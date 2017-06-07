Duluth: Buy On The Drop

An earnings miss, ramping expenses, and uncertainty in the retail sector appear to be the causes of the sell-off.

This article is the 58th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is down more than 10% in the after-hours trading session Tuesday after reporting first quarter earnings that underwhelmed investor expectations. The company barely eked out a profit and aggressively ramped up expenses, which, with the backdrop of a declining retail industry, frightened off investors.

DLTH data by YCharts

It has been a trying time for DLTH longs as the stock has fallen significantly from 52-week high of $38 at the end of 2016, down about 50% since that time. After this most recent drop, investors are likely wondering what to do next. Where is the light at the end of the tunnel? Let's try and find some answers. First the basics.

Duluth reported Q1 revenue of $83.7 million, up 22% year-over-year ("YoY") and mostly in-line with consensus estimates, and EPS of $0.01, which missed estimates by 5 cents and was 9 cents lower than Q1 2016. The earnings miss may have spooked investors as it was the first time Duluth has missed on earnings, and because it could be taken as a sign that the broader weakness in retail is affecting the company. More on this in a bit.

Revenue growth for direct to customer sales grew 5.7% and retail sales grew 140% YoY, indicating that growth remains robust and that the growth is not only due to the increase in store count. Speaking of store count, Duluth had 20 retail locations during the first quarter and expects to open 8 more by the end of fiscal year 2017. The revenue growth also pushed gross margin higher, increasing by 30 bps YoY to 58.1%.

The aspect of the report that led to the earnings miss and likely also to the big sell-off was the ramp-up in operating expenses in the quarter. Sales, general, and administrative expenses increased nearly 40% YoY to $48 million, or 57.2% of revenues compared with 50% of revenues in Q1 2016. Advertising and marketing costs also ballooned to 25.2% of revenues compared to 22% in Q1 2016.

In regards to the expanding operating expenses, Duluth CEO Stephanie Pugliese stated:

We made several investments in the business this quarter that impacted SG&A in the short term but will benefit us long term. On the retail side of the business, we continue to make great progress in expanding our geographical footprint and omni-channel presence.

As is the case with many growing companies, Duluth appears to be raising expenses to fuel a period of increasing revenues. Quite often I've seen the stock price of growth stocks crater after earnings because of ballooning expenses, but I almost always argue in favor of the spend-to-grow strategy. Yes, it sacrifices profitability in the short-term, but growing revenues for smaller companies is essential to success, and I think Duluth has the right idea in this instance.

However, I think the rapidity of with which expenses rose in the quarter was quite surprising and I wonder whether the company will maintain this level of SG&A as a percent of revenue moving forward. That remains to be seen but I like the strategy of short-term pain for long-term gain. The key question will be whether the higher spending will indeed translate to revenue growth, which appears to be the case so far.

Additionally, this growth is what the market expects from Duluth. Shares are currently trading at a forward P/E of close to 25, indicating investors are pricing in significant growth for quarters and years to come. This high valuation of course comes with risks a well. If the company's spending does not translate to revenue growth in the future, we can expect another sharp sell-off or two.

Concluding the point about expenses, I think the market's reaction here is knee-jerk and that for the time being investors should be looking at revenues for Duluth and not looking at the bottom line in determining whether to invest in the stock.

Another headwind for Duluth right now is the overall weakness of the retail sector. In recent months, the entire industry is being hammered yet, until now, DLTH had held up reasonably well. This sell-off could also have something to do with investor pessimism regarding retail in the long run, and Duluth's burgeoning expenses could have scared off investors who were already feeling skittish.

While this context is relevant, if Duluth can continue growing the way it has been, I think shares will see solid returns long-term. Nothing in this earnings report changed the fundamentals of the company in my opinion, and I approve of the spend-to-grow strategy currently being undertaken by management. I rate Duluth a Buy on the drop.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.