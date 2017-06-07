Public Storage: Expensive, But Competitive Advantages Should Help It Remain In Favour

There's a secret that even seasoned investors don't seem to know. You won't find it in any textbook, you won't hear about it from your friends. I'm going to explain how you can make an investment that won't just make you money; it can save you a literal fortune.

First and foremost I'm a real estate investor and I love storage units. They are fast and east to construct, have minimal maintenance and tenants are much easier to manage, and cause far fewer issues, than in other forms of real estate. Just a few of the reasons that Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is one of my favorite stocks.

First I want to touch on why I think the company is a great investment moving forward; then I'll explain how investing in this company can save you a literal fortune under the right circumstances.

Company Overview

The company owns, operates, builds and acquires commercial real estate in the U.S. and Europe. Most of these facilities are commercial storage units with the company owning more self-storage properties in the U.S. than any other entity.

In addition to leasing self-storage space the company also sells merchandise to tenants in the form of locks, boxes, packing materials and other merchandise related to self-storage. The company also provides reinsurance to policies purchased by tenants of their self-storage facilities.

These operations produced revenue in 2016 of $2.56 Billion; and the company's profits have grown year after year.

Not All Self-Storage Is Equal

The self-storage facilities the company owns are of a certain standard.

I recently visited one of the company's local facilities that it recently acquired from a private owner. When you walk into the office it's full of merchandise such as boxes, tape, locks and other things that would come in handy when moving or storing property.

The facility manager took me on a tour of the 700+ unit complex. The facility has a key-code accessible gate, quality security cameras, gutters and drainage on each building, electricity running to each unit, climate controlled and non-climate controlled units and many more features.

What stuck out the most was the quality of the pavement and the quality of the buildings. Each building was made out of quality materials designed to last for a very long time and built by professional contractors.

If I was giving the facility a grade for professionalism, quality of construction, eye-appeal and investment potential I would have rated it A+.

Contrast To An F-

I didn't rent space from the company because they didn't have a unit large enough to properly fit my boat and this was a last minute ordeal so I needed something fast.

I went down the street and off the main road to a new facility. There was no office, so I called the posted number and the owner informed me that they only lived a few blocks away. After a 15 minute wait I was finally let into the facility once I went past its 1 security camera.

There was no pavement, just gravel. When I looked inside the units I was shocked the buildings were even still standing. It was a concrete slab with a red iron frame; but the frame wasn't welded together it was screwed together with as few screws as possible.

The sheet metal on the outside of the building was also attached with as few screws as possible. No drainage, no electricity, no climate control; it was impressively bad.

Why Quality Matters

It could be argued that throwing together a self storage facility in the cheapest manner possible reduces overhead and allows more pricing flexibility; but the reality is doing something as cheap as possible rarely pays off.

A well constructed self-storage facility will have a useful life that far exceeds that of a facility thrown together as cheaply as possible.

A well constructed facility will be appraised at a higher value, will be easier to borrow money against and will retain value better than a facility that is sub-par to begin with.

Consumers who want the lowest possible price are also the consumers that will jump ship the moment a lower price becomes available elsewhere. This means sub-par facilities that focus on being the low cost leader are likely to experience much higher tenant turnover rates than facilities that emphasize quality, safety and avoid competing on price alone.

In the self-storage business you want consumers looking for the best solution for their needs. Those are the consumers that are going to pay more per foot for their unit and those are the consumers that are going to keep paying month after month for a very long time.

Think about it as a consumer. Are you more likely to stay at the ran down motel that looks shady or the slightly more expensive hotel down the street that looks inviting? Are you more likely to stop at a clean name brand gas station or the corner store that hasn't been painted in years with a sign that's half falling apart? Do you want to store your personal belongings in a facility that appears clean and well taken care of or in a facility that looks like it should be condemned?

In the world of real estate curb appeal is everything. It's true of residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and even self storage facilities.

The Advantage of Experience

Self-storage is a highly fragmented business. There are very few industry leaders with the majority of owners being individuals or small businesses.

As the country's largest owner of self-storage facilities the company has the experience and knowledge of the industry to know the difference between a quality facility, such as the one recently purchased in my area, and a sub-quality facility, such as the second one I visited.

This experience allows the company to find the best acquisitions by knowing what to look for when it comes to the quality of the facility, the rental rates the facility is charging, the occupancy rate the facility has and the price the company can acquire the facility for.

The company can also use this information when building new facilities or when managing existing properties. They have more information about rental rates, demand, occupancy, client life span and other metrics than anyone else because they deal with this metrics more than anyone else.

This gives the company a strategic competitive advantage over other self-storage owners.

Company Performance

The company's performance is impressive across the board. The company has increased revenue each year for the past 5 years from $1.82 Billion in 2012 to an impressive $2.56 Billion in 2016.

Net income per diluted share over the same period has increased from $3.90 to $6.81, total assets have increased from $8.79 Billion to $10.13 Billion and total debt has decreased from $468.82 Million to $390.74 Million.

Top it all off with common shareholders equity of $9.41 Billion and you have a company that is outperforming year after year.

Free Cash Flow & Distributions

Equally impressive, the company has grown free cash flow per share from $7.66 in 2014 to $8.56 in 2015 and a staggering $9.39 in 2016.

Looking at longer term numbers the company has been able to grow free cash flow per share at a rate of 11% over the past 5 years and 10% annually over the past 10 years.

Distributions to shareholders have also increased at an impressive rate. The company has grown shareholder distributions by 15% over the past 5 years and 14% annually over the past 10 years. In 2016 alone the company distributed $7.30 per common share to shareholders.

Expensive Stock

Even with the company's great performance it would be easy to argue that the company's stock is overpriced. Currently trading at $212.27 per share that gives the company a market cap of $37.07 Billion and a Price-To-Book Value Ratio of 7.384; not exactly the value investment of the century.

I will be the first to admit that the company's stock is fairly expensive; especially when it's trading at a P/E ratio of 30.17.

The Investment Argument

If you're looking to invest to make money then the argument is fairly straight forward. The company owns and operates self-storage facilities that are easier real estate investments than other types of commercial real estate.

The company has a great track record of expanding its number of owned facilities, providing great financial results year after year, increasing shareholder value, and it also has a strategic competitive advantage over others in the industry due to the larger volume of data at their disposal.

Self-storage is an industry that is not likely to fall out of demand and is likely to have increased demand in the future. Rental rates can always be increased to keep up with inflation and higher costs of living and, best of all, the company is actually a Real Estate Investment Trust.

REIT

As a Real Estate Investment Trust the company isn't required to pay federal income tax as long as it distributes 100% of those funds to the shareholders every year.

When the company makes its distributions it can declare them ordinary income, capital gains or a return of capital. In 2016 100% of the distribution was declared ordinary income and in 2015 almost 100% of the distribution was declared ordinary income.

For regular investors that means a steady stream of income; but it's also the last factor needed to make the perfect storm to save you a fortune.

A Word of Caution

It is my personal opinion that the future prospects of the self storage business are about as sound as they come; but that does not mean the company couldn't face significant issues in the future.

If home ownership was to grow and rental numbers, especially for apartments, decreased significantly it could adversely impact the company's operations and financial results.

If the demand for self storage decreases, if the amount people are willing to pay for storage space decreases, if competition in the space increases or if new regulations make the operation of storage facilities more costly the company could face some serious issues.

If interest rates were to increase significantly it could impact the company's ability to purchase or construct additional facilities.

As with any business there are risks that you can never be certain of; but given the company's vast experience I feel confident that should problems arise the company is well positioned to face such challenges.

Summary

Public Storage operates in an area of real estate investment that carries less risk, and is less capital intensive, than other companies in the real estate investment space.

The company has a strategic competitive advantage through its superior data and experience that better positions the company for acquisitions and continued management of its currently owned facilities.

With a proven track record of growing revenue, per share cash flow and overall shareholder value the company is a great candidate for long term investment. Even with its higher per share price and current P/E ratio the company is still a viable investment option considering the future prospects of the self-storage industry.

The company's REIT designation gives investors peace of mind that distributions will continue to flow into shareholders accounts for years to come; but also provides a unique opportunity to real estate investors who are looking for out of the box ways to solve their transactional dilemmas.

The most important thing Public Storage can teach us is that whether it's self storage units or doing a 1031 exchange in a slightly different way sometimes it's the simplest ideas that can become the best investments.

APPENDIX : How To Save A Fortune Investing In Public Storage

So you're a real estate investor with a problem. A while back you found an apartment complex that had been horribly mismanaged and was suffering from low occupancy rates. You got a great deal and picked the property up for $500,000.

Only now you've increased the occupancy, turned the place around and it's cash flowing nicely. Even better someone came along and offered to buy the complex from you for $2 Million.

Ideally you want to sell the complex for $2 Million and turn around and try and find another apartment complex that you can purchase at a bargain price and repeat the process. The only hold up is you would prefer to roll your money into the new property tax deferred.

The reason this is such an issue is because it's going to take you some time and effort to find another complex for sale at such a great price.

Since you're a smart investor you know just what to do; buy Public Storage stock.

1031 Exchange

The typical way you roll your proceeds tax deferred from one property to another is with a 1031 exchange. It's standard practice. The only drawback is you have 90 days to decide what the new property is going to be and 180 days to close the transaction; otherwise you're going to end up with a very large tax bill.

The rules of a 1031 exchange say that you have to invest in a like-type property. That means if you sell a residential house you have to purchase a residential property. If you sell a commercial property you have to buy a commercial property. You can't go from residential to commercial or from commercial to residential.

Enter Public Storage

Since Public Storage is a REIT, specifically a REIT that owns and operates commercial real estate self-storage facilities, you're problems are solved!

You simply sell your apartment complex for $2 Million and do a 1031 exchange with the proceeds into Public Storage stock. Best part is you have 90 days to declare this as your investment to be bought and another 90 days to complete the purchase giving you the chance to take advantage of any down swings in the stocks price.

This would allow you to purchase 9,421.96 shares of the company's stock. Remember, the stock seems a little expensive so you don't get that many shares. That means that you only have to purchase 95 put contracts in order to protect your investment.

Because the company is publicly traded, a REIT that owns commercial properties and has a stock price of $200+ in an industry that has far fewer issues than other types of commercial real estate it makes it the perfect hold over investment until you find your next apartment complex to purchase.

Because you invested in a stock with a higher dollar value it takes less put contracts to protect your investment to the downside while letting you take advantage of any upside potential the stock has.

In addition, while the money is sitting there waiting for you to find the perfect apartment complex you will be paid those wonderful REIT distributions growing your funds further.

You can take your time finding the perfect apartment complex to buy and negotiating the best deal possible and when it comes time to close the deal simply do a 1031 exchange out of Public Storage stock and into your new apartment complex.

Defer the taxes on the sale of the first complex, defer the taxes on any gains in the stock, defer any taxes on the distributions you receive and roll it all tax deferred into your new property when you are good and ready to do so.

I have watched lawyers, accountants, closing reps and other investors jaws drop when I mention this. I even sat with a broker from a famous brokerage company a while back and explained it to him and in his 20+ years as a broker he had never heard of a single investor doing this.

I've personally only met one other real estate investor who has had the foresight to do a transaction like this instead of getting stuck with a tax bill.

Please note that the above example is a strategy for real estate investors who are invested in commercial property and would like to take advantage of a 1031 exchange but who need more time than is normally allowed by the rules of a 1031 exchange.

It is not meant to be an example of a long term investment strategy. Before pursuing such a strategy you should speak with your legal and tax advisors to determine if such a strategy would meet your needs and is in no way intended to discount the benefits of portfolio diversification or long term investment.