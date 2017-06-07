Don't Be Too Upset About Missing Out On Amazon....

Amazon a

So, everybody you know (including you) is on Amazon Prime. It is estimated that there are 60-65 million US Prime Customers which exceeds the number of US households with landline phones. Prime members get "free" shipping on all their online purchases and one can also get shows, movies and music too. AMZN is estimated to be spending over $4 billion for its unique video programming this year, which is quickly approaching NetFlix's $6 billion expenditure.

Amazon just celebrated the 20 th anniversary of its IPO, when it launched with a market capitalization of $660 million. It has since grown into the world's fourth largest company with a market capitalization of $460 billion. On a split-adjusted basis of $2 per share, AMZN has increased 36% per year and just eclipsed the $1,000 per share mark. A modest $10,000 investment in AMZN is now worth $4.9 million. This is a return that is 155 times better than investing in the S&P 500. At Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in May, Warren Buffett proclaimed he "underestimated the brilliance of Jeff Bezos."

So, you knew this was going to happen and you were invested in AMZN from day one, right? Don't feel too bad-we do not believe many people had the fortitude to withstand AMZN's massive price swings along the way. What do we mean? To go along for this ride in AMZN, an investor would have had to display enormous patience and a willingness to withstand large declines along the way. Since its IPO 20 years ago, AMZN has experienced daily declines of 6% or more a whopping 199 times. A mere 107 times, AMZN had a 3-day fall of more than 15%. AMZN has experienced a 20%-or-more decline in 16 of its 20 years (within the year) as a public company. In half of these years, AMZN experienced a decline of more than 40%. During the Financial Crisis of 2008, AMZN fell by 68%. During the Tech Bubble collapse (from December 1999 to October of 2001), AMZN fell 95%. Being able to absorb these volatile swings and "ignore the noise" would have been a Herculean challenge.

If anybody stuck with AMZN from 20 years ago and continued to have confidence in this business that failed to generate positive free cash flow, they truly are a long-term investor. Not only did we not see this, but we could never quite get comfortable with the valuation (over 150x 2017 earnings). While AMZN has clearly been a home run for certain investors, its quarters and years of terrible slumps were horrible for others. At Manole, we prefer to hit a lot of singles or even bunt to get on base, while limiting the strikeouts. The cyclical nature of certain industries tends to be too volatile for our investment style and philosophy.

The Retail Killer:

There have numerous articles written (many on Seeking Alpha) that discuss how AMZN is killing the physical, retail market. We will not address these issues here, as there are more qualified writers on the US consumer and retail's demise. We are much more focused on the growing "Fin Tech" space, as well as the payment industry. Our concern and watchful eye are focused on the chances and likelihood of AMZN entering the payment market.

Payments:

We have written numerous articles on the attractive economics of the secularly growing payments business. We have detailed the process of how a card transaction occurs and who gets paid for handling this complex process. This simple diagram reviews many of these issues.

We are attracted to payment networks, as well as merchant acquirers and processors. An area we have been interested in is the emergence of massive players (like Apple or Amazon) leveraging the payment infrastructure. With small hardware margins (e.g. AAPL's Mac or iPad margins), why wouldn't AAPL look to enter the payment arena and pursue a business generating 50% to 60% operating margins? In fact....AAPL is. This is the main thrust of AAPL's decision to push into Services and its attempt to double this business in the next few years.

AAPL and AMZN are prevented from truly competing with the payment networks because they do not want to become real financial institutions. Visa and MasterCard rules currently allow only banks and credit unions to provide services for cards bearing their brands. This includes the processing of payment transactions, commonly referred to as an merchant "acquirer". Anybody can create a ISO (independent sales organization) and sign up merchants for card acceptance. The real heavy lifting of the card process is handled by the merchant "processors" and "networks". This is where the clearing, authorization and settlement process occurs (see chart above).

Until it becomes a chartered financial institution, which has burdensome regulatory issues and capital requirements, AMZN cannot submit card payment authorization or settlement requests directly to the networks. For years, Wal-Mart wanted to leverage its loyal customer base, but was refused the license to operate as a "real bank". It has partnered with others, to essentially outsource its financial services offering.

We anticipate that AMZN will continue to act as a payment "aggregator or facilitator". AMZN can process a card transaction on behalf of those merchants that use AMZN as their "facilitator". As more shops look to outsource non-core items, AMZN should quickly grow to become one of the largest "facilitators". Using its scale and resources, this will create an advantage for AMZN and potentially widen its moat. While this business will be of size and scale, we doubt that AMZN will break out this for analyst review. It will simply be another good business inside of the growing AMZN wrapper.

Some might argue it would make sense to estimate each AMZN business and do a sum-of-the-parts analysis. To do that, one needs two key ingredients. The first would be good, accurate data - which unfortunately is not available on this payment business from AMZN. The second would be a willingness of the management team to consider "un-locking" value. Breaking up a business and spinning out a franchise is usually employed by companies that feel like "The Street" isn't properly valuing their company. Breaking up the business into separate pieces solves this. AMZN certainly isn't a "hidden value" and we don't believe it has any intention of splitting up these disparate businesses. Then and only then, would we be able to see the real margins inside of retail.

Conclusion:

No matter how much things change, with the advent of mobile payments and online shopping, the more things stay the same. The dominant moat and franchises in payments belong to Visa & MasterCard with PayPal continues to show tremendous growth. We have written detailed articles on all three networks, which can be read on Seeking Alpha or our website. There are a select group of wonderful processors, that leverage their infrastructure and scale to deliver great free cash flow. We believe Global Payments and Vantiv and perfect examples of companies taking advantage of the dislocation of cash, emergence of eCommerce and secular growth of the card business.

By staying true to our analysis and focusing on individual companies (not market timing or sector rotation), we have built a concentrated portfolio that should be able to predictably grow its revenue in the double-digit range. Using Zacks analytics, we can see that our "Fin Tech" portfolio is estimated to grow its top-line by over 20% in 2017 and double-digits in 2018. Considering many of our franchises do not require extensive capital expenditure re-investments, this revenue growth results in significant operating leverage. This allows earnings and free cash flow to grow at a higher rate than revenue. Zacks believes our portfolio will grow earnings by 14% in both 2017 and 2018. Of course, whether growth is double-digits or mid-teens isn't the ultimate question, but rather the ability to post consistent and predictable growth in excess of the broader market. We continue to believe our portfolio is poised to benefit with higher interest rates, inflation and increased volatility.

Endnotes:

