Rally Coming In The Canadian Dollar?

Warren Buffett once stated that we should buy fear and sell greed. This shall be no different with the Canadian dollar at this point.

The CADUSD is trading .7433 as of June 6th, and has consolidated for the past few weeks. Prior to that, the Canadian dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:FXC) took approximately a 9% plunge since April 2016. The sentiment on the Canadian dollar is on the bearish end as several hedge funds' thesis is that the Canadian housing bubble will burst. The hedge funds will most likely be right, however, the smart money is now positioned to see a rally coming in the CADUSD.

As of 5.30.2017, the Commitment of Traders report indicated that the non-commercial hedgers (speculators) were net short over 98K futures contracts. Compared against the last two decades, this represents an extreme level of short positions. The last time they were extremely net short was in early 2007. These hedge funds covered their short positions, and the loonie actually reached parity with the U.S. dollar.

Sure times have changed since a decade ago, however, the behavior of speculators hasn't. Speculators trend trade and mainly use algorithms to profit from short-term gains. This may lead to great trades at times, however, when they are heavily positioned on one side of the trade, this community usually gets it wrong more times than not.

The group that is correct in position extremes is the commercial hedgers. As their name implies, the hedgers main goal is to protect themselves from an adverse move to the upside or downside. They engage in the business of selling this product, and have different intentions than the non-commercial money. They tend to have a better understanding of the asset/commodity trading in the futures market since they are aware of technicalities that asset managers aren't privy to.

These hedgers are net long 109,374 contracts, and this is one of largest readings going back two decades. Hedgers were also this long in January 2014, August 2015, and January 2007. January 2014 and August 2015 didn't see a rally in the Canadian Dollar compared to the monster appreciation in 2007. There is much reason to speculate why the Canadian dollar didn't do as well a few years back. James Powell, a former worker at the Bank of Canada, believes that the Canadian dollar didn't rally between 2013-2015 due to a hard correction in oil and natural gas prices. Canada is a large exporter of commodities, and when their prices contract, the GDP takes a hit.

Many are still skeptical of a rally in the Canadian dollar despite the record number of commercial longs. Besides discussing the housing bubble in Canada, many worry about a trade war between the U.S. and Canada. Donald Trump campaigned on renegotiating NAFTA, and ensuring that the U.S. gets a better deal. He already has signed an executive order to pull out of the TPP. Pundits worry that Trump may follow through on his threats to have the U.S. withdraw from NAFTA. Although he has made this threat, Trump may use this as a negotiating tool to get the most out of the deal. Thus, this should have relatively no impact on the loonie.

The financial media has turned its attention away from the loonie compared to a few weeks back when the currency was down over ten days in a row. There is a decent risk/reward trade with those willing to bet on a currency that has fallen from its 2007 and 2011 peaks. Trend reversals occur when there is a major announcement, and there are several events occurring soon (the Fed raising rates, the Comey testimony, triple witching, etc). The CADUSD may reverse on one of these events. Regardless of whether this spike occurs, it's never shrewd to bet against smart money when they are aggressively net long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANADIAN FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.