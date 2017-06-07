A Tiny Holding In DryShips Might Be A Step Towards Substantial Gains

Over $1 billion has reportedly been raised but the market value of the company is now only around $25 million.

The DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) saga has been painful for investors and profitable for DryShips CEO as repeated equity financing has caused massive dilution to public shareholders while CEO George Economou (through his private company) has received major benefits reportedly including increased voting rights and sale of assets to Dry Ships. As pointed out by SA author Research and Investment recently, Dry Ships has raised almost $1 billion in equity in a little over 1 year but today has a market capitalization of only $25 million more or less. SA author Bill Maurer suggests that DRYS stock is worthless or at a minimum a good short.

I disagree. The damage done to public shareholders over the past year or so has been dramatic without question. DRYS shares have dropped from $42 million per share to their current price of about $2. Anyone buying the shares in the repeated equity issues has taken a bath.

Or have they? Regardless of the amount paid for the shares, the facts are that the "investors" behind the funding now own virtually all the company's shares and the original public investors have lost everything. That will ultimately be the subject of a lawsuit no doubt with the complainants putting forward a strong case of oppression.

Having said that, there is no doubt that DryShips - the company, not the stock - has eliminated most of its third-party debt save and except for a recently closed $150 million credit; has added materially to its fleet of ships; and, has expanded its revenue base by contracting those ships with shippers.

Now that the investors own virtually all the company (having squeezed out the minority which includes me) repeated dilution makes little sense since the only persons being diluted are the investors behind the repeated equity issues including the CEO himself, no doubt. This little game has about run its course in my view even though another $137 million is still available to the company from Kilani Investments who have provided most of the capital.

A recent report discloses that the person behind Kilani is a Canadian named Mark Bistricer. Interestingly, Bistricer was on the receiving end of what he saw was a minority squeeze out of Westborough Financial Services in 2007.

Bistricer should have no problem understanding the statement of claim I expect will come from the U.S. class action bar in the next year or two based on the aggressive "squeeze out" of the DryShips minority. The class action bar has already noticed the oppressive dilution by DryShips.

Having said that, DryShips is now well-financed with an excellent and modern fleet and well-poised to operate profitably in firming shipping markets. The question is what does it all mean for investors? In my view, it spells opportunity for those with the courage to act and the means to protect their interests.

After $1 billion of financing, DryShips stock is certainly worth more than $25 million. My strategy is to own a little and add a little each time DryShips issues equity with the goal of maintaining a constant percentage ownership of the company. I smile when I say "percentage" because my position is too small to comprise a percent, but I have no anxiety about holding the stock or adding to it until the dilutive funding arrangements have run their course.

The recent statement by DryShips CEO that the $150 million credit facility just completed will allow expansion without further dilutive financings should be taken at face value. When the CEO of a company assures you that he does not contemplate further dilution, you should take him at his word and if he breaks his word, take him to court to seek relief. I expect the company to act responsibly and I think now is a good time to own some shares. So, I will add to my small holding.

As far as the shorts are concerned, I say "good luck". Shorting shares of a company with hundreds of millions of assets and a market capitalization of only $25 million may work out but is more likely to have an unhappy ending.

You can expect to see an oppression action before long. Shareholders who have lost money will have a very good chance at some recovery in my opinion.

I have kept my DRYS holding very small for another reason. In the late 1970's as a McKinsey consultant I did a bit of work for legendary shipping magnate Jack Leitch who owned Upper Lakes Shipping in Canada. Over lunch one day, Jack gave me some pretty good advice, saying: "if it burns diesel fuel, eats oats, or wears perfume, it may be a bad investment".

I am sure DryShips fleet burns its share of diesel fuel. This is certainly a time for caution but it is also a time of opportunity. A company with a firm $150 million credit line and which acknowledges publicly that its shares are trading well below fair value would be ill-advised to complete major share issues at the now depressed price. Directors have fiduciary duties to the corporation and shareholders have a right to be protected against oppressive financings.

