Antero Resources: In The Catbird Seat?

The market isn't differentiating, as the low cost, well hedged, and best in class operators, like AR, have been thrown out with the bathwater.

This is quick update piece for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), as I have written a fairly in-depth piece on February 6, 2017 (here) as well as a recent piece May 22nd piece on my premium research service, Market Adventures. I continue to watch in amazement as Antero is stuck in an intense negative feedback loop where a combination of negative sentiment, poor technicals, extreme weather, coal and hydro taking back short term market share, fear, and perhaps Algos gone wild have caused the market to dramatically overshoot to the downside.

To highlight just how ridiculous the stock market has gotten when it comes to one of the best in class and low cost Marcellus shale operators, like an Antero, let me remind the market that Antero has an amazingly well hedged position through 2023 (see below). So I would argue that AR should be trading at a premium given this hedging book, as AR can fully fund its CAPEX program, yet the market isn't differentiating.

Moreover, as you can see below, Antero has a significant amount of Q2 - Q4 2017 natural gas production hedged at attractive prices and more importantly has its full year 2018 dry natural gas production sold at an average of $3.91 MM/Btu. Lo and behold, the market simply yawns.

So despite the fact that winter 2017/2018 spot natural gas prices remain underwhelming at $3.15 MM/Btu for November 2017, $3.35 MM/Btu for January 2018, and $3.26 MM/Btu for March 2018, Antero is in the catbird seat, yet the market is not valuing Antero based on its stellar current and future operating outlook. Instead, it is almost as if the migrating herd of energy money got petrified by the perceived threat of lions that it has collectively decided to emotionally and blindly dash out of energy ETFs and the sector at large via all investment vehicles (mutual fund too). Perhaps then, Antero is simply stuck in the middle of the proverbial herd, so it has no choice but to run with the herd as it doesn't want to get trapped in the stampede.

Nice growth in production and NGLs.

Next, Antero is doing a great job growing its NGLs, which grew 45% YoY. Yet, as I said, the market is simply lumping all of these names together as the current natural gas power burn has been lackluster, driven by unfavorable weather, and hydro and coal taking back some market share.

Insider Buying

Next, on May 17, 2017, Antero's top two in charge, Paul Rady and Glen Warren, put their money where their mouth is and bought 500,000 and 250,000 shares, respectively (collectively that is north of 15 million bucks). What is even more impressive is that they already own a boat load of Antero stock. Again, perhaps, the algos and quantitative hedge are too busy with their PhD level math that they don't even know what any of these companies do. You have to laugh when hundreds of billions of dollars are simply bet based on overly engineered algos that try to sniff out momentum.

Takeaway

As my name regular readers know, I don't really care what the Masters of the Universe or in this case the Quant MOTU are doing. In fact, I am delighted that so much money is now run based on math, momentum, technical analysis, and other nonsense that courageous and farsighted investors, like my readers and I, can get the opportunity is to buy more Antero shares at levels that are completely disconnected from Antero's intrinsic value.

Good luck and remember that Mr. Market is often manic. We can take advantage of Mr. Market's mood swings if we buy when Mr. Market is irrationally fearful and sell when Mr. Market is overly euphoric.

