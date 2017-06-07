HD Supply: Buy On The Drop?

The increase in cash will help soften the loss of Waterworks, but the sale will significantly reduce revenues and growth.

This article is the 57th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) stock is getting hammered in Tuesday trading after the company released first quarter 2017 earnings results. The industrial distributor reported a slight miss on the bottom line for Q1, and announced the sale of its Waterworks business segment therefore reporting guidance well below estimates, which the market doesn't seem too happy about:

HDS data by YCharts

The nearly 20% drop in price brings HDS near 52-week lows as investors wonder whether the company can put its newfound cash to good use for shareholders and whether operating results will be hit too hard by the Waterworks sale.

HD Supply reported first quarter revenue of $1.87 billion, which is up 5% year-over-year ("YoY") and beat estimates by $10 million, and EPS of $0.63, which missed estimates by 3 cents and is 12 cents higher than Q1 2016 EPS. Profit margin also increased YoY from 5.7% to 6.7%. The actual numbers for the report are fairly solid and since they were likely not the catalyst for the sell-off, I will be focusing elsewhere.

The first point I'd like to touch on is HD's guidance for Q2 2017. The consensus estimates for the upcoming quarter were for revenue of $2.12 billion, a 5% increase YoY, and EPS of $1.05, a 20 cent and 23% increase YoY. However, these estimates include HD's Waterworks business, which the company's own guidance is excluding because of the sale. Without Waterworks, HD's guidance for Q2 is for revenue between $1.325 billion and $1.365 billion, and EPS between $0.60 and $0.65.

To reconcile the guidance with estimates, we can calculate that estimates might be when excluding the Waterworks business. In the first quarter, Waterworks accounted for about 25% of adjusted EBITDA, which when taken out of EPS estimates would be leave the consensus estimates without Waterworks to be about $0.78. With this reduced number we can see that guidance was still poor. It's tough to know whether this factored into the sell-off, but it is certainly not a positive for HD Supply.

The second point I'd like to discuss, which I think is the primary reason for the drop Tuesday, is the Waterworks sale. HD's Waterworks business is "the nation's largest distributor of water, sewer, storm and fire protection products," and was sold for $2.5 billion in cash. I don't know what exactly the market dislikes about this deal, but I can provide a few observations and guesses.

In general, a company's share price usually gets a boost when it sells a unit for cash. The segment being sold off is usually legacy, isn't growing as fast as the company's other segments, or doesn't fit with the company's overall strategy. In these cases, investors are usually happy with the extra cash that they think will be returned to them. However in this case, Waterworks is a significant part of HD's business and the sale has left people scratching their heads.

Is Waterworks a declining segment? In Q1, Waterworks net sales increased 8.6%, higher than the company's overall net sales growth and higher than the other two segments (Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial), and adjusted EBITDA increased 6.3%, much higher than the company average (which saw a 3.7% decrease in adjusted EBITDA) though lower than the growth of the Construction & Industrial segment. The growth of the Waterworks business was relatively robust, and the segment accounted for 35% of overall revenue and 25% of all adjusted EBITDA in Q1 so why sell it?

If it wasn't because it was a legacy business and it wasn't because of lack of growth, the last reasonable explanation is that the business didn't fit with the company's strategy. That appears to be the argument HD is making as CEO Joe DeAngelo stated:

This is a significant moment in time for HD Supply as we simplify our business mix and accelerate our focus on next generation growth and innovation.

The argument could be made that this does simplify the company's revenue mix and make it more focused. However, the market seem unconvinced that Waterworks, which was profitable and growing, was worth giving up for $2.5 billion in cash. The share of revenue and earnings the business contributed to the company as a whole was a lot to part ways with, and perhaps investors don't think HD got enough bang for its buck.

Regardless, HD is putting that bang to immediate use and has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program, evidently not good enough to quell investor fear, uncertainty, and doubt. I have a few takeaways here for investors.

First, selling Waterworks will likely boost HD's overall profit margin by a significant amount considering it was nearly 300 bps below Construction & Industrial and 1000 bps below Facilities Maintenance in terms of adjusted EBITDA margin in Q1. This margin expansion will look good in upcoming quarters despite the decrease in nominal revenue and earnings from the sale.

Second, $2.5 billion in cash is a lot of money, nearly 40% of HDS' market capitalization. This cash will be used to return capital to shareholders, invest in new markets and opportunities, and pay off some of the company's $3.7 billion in long-term debt. Considering it would probably take close to a decade for Waterworks to produce cash equal to the $2.5 billion HD received for the unit, I think it was at the very least a fair deal, and likely a favorable deal, for shareholders.

Despite the boost to margins and cash from the sale, there are some risks here as well. These include whether HD can utilize its cash efficiently and effectively, the possibility of another downturn in the construction and industrial markets, and the stock price remaining low from the revenue and earnings drop-off. Considering the risks and the potential reward after the big sell-off, I am rating HD Supply a Speculative Buy on the drop.

Personally, I am buying some monthly call options to play a possible rebound or run-up after this precipitous fall. I will provide updates on my position and HDS if my thesis or position should change.

Best of luck!

