Agilent Is On Our Daily Index Beater List

Agilent (NYSE:A) is on our Daily Index Beater list because it has all of our buy signals but not our Timing buy signal yet, because the demand reading is so high. We have to wait for that to come down so we can buy on weakness. Let's drill down on the fundamentals and technicals to confirm our buy signals and see what price makes sense on any pullback.

Analyst Targets

We like to start with the experts on the company, the analysts, who know a great deal more about the company than any of us. Of course, the analysts are not going to tell us everything they know. Otherwise, they would never be paid for their expensive research. But writers on Seeking Alpha will tell us everything they know, so not too worry! (That is why the small investor needs Seeking Alpha to level the playing field with the pros.)

A has a 12-month target of $64 and is trading at $60 as shown on finviz.com as I write. Nasdaq.com shows a target of $65 for consensus with a high analyst target of $70. Also, 9 of 11 analysts have buys. Flashratings.com also shows a target of $64 based on recent analyst postings. From my experience, the closer price moves to $64, the closer A comes to a pullback in price to test support. That would be the buy-on-weakness opportunity.

Fundamentals

Here is what we wrote to paying subscribers after earnings were announced: "It looks ok but the P/E and PEG are too high indicating it is overvalued. The 12-month target is in the red and too low." Well, now the target has moved up to $64, and A is trading below that price, so the target is no longer color coded red at finviz.com. But the PEG continues to be problematic, unless growth improves and targets rise. Of course, targets are rising.

A P/E of 20 on the high analyst estimate of $2.80 for earnings = $56 target. The analysts' consensus of $64-70 is even more optimistic than what I consider an already optimistic $56 target. But who am I to argue with the expert analysts at $64 to $70? I will go with them. That upward trend in analyst targets is impressive. Based on the analyst target of $70, our implied return buy signal looks reasonable. With the exception of the PEG, our fundamental buy signal looks ok.

Technicals

As you can see from the chart, our technical buy signal is confirmed. It is overbought, and price could easily come back, as it usually does, to test the lower channel line of the strong uptrending channel. If the overbought signals break down, we can expect that price weakness test of support to happen.

Conclusion

We have verified all of our buy signals. The closer price comes to the consensus 12-month target, the closer it comes to a pullback in price to test support and trigger a buy-on-weakness Timing signal. A retest of support at S2 on the chart at $59 is probable. We have confirmed that A belongs on our Index Beater list and, I think, is an outperformer for the foreseeable future.

