able to protect their position with puts. Investors who are looking at the company and believe the stock still has room to grow from the recent territory expansions don't have the opportunity to use calls to leverage their position while minimizing risk.

Future Prospects

In the company's most recent quarterly reports the company has indicated that it is continuing in its attempt to expand its territory.

Clearly the more the company can successfully expand its territory the better; but this territory expansion can't continue indefinitely.

In addition, the more the company's territory expands the more the company's costs increase. The company has already had to grow its workforce from approximately 6,500 to 13,000 employees. Workers compensation, payroll, taxes, insurance have all increased dramatically and will continue to do so as new territories, and new employees to service them, are brought into the company's fold.

Territory expansion is the one opportunity the company can currently take advantage of. It's unlikely that the company will be able to increase margins or increase same territory sales in such a way as to have a material impact on the company's future performance.

That means that territory expansion is an important factor; but taking advantage of such an opportunity will continue to be costly.

Debt

According to the 2016 annual report long term debt was $907.25 million and interest expense was $36.32 million.

Just 5 years ago long term debt was just $398.12 million and net income was $31.45 million.

The company has more than doubled its long term debt over the past 5 years but has not yet been able to double net income. 5 years ago long term debt was approximately 13x the year's net income, now it's over 18x net income.

Debt isn't a bad thing when used wisely; but I find it hard to justify going deeper and deeper into debt when that debt fails to adequately translate into equal benefits to the company's bottom line.

In 2016 interest expense was 72.64% of the company's net income.

As the company continues to expand into new territories it will continue needing to take on additional debt. At current rates the interest on that debt, and the added expenses the company must take on when expanding into new territory, will begin to erode net income.

It will negatively impact earnings and the company could easily find itself in a position it may not be able to get out of easily.

The Empire Problem

There are numerous examples throughout history of how attempting to create an empire can destroy even the strongest of men.

In each case rapid expansion required taking on considerable debt. In each case rapid expansion required troops to be spread too thin. In each case rapid expansion created management and logistic issues.

The same factors that have destroyed the great military conquests of history have destroyed the great business conquests of history.

The company wants to acquire as much territory as possible. The company is already the largest independent Coca-Cola Bottler in the United States. It's already the biggest but that's not good enough; the company wants more.

The company has already taken on substantial debt to fund this expansion. It is already suffering higher costs related to the additional employees it has had to take on.

If the company is not careful there will come a day when they look back and realize that the expansion it saw as its salvation ultimately led to its destruction.

Summary

The company, and its stock, has done incredibly well over the past few years and investors who got in early have benefited greatly.

This performance has been due to the company's recent territory expansion but as the company continues to expand its territory it will have to continue taking on more debt, more employees and more expenses which are likely to continue diminishing the returns seen from further expansion.

The company's tightly held stock allows a select few to put the other shareholders second to their own agendas and has resulted in low dividends and money that rightfully belongs to investors being given to charity; both of which are likely to continue.

Without options to help manage the risk associated with investing in the company investors are placed at a significant disadvantage. Investors who have seen their investment grow cannot protect their investment with puts and instead must simply decided when the best time to sell is. Investors looking to invest in the company now must do so knowing that the stock has already gone on a significant run and without the use of calls as a risk management tool.

While the stock's recent run up may be well justified; further gains, or even maintaining the gains that have already been realized, may be less likely than investors believe.

It's likely that the continued expansion the company is pursuing could lead to its ultimate downfall; and it's the company's shareholders that will suffer the most.

