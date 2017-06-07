NEVER Rely On Just One Indicator

By New Deal Democrat

Prof. Tim Duy writes some excellent material about the Federal Reserve, and I greatly respect his knowledge. But he posted something earlier this week that I think is dangerously off-base and worth making into a lesson.

Here's the central point of Duy's post:

"It might be a bit early to make this call, but I will make it anyway: I have trouble putting anything more than trivial odds on a recession in 2018, or even 2019. At this point, the best bet is that this expansion, which started in 2009, at least ties - if not beats - the current record of 10 years."

Why does Duy feel comfortable forecasting that there will be no recession for over 2 1/2 years? (!!!) He relies entirely on the yield curve as being the single and decisive harbinger of recessions:

"Far more often than not, tightening cycles end in recession. This is where the yield curve comes into play as a recession predictor. ".... "Recent history suggests that the greatest risk of recession occurs if the Fed continues to tighten after initial inversion of the yield curve, which happened prior to the last two recessions ".... "[if the yield curve inverts,] the Fed could pull a repeat of 1995 and reverse course at the first hint of they were off course, thus sustaining the recovery. "Finally, there is a delay between yield curve inversions and recessions that makes a downturn in 2018 very unlikely."

Now, as you presumably already know, I am pretty fearless about forecasting the economy one year ahead, based on a spectrum of "long leading indicators," and as of now, I see no recession by mid-year 2018. But I think Duy is making a big mistake about the yield curve.

Simply put: NEVER, EVER, should you rely solely on one indicator, no matter how reliable it has been in the past. The yield curve is the object lesson of this caution.

While it is true that no recession since the 1960s at least has not happened without a prior yield curve inversion, that was absolutely not true of the 1930s through mid-1950s at least. Here's one graph demonstrating that point:

A similar result is achieved by comparing the archaic discount rate and long-term bond yields:

Note that among other recessions, the yield curve failed to invert in 1937-38, which was one of the worst recessions of the entire 20th century. I am very concerned that we are in a deflationary era much more like the early 20th century than the inflationary later century.

Duy also overstates the case about the Fed "continuing to tighten" after a yield curve inversion. For example, in 2000, the Fed only tightened for 3 months after the inversion, and quickly backed off:

Are we to believe that three-month period was decisive? And why should we believe it will be different next time?

Duy's argument about the Fed loosening in 1995 is also misplaced. In 1994, only the long end of the curve (10 to 30 year) inverted, and it only inverted very slightly for a few days:

At the moment, in contrast, it is the shorter end of the curve that is becoming more flat, which historically has been much more dangerous.

Finally, it is not clear at all that the Fed would react to a yield curve inversion any faster this time around than they have on any past occasions. That is pure speculation on Duy's part. I recall any number of articles in 2007 that reacted to the yield curve inversion by arguing that "this time it's different," and I see no reason to believe that there won't be similar arguments the next time the yield curve inverts.

In short, I think Duy is way too confident that a recession is at least 2 1/2 years out, relying entirely on one imperfect indicator. If corporate profits, the housing market, and real money supply were to decline in unison, I wouldn't hesitate to go on recession watch, regardless of what the yield curve might be.

New Deal Democrat, XE.com