Is W.W. Grainger A Bargain At A 3% Yield?

Is Grainger a bargain now or should you wait longer?

Last took a look at Grainger when it was trading at about $196 per share.

In April, when W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares fell 12% in a day, I wrote this article with the following conclusion:

At about $196 per share, Grainger trades at a multiple of 18.4 and is estimated to grow its EPS by 8.2% per year. I think value investors can find better bargains on the market. The company's dividend yield of 2.5% is also lackluster. Dividend investors can also find better bargains elsewhere. If the shares fell to below a multiple of 16 (i.e. below $170.40 per share), I'd take another look at the company as a potential bargain.

Grainger shares closed below $170 today, so I thought I'd revisit the company to see if it's a bargain. Grainger now yields 3% after the price decline and a dividend hike.

GWW Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Historically, Grainger has been a good pick up at about a 2.5% yield. Assuming that it'll continue to grow its dividend, now may be a good time to buy some shares.

Business Overview

Grainger distributes more than 1.6 million maintenance, repair, and operations products from about 5,000 suppliers.

Since making the first commerce-enabled website in the industry in 1996, Grainger has become the 10th largest eCommerce retailer in North America as ranked by an Internet Retailer report dated in April. Now, more than 65% of Grainger's sales originate online.

Grainger's largest market is the United States. U.S. medium to large customers generated 69% of its 2016 sales of $10.1 billion. These were also the company's most profitable segments with operating margins of 15-20% for its large customers and 25-30% for its medium customers. Its online sales contributed to nearly 10% of total sales in 2016.

A Dividend Champion

Grainger raised its dividend by 4.9% in April to mark the 46th consecutive year of dividend growth. Its three-year dividend growth rate is 5.8%, and its payout ratio is about 49%. So, it should have no problem growing its dividend in the future.

Is Grainger a Bargain?

With Grainger's most conservative guidance, it expects its 2017 earnings per share ("EPS") to be $10.65, which would imply a multiple of 16 at the recent trading price of $170.

27 analysts estimate Grainger to grow its EPS at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1-9.5% in the next three to five years.

Used a weighted average growth rate of 6.6%

If I give Grainger a generous forward multiple of 16.5 in 2021, the estimated rate of return would be 11.4%, which indicates Grainger is starting to show some value, but I wouldn't say it's a bargain yet.

Technically

Although Grainger shares have been oversold for quite some time, prudent investors should wait for its share price to stabilize before considering a purchase.

Investor Takeaway

At about $170 per share, Grainger trades at a multiple of 15.3 and is estimated to grow its EPS by about 6.6% per year for the next three to five years.

Grainger is starting to show some value. Interested investors might buy a partial position here, while more cautious investors can consider buying some shares at $145-156 (a forward multiple of 14-15).

Share your thoughts in the comments below

Do you think Grainger is a bargain at current levels?

If not, at what price range would you consider the shares?

Which other industrials do you like better as a company?

Author's note: If you like what you've just read, consider following me. Simply click on the "Follow" link at the top of the page to receive an email notification when I publish a new article.

The original version of this article with subscriber-only sections first appeared in my premium service. My subscribers get priority attention and gain access to my real-time buys and sales. Feel free to try the service for free for two weeks.

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.