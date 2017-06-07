Revisiting The Investment Case On Supernus

I have slightly trimmed my position but believe the stock has more room to run.

Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN) has performed really well over the last two years, and the performance is all the more impressive considering the biotech/pharma bear market. Supernus is just below its all-time highs while the biotech industry is still struggling. The strong performance is not accidental - the company has executed its growth strategy very well over the last few years, growing net sales of its two marketed products from $12 million in 2013 to over $200 million in 2016.

My previous price target on Supernus was $35 and it was recently exceeded but I think the stock has more upside (though I have slightly trimmed my position around $40) and am increasing my price target to $50 as I am encouraged by Trokendi's progress in migraine.

Q1 - good growth in a seasonally weak quarter, Trokendi off to a strong start in the migraine market

Supernus missed the Q1 EPS and revenue consensus, but had it not been for the negative inventory adjustment of $5 million, the company would have easily surpassed Street expectations. Higher gross to net discounts also detracted from the performance in Q1 due to higher co-pay support to patients. Total revenues have grown 33% to $57 million and the operating profit was up 160% to $16.8 million. Supernus reiterated the full-year net sales guidance of $265 million to $275 million and operating income guidance of $75 million to $80 million.

Trokendi's migraine launch occurred a few weeks earlier and management said on the Q1 earnings call that total prescriptions were up 10% during the first three weeks of the launch compared to three weeks prior to the launch and that new prescriptions were up 19% during the same period.

"Feedback from the field indicates that physicians are very receptive to the new indication, and appreciate the unique benefits that Trokendi XR brings to migraine patients," said Supernus' CEO Jack Khattar.

Trokendi's 24-hour coverage and smooth pharmacokinetics compared to immediate release topiramate products seems to be resonating well with both physicians and patients.

I argued in my previous article that the migraine launch should lead to an acceleration in prescription growth for Trokendi, but I expected to see a tangible benefit in the second half of the year, not this early in the launch. We are still in the early launch stages, but I think that prescription growth in the first few weeks is impressive. I am growing more certain that Supernus can exceed its estimated annual peak sales of $500 million with Trokendi and Oxtellar.

Supernus looking to build out its psychiatry sales force and to add an asset in that space ahead of the expected launches of SPN-810 and SPN-812

Supernus is looking to add products to its portfolio through M&A for quite some time now. CEO Khattar made this comment regarding M&A on the earnings call (emphasis added):

As far as capital allocation and priorities and business development, corporate development. Again, we're heavily prioritizing a lot of the opportunities in the neurology and psychiatry space. Neurology, things that are very synergistic would overlap full point with our current products. And in the psychiatry, any products that we could potentially commercialize about a year ahead of SPN-810 or 812, we will certainly look at those as well. As far as prices of assets, it's always a competitive process. It's, the prices haven't really settled that much.

Supernus has so far been conservative when it comes to M&A and the company doesn't want to overpay for assets and the company probably wanted to secure the IP position of Trokendi and Oxtellar (and it did so over the last few quarters). As time passes, the likelihood of Supernus pulling the trigger rises and I am fairly certain that the company will acquire a psychiatry or neurology product (or both) over the next 12 months. An acquisition in the psychiatry space seems more likely as Supernus intends to build out its sales force ahead of potential launches of SPN-810 and SPN-812.

I don't see an acquisition as a catalyst for the stock in the near/medium term as share prices of acquirers often fall once a deal is announced, but do see M&A as a potential long-term value driver for Supernus.

New price target under more aggressive assumptions

My previous price target on Supernus was $35 and was based on the low end of my estimate ranges for the marketed portfolio ($24 per share) and the pipeline ($11 per share). Due to Trokendi's and Oxtellar's strong progress over the last few quarters and Trokendi's encouraging launch in migraine, I am moving my targeted NPV from the low end of the range to the middle of the range. I increased my peak margin estimates as I believe they reflect a more realistic approach since Supernus' net margin was 23% and 18% in the last two quarters already (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers).

I think the company has significant room for additional operating leverage since revenues are likely to grow substantially over the next few years while operating expenses should not trend significantly higher going forward. Additional upside could come from a lower tax rate, but I am not relying on that as tax reform is still not a done deal.

The changes result in a $9 increase to my price target. Management also expressed optimism about the potential contribution of SPN-810 and SPN-812 and mentioned that these two products could generate $1 billion in peak sales (each). I have made far more conservative assumptions and am also moving my target for the pipeline assets to the middle of the range, which is still fairly conservative when we compare it to the company's estimates ($850 million in combined peak sales at the middle of my estimate range).

This change increases my price target by $5 per share and my new price target on Supernus is $50. I am now above the highest analyst price target ($45), but analysts themselves have started to increase their price targets over the last few weeks (Jefferies increased its price target from $35 to $45 and Piper Jaffray upgraded Supernus from neutral to overweight and increased its price target from $30 to $44).

Source: author's estimates

Note that I didn't include the value of Oxtellar in bipolar disorder or the value of Orenitram's and SHP465's royalty streams (which could add approximately $4-5 per share to the price target - combined). And since I am mentioning Orenitram, United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is having trouble pushing quarterly sales higher.

Sales are basically flat since Q3 2015. I read UTHR's Q1 2017 conference call transcript and based on market dynamics, management expects to see a significant jump in Orenitram sales in the following quarters. UTHR also expects to expand the label for Orenitram, which could have a positive effect on sales in the 2020s.

Source: United Therapeutics

Conclusion

Supernus has delivered solid gains to its shareholders over the last few years and I believe it is still well positioned to grow well into the future (though I have trimmed my position by 10% as the stock reached $40). The execution over the last few quarters has prompted me to move my price target to the mid-range of my model and I believe that my estimates are still conservative considering Trokendi's early launch success in the migraine market and the size of that market and considering the revenues the company expects to generate with SPN-810 and SPN-812 relative to my estimates.

And finally, while this part is getting old given how long management has been talking about it, M&A remains another potential long-term value driver for Supernus while the cash balance and profits are increasing along with the company's deal capacity.

