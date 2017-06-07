Creating Alpha With Global Smart Beta: Focus On International Stocks

We propose a global smart beta portfolio that favors those factors that are cheap versus their own history.

The low correlation between these factors suggests that combining them can offer substantial diversification benefits.

But all those strategies or factors have experienced significant drawdowns and often long periods of underperformance.

The merits of multi-factor investing

Andrew Innes, Senior Analyst at S&P Global, recently published a very interesting paper about the merits of multi-factor investing. Exhibit 1 clearly shows that the different smart beta factors:

1. in the long run all outperform the market cap weighted S&P 500, but

2. experience ( often long) periods of underperformance.

Those periods of underperformance don't coincide, but are rather unique to the different factors. The correlation between the different factors is effectively low, as we can see in the below exhibit from another S&P Global- paper:

This low pairwise correlation suggests that combining them can offer substantial diversification benefits. We can clearly see this in exhibit 2 of the S&P Global- paper:

This is not only the case in the United States, but also e.g. in Europe:

The (equal-weight) index of smart beta factor indices has a much higher frequency of outperformance over all time horizons compared to the separate factors themselves!

Valuation

While S&P Global proposes to equal weight the different smart beta factors in one portfolio, we want to take the valuation of the different factors into account for our portfolio construction. Just like stocks, bonds, sectors or countries, smart beta factors can become cheap or expensive. We expect that when the valuation of a factor is low compared to its own history, that factor is poised to outperform. And vice versa, when the valuation is high it is likely to disappoint.

So we agree with Larry Swedroe, director of research for The BAM Alliance, when he recently said the following about low-volatility stocks:"It's clear that cash inflows have raised the valuations of low-volatility stocks, dramatically reducing their once-significant exposure to the value premium to zero or negative, lowering expected returns. Specifically, as low-volatility stocks have been bid up in price, low-volatility portfolios have lost their value characteristics, in turn reducing the forward-looking returns. In other words, while low volatility still may predict low volatility, it may no longer result in higher returns than high-volatility stocks."

When we look at the GMO 7-year asset class real return forecast, who have proved to be very accurate over longer term horizons, we have to conclude that quality stocks have relatively a much more compelling valuation compared to small caps (and the stock market in general). Besides that, international large cap and certainly emerging market stocks offer higher returns than US stocks.

A recent article by Research Affiliates was most positive on momentum (and to a much lesser extent on value) and confirmed the above negative stance on size and low volatility. This article also confirms the GMO-finding of higher expected returns for international and emerging market stocks.

Each quarter State Street Global Advisors publishes global long term smart beta forecasts. In the below graphs you can see that global quality is attractively priced, global low volatility is fairly valued while global value and size are rather expensive.

Smart Beta US Portfolio composition

Based on the above valuation information we constructed the following Smart Beta World-portfolio:

The biggest positions are:

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS: EMGF),

iShares Edge MSCI Min. Vol. EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA: EFAV),

iShares Edge MSCI Intl. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA: IMTM) and

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA: QUAL).

The factor-allocation of the Smart Beta World-portfolio looks like this:

The biggest factors are Quality, Momentum and Low volatility.

The 10 biggest countries in the Smart Beta World-portfolio are:

The portfolio is heavily underweight the United States given the lower expected returns. Because of their higher expected returns, the developed markets ex-US and the emerging markets are overweight. The overweight of the latter is less outspoken due to the higher volatility they exhibit.

When we look at the Smart Beta World sector allocation, we can see:

1 an overweight position (compared to the MSCI All countries) in financials and industrials, and

2. an underweight position in energy and technology.

Conclusion

Smart beta strategies like quality, value, momentum, low volatility and size have historically outperformed market weighted indices. But all those strategies or factors have experienced significant drawdowns and often long periods of underperformance. The low correlation between these factors suggests that combining them can offer substantial diversification benefits. We propose a smart beta portfolio that favors those factors that are cheap versus their own history.

The portfolio is heavily underweight the United States given the lower expected returns. Because of their higher expected returns, the developed markets ex-US and the emerging markets are overweight. The overweight of the latter is less outspoken due to the higher volatility they exhibit. The biggest factor-allocations are Quality, Momentum and Low volatility.

We intend to post a monthly update of this Smart Beta World-portfolio. Stay tuned!

